Domtar : Q4 2019 Domtar Corporation Earnings Conference Call

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted.)
SAFE HARBOR
Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations are based may change. These forward- looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Risk Factors
For a summary of the risk factors, please refer to Domtar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Q's.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This presentation refers to non-GAAP financial information. For a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please refer to the investors section of the company's website at http://www.domtar.com (Refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website).
OVERVIEW
2019 Highlights
EBITDA before items of $563 million and $442 million of operating cash flow
Returned over $300 million to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks
Profitability in Paper improved year-over-year despite challenging market conditions
Took 300,000 tons of market-related downtime and reduced capacity by 200,000 tons in Paper
Challenging pulp markets but market prices appearing to have reached the bottom
Strong performance in Personal Care driven by margin improvement plan and good sales momentum
OVERVIEW
Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights
Lower paper volumes due to seasonally slower demand and some further destocking in certain channels
Paper business impacted by market-related downtime costs
High planned maintenance spending quarter
Market fundamentals for softwood pulp improving
Strong performance in Personal Care with expected sales momentum to continue
Solid operating cash flow quarter
$107 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
Fourth Quarter 2019
Net loss of $0.59 per share; earnings before items* of $0.03 per share
EBITDA before items* of $78 million
Cash flow from operating activities of $160 million
Capital expenditures of $98 million
Free cash flow* of $62 million
Dividend payout of $27 million
Repurchased 2.3 million shares for $80 million
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
EARNINGS STATEMENT
4Q'19 vs. 3Q'19 (in millions of dollars)
3Q'19
4Q'19
Sales
1,283
1,244
Cost of sales
1,041
1,053
Depreciation and amortization
72
74
SG&A
94
112
Impairment of long-lived assets
33
-
Closure and restructuring costs
11
19
Other operating loss, net
3
1
Operating income (loss)
29
(15)
Interest expense, net
12
14
Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost
(2)
30
Income tax expense (benefit)
(1)
(26)
Equity loss, net of taxes
-
1
Net earnings (loss)
20
(34)
Mark-to-market of stock based compensation and higher reversal of bonus accrual in Q3
Closure of two paper machines and Personal Care margin improvement plan
Pension plan buy-out
Reversal of uncertain tax liabilities, additional tax credits on energy projects and revenue mix
CASH FLOW STATEMENT
4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18 (in millions of dollars)
4Q'18
4Q'19
Net earnings (loss)
87
(34)
Depreciation and amortization
75
74
Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties
10
(17)
Impairment of long-lived assets
7
-
Changes in assets and liabilities
Changes in working capital
44
98
Pension contribution over expense
-
32
Other
(6)
7
Cash flows from operating activities
217
160
Additions to PP&E
(84)
(98)
Proceeds from disposal of PP&E
1
-
Cash flows used for investing activities
(83)
(98)
Dividend payments and stock repurchases
(27)
(107)
Changes in borrowings
(251)
7
Other
1
-
Cash flows used for financing activities
(277)
(100)
EBITDA BEFORE ITEMS*
4Q'19 vs. 3Q'19(in millions of dollars)
1
(30)
(18)
Paper: (20)
(12)
(4)
147
Pulp (10)
(3)
(3)
Fiber: 1
Energy: (4)
78
3Q'19
Volume/mix
Selling prices
SG&A
Productivity
Maintenance
Freight
Raw materials
4Q'19
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT
(in millions of dollars)
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Sales
$1,018
5%
12%
EBITDA before items *
$64
$62
$147
92,000 tons of market-related downtime and 36,000 ton inventory reduction in Paper
Paper system expected to return to a balanced level in early 2020 given recent capacity closures and lower inventories
Continued price pressure in global pulp markets but supply and demand fundamentals improving
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT
PAPER (in millions of dollars)
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Sales
$755
5%
8%
EBITDA before items *
$95
$44
$34
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Shipments
656
2%
9%
(manufactured, in thousands of short tons)
Transaction prices
$30
$19
(US$ / ton - net, all regions)
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT
PULP (in millions of dollars)
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Sales
$263
5%
22%
(incl. intersegment sales)
EBITDA before items *
($31)
$18
$113
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Shipments
404
3%
2%
(in thousands of ADMT)
Transaction prices
$24
$201
(US$ / ADMT - net, all regions)
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT
INVENTORIES
PAPER
PULP
(Sequential variations in thousands of tons)
(Sequential variations in thousands of metric tons)
34
22
17
15
(15)
(19)
(28)
(36)
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
24
17
17
(7)
(2)
(9)
(15)
(26)
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT
(in millions of dollars)
4Q'19
vs. 3Q'19
vs. 4Q'18
Sales
$242
7%
5%
EBITDA before items*
$28
$3
$8
Same Currency Sales (@3Q'19 FX rate)
$242
7%
-
Same Currency Sales (@4Q'18 FX rate)
$245
-
4%
Best EBITDA before items* and margin performance since 2017
Strong operating performance in Europe coupled with solid progress in our asset repositioning and start-up activities in North America
Strongest margin performance of the year in Europe
Continued savings from the margin improvement plan
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
MAINTENANCE COSTS
(in millions of dollars)
150
133
129
128
124
117
112
106
1Q
2Q
3Q
4Q
2019 Actual
2020 Estimate
Total maintenance costs includes planned maintenance, maintenance over $100k outside of planned shutdown period, and day-to-day maintenance expenses in Pulp and Paper
MANAGEMENT'S FINANCIAL ASSUMPTIONS
2019 ACTUAL/ 2020 ESTIMATE
(in millions of dollars)
2019A
2020E
Variation
Maintenance costs
$508
$485-495
CAPEX
$255
$230-260
Depreciation and amortization
$293
$290-300
Interest expense
$52
$57-60
Income tax rate
2%
20-22%
SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS
(in millions of dollars)
Papers (Each $10/ton change in the selling price of the following products)
Annualized impact on
EBITDA
Business Papers
$14
Commercial Print & Publishing Papers
$9
Specialty & Packaging Papers
$5
Pulp - net position (Each $10/tonne change in the selling price of the following products)
Softwood
$11
Fluff
$7
Hardwood
$1
Foreign exchange
US $0.01 change in relative value to the Canadian dollar before hedging
$9
US $0.01 change in relative value to the Euro before hedging
$2
Energy
Natural gas: $0.25/MMBtu change in price before hedging
$6
2020 OUTLOOK
Paper volumes are expected to trend with market demand
Pulp volumes will increase due to higher pulp productivity at the Espanola and Ashdown mills
The Pulp and Paper businesses will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs
Personal Care is expected to benefit from their margin improvement plan and higher sales following new customer wins
Overall costs, including freight, labor and raw materials, expected to marginally increase
Appendix
SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION
PULP & PAPER SEGMENT
(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
Paper
805
815
820
818
854
805
794
755
Pulp
295
308
326
336
293
291
277
263
SALES
1,100
1,123
1,146
1,154
1,147
1,096
1,071
1,018
Paper
103
106
134
129
156
115
139
95
Pulp
37
37
63
82
48
8
(13)
(31)
EBITDA before items*
140
143
197
211
204
123
126
64
Paper Shipments - Manufactured
769
754
727
721
736
681
672
656
Paper Shipments - Sourced from 3rd parties
28
26
30
25
23
21
25
24
Paper Shipments
797
780
757
746
759
702
697
680
Pulp Shipments
374
377
390
395
349
370
416
404
PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT
(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
SALES
262
247
237
254
247
237
227
242
EBITDA before items*
26
20
14
20
22
21
25
28
CORPORATE
(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)
1Q'18
2Q'18
3Q'18
4Q'18
1Q'19
2Q'19
3Q'19
4Q'19
EBITDA before items*
(5)
(20)
(18)
(3)
(21)
(11)
(4)
(14)
EBITDA between the Pulp and Paper businesses has been restated to reflect the intrasegment pulp transfer at cost within the segment
* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)
