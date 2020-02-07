Domtar : Name Press Release 0 02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST Send by mail :

market-related downtime in paper $80 million of share repurchases Fort Mill, SC, February 7, 2020 - Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today reported a net loss of $34 million ($0.59 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net earnings of $20 million ($0.32 per share) for the third quarter of 2019 and net earnings of $87 million ($1.38 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.2 billion. Excluding items listed below, the Company had earnings before items1 of $2 million ($0.03 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to earnings before items1 of $55 million ($0.89 per share) for the third quarter of 2019 and earnings before items1 of $103 million ($1.63 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018. ITEMS After tax EPS impact Description Segment Line item Amount effect (per share) Fourth quarter 2019 (in millions) ● Pension settlement Pulp and Paper Non-service components of $30 $22 $0.38 loss net periodic benefit cost ● Paper machine Pulp and Paper Closure and $17 $13 $0.22 closures restructuring costs ● Margin improvement Personal Care Closure and $2 $1 $0.02 plan restructuring costs Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the appendix. 1 / 4 After tax EPS impact Description Segment Line item Amount effect (per share) Third quarter 2019 (in millions) ● Paper machine Pulp and Paper Impairment of long-lived $32 $25 $0.40 closures assets ● Paper machine Pulp and Paper Closure and $5 $4 $0.07 closures restructuring costs ● Margin improvement Personal Care Impairment of long-lived $1 $1 $0.02 plan assets ● Margin improvement Personal Care Closure and $6 $5 $0.08 plan restructuring costs Fourth quarter 2018 ● Margin improvement Personal Care Impairment of long-lived $7 $5 $0.08 plan assets ● Margin improvement Personal Care Closure and $8 $6 $0.09 plan restructuring costs ● U.S. Tax Reform Corporate Income tax expense $5 $5 $0.08 FISCAL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS For fiscal year 2019, net earnings amounted to $84 million ($1.37 per share) compared to net earnings of $283 million ($4.48 per share) for fiscal year 2018. The Company had earnings before items2 of $184 million ($3.00 per share) for fiscal year 2019 compared to earnings before items1 of $291 million ($4.61 per share) for fiscal year 2018. Sales amounted to $5.2 billion for fiscal year 2019. Commenting on the full-year results, John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our teams were agile in adjusting to market changes and executed well on things under our control in a challenging market environment. We had strong cash flow generation and our solid financial position allowed us to continue to reward shareholders with a high free cash flow payout ratio, while strategically investing in our assets." QUARTERLY REVIEW "Our results in the paper business fell short of our expectations. Shipments remained weak in the quarter due to seasonally slower demand and some customer destocking. As a result, we increased market-related downtime to better balance our supply with our customer demand and reduce our inventory to more optimal levels," said John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer. Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the appendix. 2 / 4 Commenting on Personal Care, Mr. Williams added, "We had a strong finish to a good year. EBITDA1 significantly improved when compared to last year and we reached 12% EBITDA1 margins, which is the highest level since 2017. We expect to build on the momentum from this past year by continuing to focus on the execution of our margin improvement plan and restore and grow the profitability of the business." Operating loss was $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $29 million in the third quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization totaled $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2019. Operating income before items3 was $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income before items1 of $73 million in the third quarter of 2019. (In millions of dollars) 4Q 2019 3Q 2019 Sales $ 1,244 $ 1,283 Operating (loss) income Pulp and Paper segment (12) 31 Personal Care segment 9 2 Corporate (12) (4) Total operating (loss) income (15 ) 29 Operating income before items1 4 73 Depreciation and amortization 74 72 The operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was the result of lower average selling prices and unfavorable productivity in pulp and paper, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, and higher maintenance, freight and raw material costs. When compared to the third quarter of 2019, manufactured paper shipments were down 2% and pulp shipments decreased 3%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 106% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 103% in the third quarter of 2019. Paper inventories decreased by 36,000 tons, and pulp inventories decreased by 15,000 metric tons when compared to the third quarter of 2019. LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $160 million and capital expenditures were $98 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $62 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Domtar's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio1 stood at 27% at December 31, 2019 compared to 26% at September 30, 2019. For fiscal year 2019, cash flow from operating activities amounted to $442 million and capital expenditures were $255 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $187 million. Domtar returned a total of $329 million to its shareholders through a combination of dividend and stock buybacks in 2019. Under its stock repurchase program, Domtar repurchased 6,220,658 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.29 throughout 2019. At the end of the year, Domtar had $403 million remaining under the program. Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures in the appendix. 3 / 4 OUTLOOK In 2020, our paper volumes are expected to trend with market demand while pulp volumes will increase due to higher pulp productivity at our Espanola and Ashdown mills. The Pulp and Paper business will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs. Personal Care is expected to benefit from their margin improvement plan and higher sales following new customer wins. Overall, we anticipate costs, including freight, labor and raw materials, to marginally increase. EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results. Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1 (800) 367- 2403 at least 10 minutes before start time, while media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast on the Domtar Corporation website at www.domtar.com. The Company will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results on April 30, 2020 before markets open, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results. The date is tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date. About Domtar Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com. Forward-Looking Statements Statements in this release about our plans, expectations and future performance, including the statements by Mr. Williams and those contained under "Outlook," are "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, and the other reasons identified under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for 2018 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise. - (30) - 4 / 4 Domtar Corporation Highlights (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) { For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Selected Segment Information Sales Pulp and Paper 1,018 1,154 4,332 4,523 Personal Care 242 254 953 1,000 Total for reportable segments 1,260 1,408 5,285 5,523 Intersegment sales (16) (18) (65) (68) Consolidated sales 1,244 1,390 5,220 5,455 Depreciation and amortization Pulp and Paper 57 58 228 238 Personal Care 17 17 65 70 Total for reportable segments 74 75 293 308 Impairment of long-lived assets - Pulp and Paper - - 32 - Impairment of long-lived assets - Personal Care - 7 26 7 Consolidated depreciation and amortization and 82 315 impairment of long-lived assets 74 351 Operating (loss) income Pulp and Paper (12) 148 225 438 Personal Care 9 (12) (15 ) (5) Corporate (12) (3) (47 ) (47) Consolidated operating (loss) income (15) 133 163 386 Interest expense, net 14 15 52 62 Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost 30 (5) 23 (18) (Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss (59) 123 88 342 Income tax (benefit) expense (26) 35 2 57 Equity loss, net of taxes 1 1 2 2 Net (loss) earnings (34) 87 84 283 Per common share (in dollars) Net (loss) earnings Basic (0.59) 1.38 1.37 4.50 Diluted (0.59) 1.38 1.37 4.48 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 57.3 62.9 61.2 62.9 Diluted 57.5 63.0 61.4 63.1 Cash flows from operating activities 160 217 442 554 Additions to property, plant and equipment 98 84 255 195 Domtar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Sales 1,244 1,390 5,220 5,455 Operating expenses Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization 1,053 1,064 4,225 4,303 Depreciation and amortization 74 75 293 308 Selling, general and administrative 112 100 434 443 Impairment of long-lived assets - 7 58 7 Closure and restructuring costs 19 8 42 8 Other operating loss, net 1 3 5 - 1,259 1,257 5,057 5,069 Operating (loss) income (15) 133 163 386 Interest expense, net 14 15 52 62 Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost 30 (5) 23 (18) (Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss (59) 123 88 342 Income tax (benefit) expense (26) 35 2 57 Equity loss, net of taxes 1 1 2 2 Net (loss) earnings (34) 87 84 283 Per common share (in dollars) Net (loss) earnings Basic (0.59) 1.38 1.37 4.50 Diluted (0.59) 1.38 1.37 4.48 Weighted average number of common shares outstanding (millions) Basic 57.3 62.9 61.2 62.9 Diluted 57.5 63.0 61.4 63.1 Domtar Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets at (In millions of dollars) December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 (Unaudited) $ $ Assets Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 61 111 Receivables, less allowances of $6 and $6 577 670 Inventories 786 762 Prepaid expenses 33 24 Income and other taxes receivable 61 22 Total current assets 1,518 1,589 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,567 2,605 Operating lease right-of-use assets 81 - Intangible assets, net 573 597 Other assets 164 134 Total assets 4,903 4,925 Liabilities and shareholders' equity Current liabilities Bank indebtedness 9 - Trade and other payables 705 757 Income and other taxes payable 