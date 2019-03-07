Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

It's Tax Time: Three Reasons Paper Documents Are Better

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 02:48am EST

As the deadline for filing 2018 income tax returns approaches, millions of Americans are gathering paper documents, such as receipts, bank statements and proof of income and expenses. They're also crossing their fingers for a better financial outcome. After all, this is the first year tax preparers and filers will see the full effects of the new tax law passed in 2017.

We can't change the rates and deductions or whether you get a refund. But we can say with confidence that paper documents will make the tax-prep process easier for everyone.

All taxpayers, even those who file electronically, will find it advantageous to have paper copies of financial statements, receipts and invoices. Here are three reasons paper documents are better than digital copies of the same records:

1. Paper is always accessible.

In an ever-advancing environment, files stored electronically could be less accessible as technology changes. (Do you have old documents on a CD-ROM but a computer with no disk drive?) Digital files can also become corrupted, and hard drives can fail. Paper documents, on the other hand, are always accessible.

2. Paper is hard to hack.

Identity theft hit an all-time high in 2017, due in part to our increasing reliance on digital transactions and communications. Even if your computer is secure, your employment or investment records may be at risk on someone else's server or network.

3. Paper is proof.

Important legal documents stand up in court because they're usually signed in front of witnesses, and they often include seals, security features, notary stamps and other proofs of authenticity. Digital documents lack these security details and can be more difficult to use for legal purposes.

As electronic communication becomes more common, more companies are forcing consumers to go paperless or charging inflated fees for access to paper copies of critical personal and financial communications.

At Domtar, we think people should be able to choose to receive important communications in print. 'We believe a citizen's right to choose to receive essential information on paper should be protected, and we believe in protecting the interests of our industry,' says Tom Howard, the company's vice president for government relations.

To this end, Domtar has joined a challenge to Rule 30e-3, which was recently adopted by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The rule allows certain investment companies to use electronic delivery as the default method for annual and semiannual reports.

If you prefer to receive paper documents - or you at least want to be able to choose between print and digital - you can support our efforts through the Keep Me Posted campaign, which asks companies to eliminate extra fees associated with paper communications.

Learn more about the advantages of paper documents by reading our article on why your estate plan needs paper.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2019 07:47:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
02:48aIT'S TAX TIME : Three Reasons Paper Documents Are Better
PU
03/05DOMTAR USA : Healthy ‘Bugs' Help Reduce Algal Growth in Wisconsin River
PU
02/28DOMTAR USA : Read Across America Day Promotes Literacy and Education
PU
02/26MODERN MANUFACTURING : The Road to Mill Management
PU
02/25DOMTAR USA : workers offered jobs in Dryden
AQ
02/22MEDIA ADVISORY : Domtar at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Agriculture ..
BU
02/22DOMTAR USA : CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
02/20DOMTAR USA : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BU
02/19DOMTAR & CELLUFORCE : Innovating with Cellulose Nanocrystals
PU
02/12DOMTAR USA : Send a Handwritten Love Letter on Valentine‘s Day
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 5 725 M
EBIT 2019 489 M
Net income 2019 318 M
Debt 2019 489 M
Yield 2019 3,50%
P/E ratio 2019 9,21
P/E ratio 2020 9,52
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 3 191 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 52,7 $
Spread / Average Target 3,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)44.35%3 191
SUZANO PAPEL E CELULOSE SA27.52%17 531
UPM-KYMMENE21.85%16 276
STORA ENSO OYJ20.67%10 969
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%9 018
SVENSKA CELLULOSA25.06%6 579
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.