DOMTAR CORPORATION

(UFS)
02/06 04:04:07 pm
36.31 USD   -1.01%
07:18aDOMTAR : Q4 2019 Domtar Corporation Earnings Conference Call
PU
07:18aDOMTAR : Name Press Release
PU
07:18aDOMTAR : Name Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
PU
Domtar : Name Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization". Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates "Earnings before items" and "EBITDA before items" by excluding the after-tax(pre-tax) effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

2019

2018

Reconciliation of "Earnings before items" to Net earnings (loss)

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Net earnings (loss)

($)

80

18

20

(34

)

84

54

43

99

87

283

(+)

Pension settlement loss

($)

-

-

-

22

22

-

-

-

-

-

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

($)

8

12

26

-

46

-

-

-

5

5

(+) Closure and restructuring costs

($)

3

6

9

14

32

-

-

-

6

6

(+)

Litigation settlement

($)

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

2

(-)

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

($)

-

-

-

-

-

(1

)

(2

)

-

-

(3)

(-)

U.S. Tax Reform

($)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

(7

)

5

(2)

(=) Earnings before items

($)

91

36

55

2

184

55

41

92

103

291

(/)

Weighted avg. number of common shares outstanding (diluted)

(millions)

63.2

63.3

61.7

57.5

61.4

62.9

63.2

63.2

63.0

63.1

(=)

Earnings before items per diluted share

($)

1.44

0.57

0.89

0.03

3.00

0.87

0.65

1.46

1.63

4.61

Reconciliation of "EBITDA" and "EBITDA before items" to

Net earnings (loss)

Net earnings (loss)

($)

80

18

20

(34

)

84

54

43

99

87

283

(+)

Equity loss, net of taxes

($)

1

-

-

1

2

-

-

1

1

2

(+)

Income tax expense (benefit)

($)

24

5

(1

)

(26

)

2

11

8

3

35

57

(+)

Interest expense, net

($)

13

13

12

14

52

16

16

15

15

62

(+)

Depreciation and amortization

($)

73

74

72

74

293

79

79

75

75

308

(+) Impairment of long-lived assets

($)

10

15

33

-

58

-

-

-

7

7

(-)

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and equipment

($)

-

-

-

-

-

(1

)

(3

)

-

-

(4)

(=)

EBITDA

($)

201

125

136

29

491

159

143

193

220

715

(/)

Sales

($)

1,376

1,317

1,283

1,244

5,220

1,345

1,353

1,367

1,390

5,455

(=) EBITDA margin

(%)

15%

9%

11%

2%

9%

12%

11%

14%

16%

13%

EBITDA

($)

201

125

136

29

491

159

143

193

220

715

(+) Pension settlement loss

($)

-

-

-

30

30

-

-

-

-

-

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

($)

4

8

11

19

42

-

-

-

8

8

(+)

Litigation settlement

($)

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

2

(=)

EBITDA before items

($)

205

133

147

78

563

161

143

193

228

725

(/)

Sales

($)

1,376

1,317

1,283

1,244

5,220

1,345

1,353

1,367

1,390

5,455

(=)

EBITDA margin before items

(%)

15

%

10

%

11

%

6

%

11

%

12

%

11

%

14

%

16

%

13

%

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures (In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

2019

2018

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Q1

Q2

Q3

Q4

Year

Reconciliation of "Free cash flow" to Cash flows from operating activities

Cash flows from operating activities

($)

55

119

108

160

442

90

177

70

217

554

(-)

Additions to property, plant and equipment

($)

(46

)

(55

)

(56

)

(98

)

(255

)

(25

)

(37

)

(49

)

(84

)

(195)

(=)

Free cash flow

($)

9

64

52

62

187

65

140

21

133

359

"Net debt-to-total capitalization" computation

Bank indebtedness

($)

3

3

1

9

-

1

-

-

(+) Long-term debt due within one year

($)

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

1

(+)

Long-term debt

($)

853

824

938

938

1,103

1,103

1,103

853

(=)

Debt

($)

857

828

940

948

1,104

1,105

1,104

854

(-)

Cash and cash equivalents

($)

(94

)

(93

)

(98

)

(61

)

(152

)

(264

)

(256

)

(111

)

(=)

Net debt

($)

763

735

842

887

952

841

848

743

(+)

Shareholders' equity

($)

2,608

2,619

2,439

2,376

2,493

2,458

2,553

2,538

(=) Total capitalization

($)

3,371

3,354

3,281

3,263

3,445

3,299

3,401

3,281

Net debt

($)

763

735

842

887

952

841

848

743

(/)

Total capitalization

($)

3,371

3,354

3,281

3,263

3,445

3,299

3,401

3,281

(=)

Net debt-to-total capitalization

(%)

23

%

22

%

26

%

27

%

28

%

25

%

25

%

23

%

"Earnings before items", "Earnings before items per diluted share", "EBITDA", "EBITDA margin", "EBITDA before items", "EBITDA margin before items", "Free cash flow", "Net debt" and "Net debt-to-total capitalization" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Net earnings (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2019

