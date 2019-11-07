Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Domtar Corporation    UFS

DOMTAR CORPORATION

(UFS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Domtar : Name Form 10-Q

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 09:25am EST

UNITED STATES

SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION

WASHINGTON, D.C. 20549

FORM 10-Q

  • QUARTERLY REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the quarterly period ended September 30, 2019

OR

  • TRANSITION REPORT PURSUANT TO SECTION 13 OR 15(d) OF THE SECURITIES EXCHANGE ACT OF 1934 For the transition period from ________to_______

COMMISSION FILE NUMBER 001-33164

DOMTAR CORPORATION

(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

DELAWARE

20-5901152

(State of Incorporation)

(I.R.S. Employer

Identification No.)

234 Kingsley Park Drive, Fort Mill, SC 29715

(Address of principal executive offices)

(zip code)

(803) 802-7500

(Registrant's telephone number)

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:Common Stock, Par Value $0.01 Per Share; Common stock traded on theNew York Stock Exchange; trading symbol UFS.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant (1) has filed all reports required to be filed by Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to file such reports) and (2) has been subject to such filing requirements for the past 90 days. YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant has submitted electronically every Interactive Data File required to be submitted pursuant to Rule 405 of Regulation ST (232.405 of this chapter) during the preceding 12 months (or for such shorter period that the registrant was required to submit such files). YES NO

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a large accelerated filer, an accelerated filer, a non-accelerated filer, smaller reporting company, or an emerging growth company. See the definitions of "large accelerated filer," "accelerated filer," "smaller reporting company," and "emerging growth company" in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act.

Large accelerated filer

Accelerated filer

Non-accelerated filer

Small reporting company

Emerging growth company

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act.

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is a shell company (as defined in Rule 12b-2 of the Exchange Act). YES NO

At October 31, 2019, 57,273,106 shares of the issuer's common stock were outstanding.

DOMTAR CORPORATION

FORM 10-Q

For the Quarterly Period Ended September 30, 2019

INDEX

PART I.

FINANCIAL INFORMATION

3

ITEM 1.

FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

3

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

3

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

5

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

7

INDEX FOR NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

8

NOTES TO CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

9

ITEM 2.

MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

41

ITEM 3.

QUANTITATIVE AND QUALITATIVE DISCLOSURE ABOUT MARKET RISK

52

ITEM 4.

CONTROLS AND PROCEDURES

52

PART II

OTHER INFORMATION

52

ITEM 1.

LEGAL PROCEEDINGS

52

ITEM 1A.

RISK FACTORS

52

ITEM 2.

UNREGISTERED SALES OF EQUITY SECURITIES AND USE OF PROCEEDS

53

ITEM 3.

DEFAULT UPON SENIOR SECURITIES

54

ITEM 4.

MINE SAFETY DISCLOSURES

54

ITEM 5.

OTHER INFORMATION

54

ITEM 6.

EXHIBITS

55

PART I: FINANCIAL INFORMATION

ITEM 1: FINANCIAL STATEMENTS (UNAUDITED)

DOMTAR CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS)

(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

Three months

Three months

Nine months

ended

ended

ended

Nine months ended

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

$

(Unaudited)

$

$

$

Sales

1,283

1,367

3,976

4,065

Operating expenses

Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization

1,041

1,059

3,172

3,239

Depreciation and amortization

72

75

219

233

Selling, general and administrative

94

115

322

343

Impairment of long-lived assets (NOTE 11)

33

-

58

-

Closure and restructuring costs (NOTE 11)

11

-

23

-

Other operating loss (income), net (NOTE 6)

3

4

4

(3)

1,254

1,253

3,798

3,812

Operating income

29

114

178

253

Interest expense, net

12

15

38

47

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost (NOTE 5)

(2)

(4)

(7)

(13)

Earnings before income taxes and equity loss

19

103

147

219

Income tax (benefit) expense (NOTE 7)

(1)

3

28

22

Equity loss, net of taxes

-

1

1

1

Net earnings

20

99

118

196

Per common share (in dollars) (NOTE 4)

Net earnings

Basic

0.33

1.57

1.89

3.12

Diluted

0.32

1.57

1.88

3.11

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding (millions)

Basic

61.5

62.9

62.5

62.8

Diluted

61.7

63.2

62.7

63.1

Cash dividends per common share

0.46

0.44

1.33

1.29

Net earnings

20

99

118

196

Other comprehensive (loss) income (NOTE 12):

Net derivative (losses) gains on cash flow hedges:

Net (losses) gains arising during the period, net of tax of

$4 and $(1), respectively (2018 - $(2) and $3,

(9)

5

respectively)

7

(9)

Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses (gains)

included in net earnings, net of tax of $(1) and $(2),

3

5

respectively (2018 - $(1) and nil, respectively)

-

(2)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(34)

12

(12)

(49)

Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost related to

pension and post-retirement benefit plans, net of tax of

2

7

$(1) and $(3), respectively (2018 - nil and $(2), respectively)

2

6

Other comprehensive (loss) income

(38)

21

5

(54)

Comprehensive (loss) income

(18)

120

123

142

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

3

DOMTAR CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

At

September 30,

December 31,

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

$

$

Assets

Current assets

Cash and cash equivalents

98

111

Receivables, less allowances of $8 and $6

618

670

Inventories (NOTE 8)

