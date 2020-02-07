Domtar : Name Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization". Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates "Earnings before items" and "EBITDA before items" by excluding the after-tax(pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
2019
2018
Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss)
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Net earnings (loss)
($)
80
18
20
(34
)
84
54
43
99
87
283
(+)
Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
22
22
-
-
-
-
-
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
8
12
26
-
46
-
-
-
5
5
(+) Closure and restructuring costs
($)
3
6
9
14
32
-
-
-
6
6
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
($)
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(2
)
-
-
(3)
(-)
U.S. Tax Reform
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7
)
5
(2)
(=) Earnings before items
($)
91
36
55
2
184
55
41
92
103
291
(/)
Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted)
(millions)
63.2
63.3
61.7
57.5
61.4
62.9
63.2
63.2
63.0
63.1
(=)
Earnings before items per diluted share
($)
1.44
0.57
0.89
0.03
3.00
0.87
0.65
1.46
1.63
4.61
Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to
Net earnings (loss)
Net earnings (loss)
($)
80
18
20
(34
)
84
54
43
99
87
283
(+)
Equity loss, net of taxes
($)
1
-
-
1
2
-
-
1
1
2
(+)
Income tax expense (benefit)
($)
24
5
(1
)
(26
)
2
11
8
3
35
57
(+)
Interest expense, net
($)
13
13
12
14
52
16
16
15
15
62
(+)
Depreciation and amortization
($)
73
74
72
74
293
79
79
75
75
308
(+) Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
10
15
33
-
58
-
-
-
7
7
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment
($)
-
-
-
-
-
(1
)
(3
)
-
-
(4)
(=)
EBITDA
($)
201
125
136
29
491
159
143
193
220
715
(/)
Sales
($)
1,376
1,317
1,283
1,244
5,220
1,345
1,353
1,367
1,390
5,455
(=) EBITDA margin
(%)
15%
9%
11%
2%
9%
12%
11%
14%
16%
13%
EBITDA
($)
201
125
136
29
491
159
143
193
220
715
(+) Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
(+)
Closure and restructuring costs
($)
4
8
11
19
42
-
-
-
8
8
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
(=)
EBITDA before items
($)
205
133
147
78
563
161
143
193
228
725
(/)
Sales
($)
1,376
1,317
1,283
1,244
5,220
1,345
1,353
1,367
1,390
5,455
(=)
EBITDA margin before items
(%)
15
%
10
%
11
%
6
%
11
%
12
%
11
%
14
%
16
%
13
%
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
2019
2018
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Year
Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities
Cash flows from operating activities
($)
55
119
108
160
442
90
177
70
217
554
(-)
Additions to property, plant and equipment
($)
(46
)
(55
)
(56
)
(98
)
(255
)
(25
)
(37
)
(49
)
(84
)
(195)
(=)
Free cash flow
($)
9
64
52
62
187
65
140
21
133
359
"Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation
Bank indebtedness
($)
3
3
1
9
-
1
-
-
(+) Long-term debt due within one year
($)
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
1
(+)
Long-term debt
($)
853
824
938
938
1,103
1,103
1,103
853
(=)
Debt
($)
857
828
940
948
1,104
1,105
1,104
854
(-)
Cash and cash equivalents
($)
(94
)
(93
)
(98
)
(61
)
(152
)
(264
)
(256
)
(111
)
(=)
Net debt
($)
763
735
842
887
952
841
848
743
(+)
Shareholders' equity
($)
2,608
2,619
2,439
2,376
2,493
2,458
2,553
2,538
(=) Total capitalization
($)
3,371
3,354
3,281
3,263
3,445
3,299
3,401
3,281
Net debt
($)
763
735
842
887
952
841
848
743
(/)
Total capitalization
($)
3,371
3,354
3,281
3,263
3,445
3,299
3,401
3,281
(=)
Net debt-to-total capitalization
(%)
23
%
22
%
26
%
27
%
28
%
25
%
25
%
23
%
"Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2019
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
Pulp and Paper
Personal Care
Corporate
Total
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)
Q1'19
Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Year
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year
Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year
Q1'19 Q2'19
Q3'19
Q4'19
Year
to "Operating income (loss) before items"
Operating income (loss)
($)
144
62
31
(12)
225
(8)
(18)
2
9
(15)
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
115
34
29
(15)
163
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
-
-
32
-
32
10
15
1
-
26
-
-
-
-
-
10
15
33
-
58
(+)
Closure and restructuring costs
($)
-
-
5
17
22
4
8
6
2
20
-
-
-
-
-
4
8
11
19
42
(=)Operating income (loss) before items
($)
144
62
68
5
279
6
5
9
11
31
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
129
57
73
4
263
Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)
before items" to "EBITDA before items"
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
144
62
68
5
279
6
5
9
11
31
(21)
(10)
(4)
(12)
(47)
129
57
73
4
263
(+)
Pension settlement loss
($)
-
-
-
30
30
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
30
30
(+)
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
($)
3
3
2
(28)
(20)
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
(2)
(3)
3
2
2
(30)
(23)
(+)Depreciation and amortization
($)
57
58
56
57
228
16
16
16
17
65
-
-
-
-
-
73
74
72
74
293
(=)
EBITDA before items
($)
204
123
126
64
517
22
21
25
28
96
(21)
(11)
(4)
(14)
(50)
205
133
147
78
563
(/)
Sales
($)
1,147
1,096
1,071
1,018
4,332
247
237
227
242
953
-
-
-
-
-
1,394
1,333
1,298
1,260
5,285
(=)
EBITDA margin before items
(%)
18%
11%
12%
6%
12%
9%
9%
11%
12%
10%
-
-
-
-
-
15%
10%
11%
6%
11%
"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
Domtar Corporation
Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2018
(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)
The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.
Pulp and Paper
Personal Care
Corporate
Total
Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)
Q1'18
Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Year
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year
Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year
Q1'18 Q2'18
Q3'18
Q4'18
Year
to "Operating income (loss) before items"
Operating income (loss)
($)
76
79
135
148
438
8
2
(3)
(12)
(5)
(7)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(47)
77
62
114
133
386
(+)
Impairment of long-lived assets
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
7
7
(-)
Net gains on disposals of property, plant and
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
equipment
($)
(1)
(3)
(4)
(1)
(3)
(4)
(+)Closure and restructuring costs
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
8
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
8
8
(+)
Litigation settlement
($)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
2
-
-
-
2
2
-
-
-
2
(=)
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
75
76
135
148
434
8
2
(3)
3
10
(5)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(45)
78
59
114
148
399
Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)
before items" to "EBITDA before items"
Operating income (loss) before items
($)
75
76
135
148
434
8
2
(3)
3
10
(5)
(19)
(18)
(3)
(45)
78
59
114
148
399
(+)
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
($)
4
6
4
5
19
-
-
-
-
-
-
(1)
-
-
(1)
4
5
4
5
18
(+)
Depreciation and amortization
($)
61
61
58
58
238
18
18
17
17
70
-
-
-
-
-
79
79
75
75
308
(=)EBITDA before items
($)
140
143
197
211
691
26
20
14
20
80
(5)
(20)
(18)
(3)
(46)
161
143
193
228
725
(/)
Sales
($)
1,100
1,123
1,146
1,154
4,523
262
247
237
254
1,000
-
-
-
-
-
1,362
1,370
1,383
1,408
5,523
(=)EBITDA margin before items
(%)
13%
13%
17%
18%
15%
10%
8%
6%
8%
8%
-
-
-
-
-
12%
10%
14%
16%
13%
"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.