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

Pulp and Paper

Personal Care

Corporate

Total

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)

Q1'19

Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Year

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year

Q1'19 Q2'19 Q3'19 Q4'19 Year

Q1'19 Q2'19

Q3'19

Q4'19

Year

to "Operating income (loss) before items"

Operating income (loss)

($)

144

62

31

(12)

225

(8)

(18)

2

9

(15)

(21)

(10)

(4)

(12)

(47)

115

34

29

(15)

163

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

($)

-

-

32

-

32

10

15

1

-

26

-

-

-

-

-

10

15

33

-

58

(+)

Closure and restructuring costs

($)

-

-

5

17

22

4

8

6

2

20

-

-

-

-

-

4

8

11

19

42

(=)Operating income (loss) before items

($)

144

62

68

5

279

6

5

9

11

31

(21)

(10)

(4)

(12)

(47)

129

57

73

4

263

Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)

before items" to "EBITDA before items"

Operating income (loss) before items

($)

144

62

68

5

279

6

5

9

11

31

(21)

(10)

(4)

(12)

(47)

129

57

73

4

263

(+)

Pension settlement loss

($)

-

-

-

30

30

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

30

30

(+)

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

($)

3

3

2

(28)

(20)

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

(2)

(3)

3

2

2

(30)

(23)

(+)Depreciation and amortization

($)

57

58

56

57

228

16

16

16

17

65

-

-

-

-

-

73

74

72

74

293

(=)

EBITDA before items

($)

204

123

126

64

517

22

21

25

28

96

(21)

(11)

(4)

(14)

(50)

205

133

147

78

563

(/)

Sales

($)

1,147

1,096

1,071

1,018

4,332

247

237

227

242

953

-

-

-

-

-

1,394

1,333

1,298

1,260

5,285

(=)

EBITDA margin before items

(%)

18%

11%

12%

6%

12%

9%

9%

11%

12%

10%

-

-

-

-

-

15%

10%

11%

6%

11%

"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Domtar Corporation

Quarterly Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures - By Segment 2018

(In millions of dollars, unless otherwise noted)

The following table sets forth certain non-U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial metrics identified in bold as "Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" by reportable segment. Management believes that the financial metrics are useful to understand our operating performance and benchmark with peers within the industry. The Company calculates the segmented "Operating income (loss) before items" by excluding the pre-tax effect of specified items. These metrics are presented as a complement to enhance the understanding of operating results but not in substitution for GAAP results.

Pulp and Paper

Personal Care

Corporate

Total

Reconciliation of Operating income (loss)

Q1'18

Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Year

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year

Q1'18 Q2'18 Q3'18 Q4'18 Year

Q1'18 Q2'18

Q3'18

Q4'18

Year

to "Operating income (loss) before items"

Operating income (loss)

($)

76

79

135

148

438

8

2

(3)

(12)

(5)

(7)

(19)

(18)

(3)

(47)

77

62

114

133

386

(+)

Impairment of long-lived assets

($)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

7

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

7

7

(-)

Net gains on disposals of property, plant and

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

equipment

($)

(1)

(3)

(4)

(1)

(3)

(4)

(+)Closure and restructuring costs

($)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

8

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

8

8

(+)

Litigation settlement

($)

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

2

-

-

-

2

2

-

-

-

2

(=)

Operating income (loss) before items

($)

75

76

135

148

434

8

2

(3)

3

10

(5)

(19)

(18)

(3)

(45)

78

59

114

148

399

Reconciliation of "Operating income (loss)

before items" to "EBITDA before items"

Operating income (loss) before items

($)

75

76

135

148

434

8

2

(3)

3

10

(5)

(19)

(18)

(3)

(45)

78

59

114

148

399

(+)

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

($)

4

6

4

5

19

-

-

-

-

-

-

(1)

-

-

(1)

4

5

4

5

18

(+)

Depreciation and amortization

($)

61

61

58

58

238

18

18

17

17

70

-

-

-

-

-

79

79

75

75

308

(=)EBITDA before items

($)

140

143

197

211

691

26

20

14

20

80

(5)

(20)

(18)

(3)

(46)

161

143

193

228

725

(/)

Sales

($)

1,100

1,123

1,146

1,154

4,523

262

247

237

254

1,000

-

-

-

-

-

1,362

1,370

1,383

1,408

5,523

(=)EBITDA margin before items

(%)

13%

13%

17%

18%

15%

10%

8%

6%

8%

8%

-

-

-

-

-

12%

10%

14%

16%

13%

"Operating income (loss) before items", "EBITDA before items" and "EBITDA margin before items" have no standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are not necessarily comparable to similar measures presented by other companies and therefore should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for Operating income (loss) or any other earnings statement, cash flow statement or balance sheet financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. It is important for readers to understand that certain items may be presented in different lines by different companies on their financial statements, thereby leading to different measures for different companies.

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:06 UTC