798

762

Prepaid expenses

33

24

Income and other taxes receivable

53

22

Total current assets

1,600

1,589

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,499

2,605

Operating lease right-of-use assets (NOTE 9)

77

-

Intangible assets, net (NOTE 10)

568

597

Other assets

140

134

Total assets

4,884

4,925

Liabilities and shareholders' equity

Current liabilities

Bank indebtedness

1

-

Trade and other payables

646

757

Income and other taxes payable

28

25

Operating lease liabilities due within one year (NOTE 9)

26

-

Long-term debt due within one year

1

1

Total current liabilities

702

783

Long-term debt

938

853

Operating lease liabilities (NOTE 9)

68

-

Deferred income taxes and other

479

476

Other liabilities and deferred credits

258

275

Commitments and contingencies (NOTE 14)

Shareholders' equity (NOTE 13)

Common stock $0.01 par value; authorized 2,000,000,000 shares;

1

issued 65,001,104 and 65,001,104 shares

1

Treasury stock $0.01 par value; 5,977,255 and 2,086,535 shares

-

-

Additional paid-in capital

1,842

1,981

Retained earnings

1,058

1,023

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(462)

(467)

Total shareholders' equity

2,439

2,538

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

4,884

4,925

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

4

DOMTAR CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY (IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED)

For the three months ended

September 30, 2019

Issued and

outstanding

common

Accumulated

shares

other

Total

(millions of

Common

Additional

Retained

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares)

stock, at par

paid-in capital

earnings

loss

equity

(Unaudited)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at June 30, 2019

62.9

1

1,977

1,065

(424)

2,619

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

-

-

2

-

-

2

Net earnings

-

-

-

20

-

20

Net derivative losses on cash flow hedges:

Net losses arising during the period,

-

-

-

-

(9)

(9)

net of tax of $4

Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses

-

-

-

-

3

3

included in net earnings, net of tax of $(1)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-

-

-

-

(34)

(34)

Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost

related to pension and post-retirement benefit

-

-

-

-

2

2

plans, net of tax of $(1)

Stock repurchase

(3.9)

-

(137)

-

-

(137)

Cash dividends declared

-

-

-

(27)

-

(27)

Balance at September 30, 2019

59.0

1

1,842

1,058

(462)

2,439

For the nine months ended

September 30, 2019

Issued and

outstanding

common

Accumulated

shares

other

Total

(millions of

Common

Additional

Retained

comprehensive

shareholders'

shares)

stock, at par

paid-in capital

earnings

loss

equity

(Unaudited)

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at December 31, 2018

62.9

1

1,981

1,023

(467)

2,538

Stock-based compensation, net of tax

0.2

-

6

-

-

6

Net earnings

-

-

-

118

-

118

Net derivative gains on cash flow hedges:

Net gains arising during the period,

-

-

-

-

5

5

net of tax of $(1)

Less: Reclassification adjustment for losses

-

-

-

-

5

5

included in net earnings, net of tax of $(2)

Foreign currency translation adjustments

-

-

-

-

(12)

(12)

Change in unrecognized gains and prior service cost

related to pension and post-retirement benefit

-

-

-

-

7

7

plans, net of tax of $(3)

Stock repurchase

(4.1)

-

(145)

-

-

(145)

Cash dividends declared

-

-

-

(83)

-

(83)

Balance at September 30, 2019

59.0

1

1,842

1,058

(462)

2,439

The accompanying notes are an integral part of the consolidated financial statements.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 November 2019 14:24:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DOMTAR CORPORATION
09:25aDOMTAR : Name Form 10-Q
PU
07:07aDOMTAR : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS..
AQ
01:21aDID YOU KNOW : Five Facts About Stephen King
PU
11/06DOMTAR : Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend and Announces an Increase to Its Sh..
BU
11/05DOMTAR CORPORATION : 's Comfort & Care Program Donates Baby Care Packages to Non..
BU
11/05DOMTAR R&D : Making Paper at Lower Cost With Filler Fiber
PU
10/31DOMTAR AND SCA : Transforming Communities Together
PU
10/29DOMTAR CANDY WRAPPERS : A Trick-or-Treat Essential
PU
10/25DOMTAR : shares up after beating profit expectations for the third quarter
AQ
10/25DOMTAR QUARTERLY REVIEW : Q3 2019 Financial Report
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 255 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 134 M
Debt 2019 738 M
Yield 2019 4,65%
P/E ratio 2019 17,8x
P/E ratio 2020 15,5x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,58x
Capitalization 2 397 M
Chart DOMTAR CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Domtar Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DOMTAR CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 13
Average target price 39,13  $
Last Close Price 38,30  $
Spread / Highest target 33,2%
Spread / Average Target 2,15%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
John David Williams President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert E. Apple Chairman
Daniel Buron Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Brian Michael Levitt Independent Non-Executive Director
Pamela B. Strobel Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DOMTAR CORPORATION9.02%2 397
UPM-KYMMENE37.92%17 892
STORA ENSO OYJ24.44%10 919
SVENSKA CELLULOSA49.16%7 365
EMPRESAS CMPC--.--%5 734
OJI HOLDINGS CORPORATION12.72%5 710
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group