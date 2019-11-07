Domtar : Name Form 10-Q

QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period endedSeptember 30, 2019
OR
TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________to_______
COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 001-33164
DOMTAR CORPORATION
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)
DELAWARE
20-5901152
(State of Incorporation)
(I.R.S. Employer
Identification No.)
234 Kingsley Park Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715
(Address of principal executive offices)
(zip code)
(803) 802-7500
(Registrant's telephone number)
Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share; Common stock traded on theNew York Stock Exchange; trading symbol UFS.
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES ☒ NO ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation ST (232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES ☒ NO ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.
Large accelerated filer
☒
Accelerated filer
☐
Non-accelerated filer
☐
Small reporting company
☐
Emerging growth company
☐
If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐
Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES ☐ NO ☒
At October 31, 2019, 57,273,106 shares of the issuer's common stock were outstanding.
DOMTAR CORPORATION
FORM 10-Q
For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2019
INDEX
PART I.
FINANCIAL INFORMATION
3
ITEM 1.
FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
3
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
3
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
4
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
5
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
7
INDEX FOR NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
8
NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
9
ITEM 2.
MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS
41
ITEM 3.
QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISK
52
ITEM 4.
CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES
52
PART II
OTHER INFORMATION
52
ITEM 1.
LEGAL PROCEEDINGS
52
ITEM 1A.
RISK FACTORS
52
ITEM 2.
UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS
53
ITEM 3.
DEFAULT UPON SENIOR SECURITIES
54
ITEM 4.
MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES
54
ITEM 5.
OTHER INFORMATION
54
ITEM 6.
EXHIBITS
55
PART I: FINANCIAL INFORMATION
ITEM 1: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)
DOMTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)
(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)
Three months
Three months
Nine months
ended
ended
ended
Nine months ended
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
September 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
$
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
Sales
1,283
1,367
3,976
4,065
Operating expenses
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
1,041
1,059
3,172
3,239
Depreciation and amortization
72
75
219
233
Selling, general and administrative
94
115
322
343
Impairment of long-lived assets (NOTE 11)
33
-
58
-
Closure and restructuring costs (NOTE 11)
11
-
23
-
Other operating loss (income), net (NOTE 6)
3
4
4
(3)
1,254
1,253
3,798
3,812
Operating income
29
114
178
253
Interest expense, net
12
15
38
47
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (NOTE 5)
(2)
(4)
(7)
(13)
Earnings before income taxes and equity loss
19
103
147
219
Income tax (benefit) expense (NOTE 7)
(1)
3
28
22
Equity loss, net of taxes
-
1
1
1
Net earnings
20
99
118
196
Per common share (in dollars) (NOTE 4)
Net earnings
Basic
0.33
1.57
1.89
3.12
Diluted
0.32
1.57
1.88
3.11
Weighted average number of common shares
outstanding (millions)
Basic
61.5
62.9
62.5
62.8
Diluted
61.7
63.2
62.7
63.1
Cash dividends per common share
0.46
0.44
1.33
1.29
Net earnings
20
99
118
196
Other comprehensive (loss) income (NOTE 12):
Net derivative (losses) gains on cash flow hedges:
Net (losses) gains arising during the period, net of tax of
$4 and $(1), respectively (2018 - $(2) and $3,
(9)
5
respectively)
7
(9)
Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains)
included in net earnings, net of tax of $(1) and $(2),
3
5
respectively (2018 - $(1) and nil, respectively)
-
(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
(34)
12
(12)
(49)
Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost related to
pension and post-retirement benefit plans, net of tax of
2
7
$(1) and $(3), respectively (2018 - nil and $(2), respectively)
2
6
Other comprehensive (loss) income
(38)
21
5
(54)
Comprehensive (loss) income
(18)
120
123
142
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
3
DOMTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)
At
September 30,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
98
111
Receivables, less allowances of $8 and $6
618
670
Inventories (NOTE 8)
798
762
Prepaid expenses
33
24
Income and other taxes receivable
53
22
Total current assets
1,600
1,589
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,499
2,605
Operating lease right-of-use assets (NOTE 9)
77
-
Intangible assets, net (NOTE 10)
568
597
Other assets
140
134
Total assets
4,884
4,925
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
1
-
Trade and other payables
646
757
Income and other taxes payable
28
25
Operating lease liabilities due within one year (NOTE 9)
26
-
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Total current liabilities
702
783
Long-term debt
938
853
Operating lease liabilities (NOTE 9)
68
-
Deferred income taxes and other
479
476
Other liabilities and deferred credits
258
275
Commitments and contingencies (NOTE 14)
Shareholders' equity (NOTE 13)
Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 2,000,000,000 shares;
1
issued 65,001,104 and 65,001,104 shares
1
Treasury stock $0.01 par value; 5,977,255 and 2,086,535 shares
-
-
Additional paid-in capital
1,842
1,981
Retained earnings
1,058
1,023
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(462)
(467)
Total shareholders' equity
2,439
2,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,884
4,925
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
4
DOMTAR CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)
For the three months ended
September 30, 2019
Issued and
outstanding
common
Accumulated
shares
other
Total
(millions of
Common
Additional
Retained
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares)
stock, at par
paid-in capital
earnings
loss
equity
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at June 30, 2019
62.9
1
1,977
1,065
(424)
2,619
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
-
-
2
-
-
2
Net earnings
-
-
-
20
-
20
Net derivative losses on cash flow hedges:
Net losses arising during the period,
-
-
-
-
(9)
(9)
net of tax of $4
Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses
-
-
-
-
3
3
included in net earnings, net of tax of $(1)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
(34)
(34)
Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost
related to pension and post-retirement benefit
-
-
-
-
2
2
plans, net of tax of $(1)
Stock repurchase
(3.9)
-
(137)
-
-
(137)
Cash dividends declared
-
-
-
(27)
-
(27)
Balance at September 30, 2019
59.0
1
1,842
1,058
(462)
2,439
For the nine months ended
September 30, 2019
Issued and
outstanding
common
Accumulated
shares
other
Total
(millions of
Common
Additional
Retained
comprehensive
shareholders'
shares)
stock, at par
paid-in capital
earnings
loss
equity
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
$
$
Balance at December 31, 2018
62.9
1
1,981
1,023
(467)
2,538
Stock-based compensation, net of tax
0.2
-
6
-
-
6
Net earnings
-
-
-
118
-
118
Net derivative gains on cash flow hedges:
Net gains arising during the period,
-
-
-
-
5
5
net of tax of $(1)
Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses
-
-
-
-
5
5
included in net earnings, net of tax of $(2)
Foreign currency translation adjustments
-
-
-
-
(12)
(12)
Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost
related to pension and post-retirement benefit
-
-
-
-
7
7
plans, net of tax of $(3)
Stock repurchase
(4.1)
-
(145)
-
-
(145)
Cash dividends declared
-
-
-
(83)
-
(83)
Balance at September 30, 2019
59.0
1
1,842
1,058
(462)
2,439
The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.
5
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:05 UTC