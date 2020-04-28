Domtar : Completes the Purchase of Appvion Point of Sale Paper Business

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today announced it has completed its purchase of the Point of Sale (POS) paper business from Appvion Operations, Inc.

The business includes the coater and related equipment located at Appvion’s West Carrollton, Ohio, facility as well as a license for all corresponding intellectual property. With this acquisition, Domtar will become a large-scale, integrated producer of POS paper.

"We are excited to add this business to our portfolio. This acquisition provides us access to and insight into coated specialty papers market growing globally," Domtar President and Chief Executive Officer John Williams said. "We are very pleased to have closed this transaction on time given the complexities around the COVID-19 pandemic. We are extremely proud of our employees and our newest employees for making this transition during this difficult time in our communities."

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 9,700 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.

