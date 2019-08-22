Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corp (USA)    UFS

DOMTAR CORP (USA)

(UFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Tall Oil: A Growing Part of Our Extractives Business

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/22/2019 | 01:33am EDT

At Domtar, we work hard to ensure that we use every part of every tree that we harvest. That includes byproducts or extractives from the kraft pulping process, such as turpentine and lignin. One such material is tall oil, which we sell to companies that refine it for use in a variety of applications.

'Tall oil comes mainly from pine trees, and it contains rosin, resin acids, fatty acids, fatty alcohols and some sterols,' says Dale Mitchell, director of business development for Domtar. 'We've been making it for as long as we've had our pulp mills.'

Tall Oil Applications

Tall oil, also known as crude tall oil, comes from a material known as black liquor soap. The soap floats to the top of our black liquor tanks, and it can be sold as-is from our Ashdown, Plymouth and Marlboro mills or acidulated into tall oil at our Nekoosa and Espanola mills. Refiners purchase these products and further refine and separate them for use in industrial products, such as adhesives, inks, detergents and emulsifiers. Tall oil derivatives can also find their way into some consumer products and, interestingly, the sizing used in the paper manufacturing process.

Stan Wheeler, who spent more than 30 years working in the extractives space and now consults with Domtar, compares tall oil to crude oil. 'Like petroleum-based crude oil, once tall oil leaves the mill, it's refined or distilled into its various parts. But instead of getting gasoline and diesel fuel, for example, you get gum rosin, pitch, fatty acids and more, all of which are useful for a wide range of industrial applications,' he says. 'A common product that consumers are familiar with is a fire-starter log, which is full of tall oil pitch because it burns slowly. But it also shows up in asphalt, lubricants, tires, soaps, industrial coatings and so much more.'

Tall Oil Innovation

Tall oil may be a staple of Domtar's extractives business, but that doesn't mean the market for it is stagnant. 'It's a material that's been around for many, many years, but over the past few years there's been a lot of interest in using it for new products, particularly in the biofuel industry,' says Mitchell. 'As people continue looking for better, more sustainable ways to generate energy, we're seeing a growing demand for tall oil, which can be used as a raw material for biodiesel.'

Wheeler finds the surge of innovation exciting. 'What's more green, more sustainable and more renewable than a tree? In many ways, tall oil is the original green chemical,' he says. 'There's a limited supply of tall oil, so it's not likely to replace other biodiesel feedstocks, but it's interesting to see how companies continue to innovate with this and many other tree-based materials. They're making great strides in creating renewable, sustainable, green products from byproducts of the papermaking process so that nothing goes to waste.'

Learn more about our extractives business with this video, and read about the other ways we use every part of the tree:

Tags: biomaterials, paper byproducts, sustainability

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 22 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 August 2019 05:32:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORP (USA)
01:33aTALL OIL : A Growing Part of Our Extractives Business
PU
08/20OUTSIDE VOICE : Mike Wallace, the Evolution of Sustainability Reporting
PU
08/15DOMTAR USA : Plymouth Mill Builds Sustainable Future By Conserving Resources
PU
08/13DOMTAR USA : A Healthy Workplace is a Safer Workplace
PU
08/08DOMTAR USA : CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AN..
AQ
08/07DOMTAR USA : Declares regular quarterly dividend
BU
08/07SEMAFO : Cash Flow from Operating Activities before Changes in non-Cash Working ..
AQ
08/01DOMTAR QUARTERLY REVIEW : Q2 2019 Financial Report
PU
08/01DOMTAR : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/01DOMTAR CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 378 M
EBIT 2019 288 M
Net income 2019 170 M
Debt 2019 630 M
Yield 2019 5,33%
P/E ratio 2019 12,4x
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
EV / Sales2019 0,51x
EV / Sales2020 0,48x
Capitalization 2 095 M
Chart DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corp (USA) Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORP (USA)
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 42,08  $
Last Close Price 33,47  $
Spread / Highest target 52,4%
Spread / Average Target 25,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORP (USA)-5.41%2 080
UPM-KYMMENE5.19%13 781
STORA ENSO OYJ-3.48%9 034
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 637
SVENSKA CELLULOSA12.22%5 605
OJI HOLDINGS CORP-13.44%4 512
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group