23 25 Operating lease liabilities due within one year 28 - Long-term debt due within one year 1 1 Total current liabilities 766 783 Long-term debt 938 853 Operating lease liabilities 69 - Deferred income taxes and other 479 476 Other liabilities and deferred credits 275 275 Shareholders' equity Common stock 1 1 Additional paid-in capital 1,770 1,981 Retained earnings 998 1,023 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (393 ) (467) Total shareholders' equity 2,376 2,538 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity 4,903 4,925 Domtar Corporation Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of dollars) For the three months ended For the twelve months ended December 31, December 31, December 31, December 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) $ $ $ $ Operating activities Net (loss) earnings (34) 87 84 283 Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash flows from operating activities Depreciation and amortization 74 75 293 308 Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties (17) 10 (16 ) 13 Impairment of long-lived assets - 7 58 7 Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment - - - (4) Stock-based compensation expense 2 1 9 8 Equity loss, net 1 1 2 2 Other - (1) - (1) Changes in assets and liabilities Receivables 46 25 96 18 Inventories 18 (1) (16 ) (24) Prepaid expenses 6 6 2 2 Trade and other payables 44 30 (67 ) 24 Income and other taxes (16) (16) (43 ) (32) Difference between employer pension and other post-retirement contributions and - pension and other post-retirement expense 32 29 (46) Other assets and other liabilities 4 (7) 11 (4) Cash flows from operating activities 160 217 442 554 Investing activities Additions to property, plant and equipment (98) (84) (255 ) (195) Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment - 1 1 5 Other - - - (6) Cash flows used for investing activities (98) (83) (254 ) (196) Financing activities Dividend payments (27) (27) (110 ) (108) Stock repurchase (80) - (219 ) - Net change in bank indebtedness 7 - 9 - Change in revolving credit facility 35 - 80 - Proceeds from receivables securitization facility 55 85 205 85 Repayments of receivables securitization facility (90) (35) (200 ) (60) Repayments of long-term debt - (301) (1 ) (301) Other - 1 (1 ) 2 Cash flows used for financing activities (100) (277) (237 ) (382) Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (38) (143) (49 ) (24) Impact of foreign exchange on cash 1 (2) (1) (4) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 98 256 111 139 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year 61 111 61 111 Supplemental cash flow information Net cash payments for: Interest 7 9 46 57 Income taxes 4 31 59 71 Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization". These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results. 2019 2018 Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Net earnings (loss) ($) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 54 43 99 87 283 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 22 22 - - - - - (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) 8 12 26 - 46 - - - 5 5 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) 3 6 9 14 32 - - - 6 6 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - 2 - - - 2 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment ($) - - - - - (1 ) (2 ) - - (3) (-) U.S. Tax Reform ($) - - - - - - - (7 ) 5 (2) (=) Earnings before items ($) 91 36 55 2 184 55 41 92 103 291 (/) Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted) (millions) 63.2 63.3 61.7 57.5 61.4 62.9 63.2 63.2 63.0 63.1 (=) Earnings before items per diluted share ($) 1.44 0.57 0.89 0.03 3.00 0.87 0.65 1.46 1.63 4.61 Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to Net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) ($) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 54 43 99 87 283 (+) Equity loss, net of taxes ($) 1 - - 1 2 - - 1 1 2 (+) Income tax expense (benefit) ($) 24 5 (1 ) (26 ) 2 11 8 3 35 57 (+) Interest expense, net ($) 13 13 12 14 52 16 16 15 15 62 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 73 74 72 74 293 79 79 75 75 308 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) 10 15 33 - 58 - - - 7 7 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment ($) - - - - - (1 ) (3 ) - - (4) (=) EBITDA ($) 201 125 136 29 491 159 143 193 220 715 (/) Sales ($) 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 1,345 1,353 1,367 1,390 5,455 (=) EBITDA margin (%) 15% 9% 11% 2% 9% 12% 11% 14% 16% 13% EBITDA ($) 201 125 136 29 491 159 143 193 220 715 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 30 30 - - - - - (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) 4 8 11 19 42 - - - 8 8 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - 2 - - - 2 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 205 133 147 78 563 161 143 193 228 725 (/) Sales ($) 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 1,345 1,353 1,367 1,390 5,455 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 15 % 10 % 11 % 6 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 14 % 16 % 13 % Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from operating activities ($) 55 119 108 160 442 90 177 70 217 554 (-) Additions to property, plant and equipment ($) (46 ) (55 ) (56 ) (98 ) (255 ) (25 ) (37 ) (49 ) (84 ) (195) (=) Free cash flow ($) 9 64 52 62 187 65 140 21 133 359 "Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation Bank indebtedness ($) 3 3 1 9 - 1 - - (+) Long-term debt due within one year ($) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 (+) Long-term debt ($) 853 824 938 938 1,103 1,103 1,103 853 (=) Debt ($) 857 828 940 948 1,104 1,105 1,104 854 (-) Cash and cash equivalents ($) (94 ) (93 ) (98 ) (61 ) (152 ) (264 ) (256 ) (111 ) (=) Net debt ($) 763 735 842 887 952 841 848 743 (+) Shareholders' equity ($) 2,608 2,619 2,439 2,376 2,493 2,458 2,553 2,538 (=) Total capitalization ($) 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 3,445 3,299 3,401 3,281 Net debt ($) 763 735 842 887 952 841 848 743 (/) Total capitalization ($) 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 3,445 3,299 3,401 3,281 (=) Net debt-to-total capitalization (%) 23 % 22 % 26 % 27 % 28 % 25 % 25 % 23 % "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 144 62 31 (12) 225 (8) (18) 2 9 (15) (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 115 34 29 (15) 163 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) - - 32 - 32 10 15 1 - 26 - - - - - 10 15 33 - 58 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) - - 5 17 22 4 8 6 2 20 - - - - - 4 8 11 19 42 (=)Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 5 279 6 5 9 11 31 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss) before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 5 279 6 5 9 11 31 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 30 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 30 30 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 3 3 2 (28) (20) - - - - - - (1) - (2) (3) 3 2 2 (30) (23) (+)Depreciation and amortization ($) 57 58 56 57 228 16 16 16 17 65 - - - - - 73 74 72 74 293 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 204 123 126 64 517 22 21 25 28 96 (21) (11) (4) (14) (50) 205 133 147 78 563 (/) Sales ($) 1,147 1,096 1,071 1,018 4,332 247 237 227 242 953 - - - - - 1,394 1,333 1,298 1,260 5,285 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 18% 11% 12% 6% 12% 9% 9% 11% 12% 10% - - - - - 15% 10% 11% 6% 11% "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 76 79 135 148 438 8 2 (3) (12) (5) (7) (19) (18) (3) (47) 77 62 114 133 386 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) - - - - - - - - 7 7 - - - - - - - - 7 7 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and - - - - - - - - - - - - - - equipment ($) (1) (3) (4) (1) (3) (4) (+)Closure and restructuring costs ($) - - - - - - - - 8 8 - - - - - - - - 8 8 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 2 - - - 2 (=) Operating income (loss) before items ($) 75 76 135 148 434 8 2 (3) 3 10 (5) (19) (18) (3) (45) 78 59 114 148 399 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss) before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 75 76 135 148 434 8 2 (3) 3 10 (5) (19) (18) (3) (45) 78 59 114 148 399 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 4 6 4 5 19 - - - - - - (1) - - (1) 4 5 4 5 18 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 61 61 58 58 238 18 18 17 17 70 - - - - - 79 79 75 75 308 (=)EBITDA before items ($) 140 143 197 211 691 26 20 14 20 80 (5) (20) (18) (3) (46) 161 143 193 228 725 (/) Sales ($) 1,100 1,123 1,146 1,154 4,523 262 247 237 254 1,000 - - - - - 1,362 1,370 1,383 1,408 5,523 (=)EBITDA margin before items (%) 13% 13% 17% 18% 15% 10% 8% 6% 8% 8% - - - - - 12% 10% 14% 16% 13% "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Domtar Corporation Supplemental Segmented Information (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2019 2018 Pulp and Paper Segment Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Sales ($) 1,147 1,096 1,071 1,018 4,332 1,100 1,123 1,146 1,154 4,523 Operating income (loss) ($) 144 62 31 (12 ) 225 76 79 135 148 438 Depreciation and amortization ($) 57 58 56 57 228 61 61 58 58 238 Impairment of long-lived assets ($) - - 32 - 32 - - - - - Paper Paper Production ('000 ST) 757 697 653 619 2,726 739 739 743 757 2,978 Paper Shipments - Manufactured ('000 ST) 736 681 672 656 2,745 769 754 727 721 2,971 Communication Papers ('000 ST) 615 567 563 554 2,299 640 615 596 595 2,446 Specialty and Packaging 446 525 Papers ('000 ST) 121 114 109 102 129 139 131 126 Paper Shipments - Sourced from 93 109 3rd parties ('000 ST) 23 21 25 24 28 26 30 25 Paper Shipments - Total ('000 ST) 759 702 697 680 2,838 797 780 757 746 3,080 Pulp Pulp Shipments(a) ('000 ADMT) 349 370 416 404 1,539 374 377 390 395 1,536 Pulp Shipments mix(b): Hardwood Kraft Pulp (%) 2 % 2 % 5 % 5 % 4% 4 % 3 % 3 % 3 % 4% Softwood Kraft Pulp (%) 53 % 56 % 55 % 54 % 54% 58 % 56 % 56 % 55 % 56% Fluff Pulp (%) 45 % 42 % 40 % 41 % 42% 38 % 41 % 41 % 42 % 40% Personal Care Segment Sales ($) 247 237 227 242 953 262 247 237 254 1,000 Operating (loss) income ($) (8 ) (18 ) 2 9 (15) 8 2 (3 ) (12 ) (5) Depreciation and amortization ($) 16 16 16 17 65 18 18 17 17 70 Impairment of long-lived assets ($) 10 15 1 - 26 - - - 7 7 Average Exchange Rates $US / $CAN 1.329 1.337 1.321 1.321 1.327 1.264 1.290 1.307 1.321 1.296 $CAN / $US 0.752 0.748 0.757 0.757 0.754 0.791 0.775 0.765 0.757 0.772 € / $US 1.136 1.124 1.111 1.107 1.120 1.229 1.192 1.163 1.141 1.181 Figures represent Pulp Shipments to third parties. Percentages include Pulp Shipments to our Personal Care segment. Note: the term "ST" refers to a short ton and the term "ADMT" refers to an air dry metric ton. Attachments Original document

