Domtar : Name Press Release

DOMTAR CORPORATION REPORTS PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS
Earnings affected by lower pulp and paper prices and market related downtime in paper
(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted).
Fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $0.59 per share; earnings before items1 of $0.03 per share
92,000 tons of market-related downtime in paper
$80 million of share repurchases
Fort Mill, SC, February 7, 2020 - Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) today reported a net loss of $34 million ($0.59 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to net earnings of $20 million ($0.32 per share) for the third quarter of 2019 and net earnings of $87 million ($1.38 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018. Sales for the fourth quarter of 2019 were $1.2 billion.
Excluding items listed below, the Company had earnings before items1 of $2 million ($0.03 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to earnings before items1 of $55 million ($0.89 per share) for the third quarter of 2019 and earnings before items1 of $103 million ($1.63 per share) for the fourth quarter of 2018.
ITEMS
After tax
EPS impact
Description
Segment
Line item
Amount
effect
(per share)
Fourth quarter 2019
(in millions)
● Pension settlement
Pulp and Paper
Non-service components of
$30
$22
$0.38
loss
net periodic benefit cost
● Paper machine
Pulp and Paper
Closure and
$17
$13
$0.22
closures
restructuring costs
● Margin improvement
Personal Care
Closure and
$2
$1
$0.02
plan
restructuring costs
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measures in the appendix.
1 / 4
After tax
EPS impact
Description
Segment
Line item
Amount
effect
(per share)
Third quarter 2019
(in millions)
● Paper machine
Pulp and Paper
Impairment of long-lived
$32
$25
$0.40
closures
assets
● Paper machine
Pulp and Paper
Closure and
$5
$4
$0.07
closures
restructuring costs
● Margin improvement
Personal Care
Impairment of long-lived
$1
$1
$0.02
plan
assets
● Margin improvement
Personal Care
Closure and
$6
$5
$0.08
plan
restructuring costs
Fourth quarter 2018
● Margin improvement
Personal Care
Impairment of long-lived
$7
$5
$0.08
plan
assets
● Margin improvement
Personal Care
Closure and
$8
$6
$0.09
plan
restructuring costs
● U.S. Tax Reform
Corporate
Income tax expense
$5
$5
$0.08
FISCAL YEAR 2019 HIGHLIGHTS
For fiscal year 2019, net earnings amounted to $84 million ($1.37 per share) compared to net earnings of $283 million ($4.48 per share) for fiscal year 2018. The Company had earnings before items2 of $184 million ($3.00 per share) for fiscal year 2019 compared to earnings before items1 of $291 million ($4.61 per share) for fiscal year 2018. Sales amounted to $5.2 billion for fiscal year 2019.
Commenting on the full-year results, John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer said, "Our teams were agile in adjusting to market changes and executed well on things under our control in a challenging market environment. We had strong cash flow generation and our solid financial position allowed us to continue to reward shareholders with a high free cash flow payout ratio, while strategically investing in our assets."
QUARTERLY REVIEW
"Our results in the paper business fell short of our expectations. Shipments remained weak in the quarter due to seasonally slower demand and some customer destocking. As a result, we increased market-related downtime to better balance our supply with our customer demand and reduce our inventory to more optimal levels," said John D. Williams, President and Chief Executive Officer.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measures in the appendix.
2 / 4
Commenting on Personal Care, Mr. Williams added, "We had a strong finish to a good year. EBITDA1 significantly improved when compared to last year and we reached 12% EBITDA1 margins, which is the highest level since 2017. We expect to build on the momentum from this past year by continuing to focus on the execution of our margin improvement plan and restore and grow the profitability of the business."
Operating loss was $15 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to operating income of $29 million in the third quarter of 2019. Depreciation and amortization totaled $74 million in the fourth quarter of 2019.
Operating income before items3 was $4 million in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to an operating income before items1 of $73 million in the third quarter of 2019.
(In millions of dollars)
4Q 2019
3Q 2019
Sales
$
1,244
$
1,283
Operating (loss) income
Pulp and Paper segment
(12)
31
Personal Care segment
9
2
Corporate
(12)
(4)
Total operating (loss) income
(15
)
29
Operating income before items1
4
73
Depreciation and amortization
74
72
The operating loss in the fourth quarter of 2019 was the result of lower average selling prices and unfavorable productivity in pulp and paper, higher selling, general and administrative expenses, and higher maintenance, freight and raw material costs.
