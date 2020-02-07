Domtar : Name Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization". Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates "Earnings before items" and "EBITDA before items" by excluding the after-tax(pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results. 2019 2018 Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss) Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Net earnings (loss) ($) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 54 43 99 87 283 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 22 22 - - - - - (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) 8 12 26 - 46 - - - 5 5 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) 3 6 9 14 32 - - - 6 6 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - 2 - - - 2 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment ($) - - - - - (1 ) (2 ) - - (3) (-) U.S. Tax Reform ($) - - - - - - - (7 ) 5 (2) (=) Earnings before items ($) 91 36 55 2 184 55 41 92 103 291 (/) Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted) (millions) 63.2 63.3 61.7 57.5 61.4 62.9 63.2 63.2 63.0 63.1 (=) Earnings before items per diluted share ($) 1.44 0.57 0.89 0.03 3.00 0.87 0.65 1.46 1.63 4.61 Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to Net earnings (loss) Net earnings (loss) ($) 80 18 20 (34 ) 84 54 43 99 87 283 (+) Equity loss, net of taxes ($) 1 - - 1 2 - - 1 1 2 (+) Income tax expense (benefit) ($) 24 5 (1 ) (26 ) 2 11 8 3 35 57 (+) Interest expense, net ($) 13 13 12 14 52 16 16 15 15 62 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 73 74 72 74 293 79 79 75 75 308 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) 10 15 33 - 58 - - - 7 7 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment ($) - - - - - (1 ) (3 ) - - (4) (=) EBITDA ($) 201 125 136 29 491 159 143 193 220 715 (/) Sales ($) 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 1,345 1,353 1,367 1,390 5,455 (=) EBITDA margin (%) 15% 9% 11% 2% 9% 12% 11% 14% 16% 13% EBITDA ($) 201 125 136 29 491 159 143 193 220 715 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 30 30 - - - - - (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) 4 8 11 19 42 - - - 8 8 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - 2 - - - 2 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 205 133 147 78 563 161 143 193 228 725 (/) Sales ($) 1,376 1,317 1,283 1,244 5,220 1,345 1,353 1,367 1,390 5,455 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 15 % 10 % 11 % 6 % 11 % 12 % 11 % 14 % 16 % 13 %

Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) 2019 2018 Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Year Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities Cash flows from operating activities ($) 55 119 108 160 442 90 177 70 217 554 (-) Additions to property, plant and equipment ($) (46 ) (55 ) (56 ) (98 ) (255 ) (25 ) (37 ) (49 ) (84 ) (195) (=) Free cash flow ($) 9 64 52 62 187 65 140 21 133 359 "Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation Bank indebtedness ($) 3 3 1 9 - 1 - - (+) Long-term debt due within one year ($) 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 1 (+) Long-term debt ($) 853 824 938 938 1,103 1,103 1,103 853 (=) Debt ($) 857 828 940 948 1,104 1,105 1,104 854 (-) Cash and cash equivalents ($) (94 ) (93 ) (98 ) (61 ) (152 ) (264 ) (256 ) (111 ) (=) Net debt ($) 763 735 842 887 952 841 848 743 (+) Shareholders' equity ($) 2,608 2,619 2,439 2,376 2,493 2,458 2,553 2,538 (=) Total capitalization ($) 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 3,445 3,299 3,401 3,281 Net debt ($) 763 735 842 887 952 841 848 743 (/) Total capitalization ($) 3,371 3,354 3,281 3,263 3,445 3,299 3,401 3,281 (=) Net debt-to-total capitalization (%) 23 % 22 % 26 % 27 % 28 % 25 % 25 % 23 % "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2019 (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results. Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 144 62 31 (12) 225 (8) (18) 2 9 (15) (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 115 34 29 (15) 163 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) - - 32 - 32 10 15 1 - 26 - - - - - 10 15 33 - 58 (+) Closure and restructuring costs ($) - - 5 17 22 4 8 6 2 20 - - - - - 4 8 11 19 42 (=)Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 5 279 6 5 9 11 31 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss) before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 144 62 68 5 279 6 5 9 11 31 (21) (10) (4) (12) (47) 129 57 73 4 263 (+) Pension settlement loss ($) - - - 30 30 - - - - - - - - - - - - - 30 30 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 3 3 2 (28) (20) - - - - - - (1) - (2) (3) 3 2 2 (30) (23) (+)Depreciation and amortization ($) 57 58 56 57 228 16 16 16 17 65 - - - - - 73 74 72 74 293 (=) EBITDA before items ($) 204 123 126 64 517 22 21 25 28 96 (21) (11) (4) (14) (50) 205 133 147 78 563 (/) Sales ($) 1,147 1,096 1,071 1,018 4,332 247 237 227 242 953 - - - - - 1,394 1,333 1,298 1,260 5,285 (=) EBITDA margin before items (%) 18% 11% 12% 6% 12% 9% 9% 11% 12% 10% - - - - - 15% 10% 11% 6% 11%

Domtar Corporation Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2018 (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted) The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results. Pulp and Paper Personal Care Corporate Total Reconciliation of Operating income (loss) Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year to "Operating income (loss) before items" Operating income (loss) ($) 76 79 135 148 438 8 2 (3) (12) (5) (7) (19) (18) (3) (47) 77 62 114 133 386 (+) Impairment of long-lived assets ($) - - - - - - - - 7 7 - - - - - - - - 7 7 (-) Net gains on disposals of property, plant and - - - - - - - - - - - - - - equipment ($) (1) (3) (4) (1) (3) (4) (+)Closure and restructuring costs ($) - - - - - - - - 8 8 - - - - - - - - 8 8 (+) Litigation settlement ($) - - - - - - - - - - 2 - - - 2 2 - - - 2 (=) Operating income (loss) before items ($) 75 76 135 148 434 8 2 (3) 3 10 (5) (19) (18) (3) (45) 78 59 114 148 399 Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss) before items" to "EBITDA before items" Operating income (loss) before items ($) 75 76 135 148 434 8 2 (3) 3 10 (5) (19) (18) (3) (45) 78 59 114 148 399 (+) Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost ($) 4 6 4 5 19 - - - - - - (1) - - (1) 4 5 4 5 18 (+) Depreciation and amortization ($) 61 61 58 58 238 18 18 17 17 70 - - - - - 79 79 75 75 308 (=)EBITDA before items ($) 140 143 197 211 691 26 20 14 20 80 (5) (20) (18) (3) (46) 161 143 193 228 725 (/) Sales ($) 1,100 1,123 1,146 1,154 4,523 262 247 237 254 1,000 - - - - - 1,362 1,370 1,383 1,408 5,523 (=)EBITDA margin before items (%) 13% 13% 17% 18% 15% 10% 8% 6% 8% 8% - - - - - 12% 10% 14% 16% 13%