When compared to the third quarter of 2019, manufactured paper shipments were down 2% and pulp shipments decreased 3%. The shipment-to-production ratio for paper was 106% in the fourth quarter of 2019, compared to 103% in the third quarter of 2019. Paper inventories decreased by 36,000 tons, and pulp inventories decreased by 15,000 metric tons when compared to the third quarter of 2019.
LIQUIDITY AND CAPITAL
Cash flow from operating activities amounted to $160 million and capital expenditures were $98 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $62 million for the fourth quarter of 2019. Domtar's net debt-to-total capitalization ratio1 stood at 27% at December 31, 2019 compared to 26% at September 30, 2019.
For fiscal year 2019, cash flow from operating activities amounted to $442 million and capital expenditures were $255 million, resulting in free cash flow1 of $187 million. Domtar returned a total of $329 million to its shareholders through a combination of dividend and stock buybacks in 2019. Under its stock repurchase program, Domtar repurchased 6,220,658 shares of common stock at an average price of $35.29 throughout 2019. At the end of the year, Domtar had $403 million remaining under the program.
Non-GAAPfinancial measure. Refer to the Reconciliation ofNon-GAAPFinancial Measures in the appendix.
3 / 4
OUTLOOK
In 2020, our paper volumes are expected to trend with market demand while pulp volumes will increase due to higher pulp productivity at our Espanola and Ashdown mills. The Pulp and Paper business will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs. Personal Care is expected to benefit from their margin improvement plan and higher sales following new customer wins. Overall, we anticipate costs, including freight, labor and raw materials, to marginally increase.
EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL
The Company will hold a conference call today at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss its fourth quarter and fiscal year 2019 financial results. Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1 (800) 367- 2403 at least 10 minutes before start time, while media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast on the Domtar Corporation website at www.domtar.com.
The Company will release its first quarter 2020 earnings results on April 30, 2020 before markets open, followed by a conference call at 10:00 a.m. (ET) to discuss results. The date is tentative and will be confirmed approximately three weeks prior to the official earnings release date.
About Domtar
Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 10,000 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar's annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion, and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar's principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this release about our plans, expectations and future performance, including the statements by Mr. Williams and those contained under "Outlook," are "forward-looking statements." Actual results may differ materially from those suggested by these statements for a number of reasons, including changes in customer demand and pricing, changes in manufacturing costs, future acquisitions and divestitures, including facility closings, and the other reasons identified under "Risk Factors" in our Form 10-K for 2018 as filed with the SEC and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Qs. Except to the extent required by law, we expressly disclaim any obligation to update or revise these forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances or otherwise.
- (30) -
4 / 4
Domtar Corporation
Highlights
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
{
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
$
Selected Segment Information
Sales
Pulp and Paper
1,018
1,154
4,332
4,523
Personal Care
242
254
953
1,000
Total for reportable segments
1,260
1,408
5,285
5,523
Intersegment sales
(16)
(18)
(65)
(68)
Consolidated sales
1,244
1,390
5,220
5,455
Depreciation and amortization
Pulp and Paper
57
58
228
238
Personal Care
17
17
65
70
Total for reportable segments
74
75
293
308
Impairment of long-lived assets - Pulp and Paper
-
-
32
-
Impairment of long-lived assets - Personal Care
-
7
26
7
Consolidated depreciation and amortization and
82
315
impairment of long-lived assets
74
351
Operating (loss) income
Pulp and Paper
(12)
148
225
438
Personal Care
9
(12)
(15
)
(5)
Corporate
(12)
(3)
(47
)
(47)
Consolidated operating (loss) income
(15)
133
163
386
Interest expense, net
14
15
52
62
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
30
(5)
23
(18)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss
(59)
123
88
342
Income tax (benefit) expense
(26)
35
2
57
Equity loss, net of taxes
1
1
2
2
Net (loss) earnings
(34)
87
84
283
Per common share (in dollars)
Net (loss) earnings
Basic
(0.59)
1.38
1.37
4.50
Diluted
(0.59)
1.38
1.37
4.48
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
57.3
62.9
61.2
62.9
Diluted
57.5
63.0
61.4
63.1
Cash flows from operating activities
160
217
442
554
Additions to property, plant and equipment
98
84
255
195
Domtar Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Earnings (Loss) (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
$
Sales
1,244
1,390
5,220
5,455
Operating expenses
Cost of sales, excluding depreciation and amortization
1,053
1,064
4,225
4,303
Depreciation and amortization
74
75
293
308
Selling, general and administrative
112
100
434
443
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
7
58
7
Closure and restructuring costs
19
8
42
8
Other operating loss, net
1
3
5
-
1,259
1,257
5,057
5,069
Operating (loss) income
(15)
133
163
386
Interest expense, net
14
15
52
62
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
30
(5)
23
(18)
(Loss) earnings before income taxes and equity loss
(59)
123
88
342
Income tax (benefit) expense
(26)
35
2
57
Equity loss, net of taxes
1
1
2
2
Net (loss) earnings
(34)
87
84
283
Per common share (in dollars)
Net (loss) earnings
Basic
(0.59)
1.38
1.37
4.50
Diluted
(0.59)
1.38
1.37
4.48
Weighted average number of common
shares outstanding (millions)
Basic
57.3
62.9
61.2
62.9
Diluted
57.5
63.0
61.4
63.1
Domtar Corporation Consolidated Balance Sheets at (In millions of dollars)
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
$
$
Assets
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
61
111
Receivables, less allowances of $6 and $6
577
670
Inventories
786
762
Prepaid expenses
33
24
Income and other taxes receivable
61
22
Total current assets
1,518
1,589
Property, plant and equipment, net
2,567
2,605
Operating lease right-of-use assets
81
-
Intangible assets, net
573
597
Other assets
164
134
Total assets
4,903
4,925
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Current liabilities
Bank indebtedness
9
-
Trade and other payables
705
757
Income and other taxes payable
23
25
Operating lease liabilities due within one year
28
-
Long-term debt due within one year
1
1
Total current liabilities
766
783
Long-term debt
938
853
Operating lease liabilities
69
-
Deferred income taxes and other
479
476
Other liabilities and deferred credits
275
275
Shareholders' equity
Common stock
1
1
Additional paid-in capital
1,770
1,981
Retained earnings
998
1,023
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(393
)
(467)
Total shareholders' equity
2,376
2,538
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
4,903
4,925
Domtar Corporation
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In millions of dollars)
For the three months ended
For the twelve months ended
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
December 31,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(Unaudited)
(Unaudited)
$
$
$
$
Operating activities
Net (loss) earnings
(34)
87
84
283
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) earnings to cash flows
from operating activities
Depreciation and amortization
74
75
293
308
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
(17)
10
(16
)
13
Impairment of long-lived assets
-
7
58
7
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
-
-
-
(4)
Stock-based compensation expense
2
1
9
8
Equity loss, net
1
1
2
2
Other
-
(1)
-
(1)
Changes in assets and liabilities
Receivables
46
25
96
18
Inventories
18
(1)
(16
)
(24)
Prepaid expenses
6
6
2
2
Trade and other payables
44
30
(67
)
24
Income and other taxes
(16)
(16)
(43
)
(32)
Difference between employer pension and
other post-retirement contributions and
-
pension and other post-retirement expense
32
29
(46)
Other assets and other liabilities
4
(7)
11
(4)
Cash flows from operating activities
160
217
442
554
Investing activities
Additions to property, plant and equipment
(98)
(84)
(255
)
(195)
Proceeds from disposals of property, plant and equipment
-
1
1
5
Other
-
-
-
(6)
Cash flows used for investing activities
(98)
(83)
(254
)
(196)
Financing activities
Dividend payments
(27)
(27)
(110
)
(108)
Stock repurchase
(80)
-
(219
)
-
Net change in bank indebtedness
7
-
9
-
Change in revolving credit facility
35
-
80
-
Proceeds from receivables securitization facility
55
85
205
85
Repayments of receivables securitization facility
(90)
(35)
(200
)
(60)
Repayments of long-term debt
-
(301)
(1
)
(301)
Other
-
1
(1
)
2
Cash flows used for financing activities
(100)
(277)
(237
)
(382)
Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents
(38)
(143)
(49
)
(24)
Impact of foreign exchange on cash
1
(2)
(1)
(4)
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
98
256
111
139
Cash and cash equivalents at end of year
61
111
61
111
Supplemental cash flow information
Net cash payments for:
Interest
7
9
46
57
Income taxes
4
31
59
71
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization". Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates "Earnings before items" and "EBITDA before items" by excluding the after-tax(pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
2019
2018
Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Net earnings (loss)
($)
80
18
20
(34
)
84
54
43
99
87
283
(+)
Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
22
22
-
-
-
-
-
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
8
12
26
-
46
-
-
-
5
5
(+) Closure and restructuring costs
($)
3
6
9
14
32
-
-
-
6
6
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
($)
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
-
-
(3)
(-)
U.S. Tax Reform
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7
)
5
(2)
(=) Earnings before items
($)
91
36
55
2
184
55
41
92
103
291
(/)
Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted)
(millions)
63.2
63.3
61.7
57.5
61.4
62.9
63.2
63.2
63.0
63.1
(=)
Earnings before items per diluted share
($)
1.44
0.57
0.89
0.03
3.00
0.87
0.65
1.46
1.63
4.61
Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to
Net earnings (loss)
Net earnings (loss)
($)
80
18
20
(34
)
84
54
43
99
87
283
(+)
Equity loss, net of taxes
($)
1
-
-
1
2
-
-
1
1
2
(+)
Income tax expense (benefit)
($)
24
5
(1
)
(26
)
2
11
8
3
35
57
(+)
Interest expense, net
($)
13
13
12
14
52
16
16
15
15
62
(+)
Depreciation and amortization
($)
73
74
72
74
293
79
79
75
75
308
(+) Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
10
15
33
-
58
-
-
-
7
7
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
($)
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(3
)
-
-
(4)
(=)
EBITDA
($)
201
125
136
29
491
159
143
193
220
715
(/)
Sales
($)
1,376
1,317
1,283
1,244
5,220
1,345
1,353
1,367
1,390
5,455
(=) EBITDA margin
(%)
15%
9%
11%
2%
9%
12%
11%
14%
16%
13%
EBITDA
($)
201
125
136
29
491
159
143
193
220
715
(+) Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
(+)
Closure and restructuring costs
($)
4
8
11
19
42
-
-
-
8
8
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
(=)
EBITDA before items
($)
205
133
147
78
563
161
143
193
228
725
(/)
Sales
($)
1,376
1,317
1,283
1,244
5,220
1,345
1,353
1,367
1,390
5,455
(=)
EBITDA margin before items
(%)
15
%
10
%
11
%
6
%
11
%
12
%
11
%
14
%
16
%
13
%
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from operating activities
($)
55
119
108
160
442
90
177
70
217
554
(-)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
($)
(46
)
(55
)
(56
)
(98
)
(255
)
(25
)
(37
)
(49
)
(84
)
(195)
(=)
Free cash flow
($)
9
64
52
62
187
65
140
21
133
359
"Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation
Bank indebtedness
($)
3
3
1
9
-
1
-
-
(+) Long-term debt due within one year
($)
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
(+)
Long-term debt
($)
853
824
938
938
1,103
1,103
1,103
853
(=)
Debt
($)
857
828
940
948
1,104
1,105
1,104
854
(-)
Cash and cash equivalents
($)
(94
)
(93
)
(98
)
(61
)
(152
)
(264
)
(256
)
(111
)
(=)
Net debt
($)
763
735
842
887
952
841
848
743
(+)
Shareholders' equity
($)
2,608
2,619
2,439
2,376
2,493
2,458
2,553
2,538
(=) Total capitalization
($)
3,371
3,354
3,281
3,263
3,445
3,299
3,401
3,281
Net debt
($)
763
735
842
887
952
841
848
743
(/)
Total capitalization
($)
3,371
3,354
3,281
3,263
3,445
3,299
3,401
3,281
(=)
Net debt-to-total capitalization
(%)
23
%
22
%
26
%
27
%
28
%
25
%
25
%
23
%
"Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2019
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
Pulp and Paper
Personal Care
Corporate
Total
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Year
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year
Q1'19 Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Year
to "Operating income (loss) before items"
Operating income (loss)
($)
144
62
31
(12)
225
(8)
(18)
2
9
(15)
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
115
34
29
(15)
163
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
-
-
32
-
32
10
15
1
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
10
15
33
-
58
(+)
Closure and restructuring costs
($)
-
-
5
17
22
4
8
6
2
20
-
-
-
-
-
4
8
11
19
42
(=)Operating income (loss) before items
($)
144
62
68
5
279
6
5
9
11
31
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
129
57
73
4
263
Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)
before items" to "EBITDA before items"
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
144
62
68
5
279
6
5
9
11
31
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
129
57
73
4
263
(+)
Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
30
(+)
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
($)
3
3
2
(28)
(20)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
(2)
(3)
3
2
2
(30)
(23)
(+)Depreciation and amortization
($)
57
58
56
57
228
16
16
16
17
65
-
-
-
-
-
73
74
72
74
293
(=)
EBITDA before items
($)
204
123
126
64
517
22
21
25
28
96
(21)
(11)
(4)
(14)
(50)
205
133
147
78
563
(/)
Sales
($)
1,147
1,096
1,071
1,018
4,332
247
237
227
242
953
-
-
-
-
-
1,394
1,333
1,298
1,260
5,285
(=)
EBITDA margin before items
(%)
18%
11%
12%
6%
12%
9%
9%
11%
12%
10%
-
-
-
-
-
15%
10%
11%
6%
11%
"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2018
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
Pulp and Paper
Personal Care
Corporate
Total
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Year
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year
Q1'18 Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Year
to "Operating income (loss) before items"
Operating income (loss)
($)
76
79
135
148
438
8
2
(3)
(12)
(5)
(7)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(47)
77
62
114
133
386
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
equipment
($)
(1)
(3)
(4)
(1)
(3)
(4)
(+)Closure and restructuring costs
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
8
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
2
-
-
-
2
(=)
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
75
76
135
148
434
8
2
(3)
3
10
(5)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(45)
78
59
114
148
399
Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)
before items" to "EBITDA before items"
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
75
76
135
148
434
8
2
(3)
3
10
(5)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(45)
78
59
114
148
399
(+)
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
($)
4
6
4
5
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
4
5
4
5
18
(+)
Depreciation and amortization
($)
61
61
58
58
238
18
18
17
17
70
-
-
-
-
-
79
79
75
75
308
(=)EBITDA before items
($)
140
143
197
211
691
26
20
14
20
80
(5)
(20)
(18)
(3)
(46)
161
143
193
228
725
(/)
Sales
($)
1,100
1,123
1,146
1,154
4,523
262
247
237
254
1,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,362
1,370
1,383
1,408
5,523
(=)EBITDA margin before items
(%)
13%
13%
17%
18%
15%
10%
8%
6%
8%
8%
-
-
-
-
-
12%
10%
14%
16%
13%
"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
Domtar Corporation
Supplemental Segmented Information
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
2019
2018
Pulp and Paper Segment
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Sales
($)
1,147
1,096
1,071
1,018
4,332
1,100
1,123
1,146
1,154
4,523
Operating income (loss)
($)
144
62
31
(12
)
225
76
79
135
148
438
Depreciation and amortization
($)
57
58
56
57
228
61
61
58
58
238
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
-
-
32
-
32
-
-
-
-
-
Paper
Paper Production
('000 ST)
757
697
653
619
2,726
739
739
743
757
2,978
Paper Shipments - Manufactured
('000 ST)
736
681
672
656
2,745
769
754
727
721
2,971
Communication Papers
('000 ST)
615
567
563
554
2,299
640
615
596
595
2,446
Specialty and Packaging
446
525
Papers
('000 ST)
121
114
109
102
129
139
131
126
Paper Shipments - Sourced from
93
109
3rd parties
('000 ST)
23
21
25
24
28
26
30
25
Paper Shipments - Total
('000 ST)
759
702
697
680
2,838
797
780
757
746
3,080
Pulp
Pulp Shipments(a)
('000 ADMT)
349
370
416
404
1,539
374
377
390
395
1,536
Pulp Shipments mix(b):
Hardwood Kraft Pulp
(%)
2
%
2
%
5
%
5
%
4%
4
%
3
%
3
%
3
%
4%
Softwood Kraft Pulp
(%)
53
%
56
%
55
%
54
%
54%
58
%
56
%
56
%
55
%
56%
Fluff Pulp
(%)
45
%
42
%
40
%
41
%
42%
38
%
41
%
41
%
42
%
40%
Personal Care Segment
Sales
($)
247
237
227
242
953
262
247
237
254
1,000
Operating (loss) income
($)
(8
)
(18
)
2
9
(15)
8
2
(3
)
(12
)
(5)
Depreciation and amortization
($)
16
16
16
17
65
18
18
17
17
70
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
10
15
1
-
26
-
-
-
7
7
Average Exchange Rates
$US / $CAN
1.329
1.337
1.321
1.321
1.327
1.264
1.290
1.307
1.321
1.296
$CAN / $US
0.752
0.748
0.757
0.757
0.754
0.791
0.775
0.765
0.757
0.772
€ / $US
1.136
1.124
1.111
1.107
1.120
1.229
1.192
1.163
1.141
1.181
Figures represent Pulp Shipments to third parties.
Percentages include Pulp Shipments to our Personal Care segment.
Note: the term "ST" refers to a short ton and the term "ADMT" refers to an air dry metric ton.
Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:08 UTC