DOMTAR CORPORATION

(UFS)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nyse - 02/06 04:04:07 pm
36.31 USD   -1.01%
Domtar : Q4 2019 Domtar Corporation Earnings Conference Call

02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST

02/07/2020 | 07:18am EST

EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

DOMTAR CORPORATION

FOURTH QUARTER 2019 EARNINGS CALL

February 7th, 2020

(All financial information is in U.S. dollars, and all earnings per share results are diluted, unless otherwise noted.)

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

SAFE HARBOR

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this presentation that are not based on historical facts are "forward-looking statements." While management has based any forward-looking statements on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations are based may change. These forward- looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of our control, that could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

Risk Factors

For a summary of the risk factors, please refer to Domtar's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and as updated by subsequently filed Form 10-Q's.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This presentation refers to non-GAAP financial information. For a reconciliation to GAAP financial measures, please refer to the investors section of the company's website at http://www.domtar.com (Refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website).

2

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

OVERVIEW

2019 Highlights

  • EBITDA before items of $563 million and $442 million of operating cash flow
  • Returned over $300 million to shareholders in dividends and share buybacks
  • Profitability in Paper improved year-over-year despite challenging market conditions
  • Took 300,000 tons of market-related downtime and reduced capacity by 200,000 tons in Paper
  • Challenging pulp markets but market prices appearing to have reached the bottom
  • Strong performance in Personal Care driven by margin improvement plan and good sales momentum

3

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

OVERVIEW

Fourth Quarter 2019 Highlights

  • Lower paper volumes due to seasonally slower demand and some further destocking in certain channels
  • Paper business impacted by market-related downtime costs
  • High planned maintenance spending quarter
  • Market fundamentals for softwood pulp improving
  • Strong performance in Personal Care with expected sales momentum to continue
  • Solid operating cash flow quarter
  • $107 million returned to shareholders through dividends and share buybacks

4

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

Fourth Quarter 2019

  • Net loss of $0.59 per share; earnings before items* of $0.03 per share
  • EBITDA before items* of $78 million
  • Cash flow from operating activities of $160 million
  • Capital expenditures of $98 million
  • Free cash flow* of $62 million
  • Dividend payout of $27 million
  • Repurchased 2.3 million shares for $80 million

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

5

EARNINGS STATEMENT

4Q'19 vs. 3Q'19 (in millions of dollars)

3Q'19

4Q'19

Sales

1,283

1,244

Cost of sales

1,041

1,053

Depreciation and amortization

72

74

SG&A

94

112

Impairment of long-lived assets

33

-

Closure and restructuring costs

11

19

Other operating loss, net

3

1

Operating income (loss)

29

(15)

Interest expense, net

12

14

Non-service components of net periodic benefit cost

(2)

30

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1)

(26)

Equity loss, net of taxes

-

1

Net earnings (loss)

20

(34)

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

Mark-to-market of stock based compensation and higher reversal of bonus accrual in Q3

Closure of two paper machines and Personal Care margin improvement plan

Pension plan buy-out

Reversal of uncertain tax liabilities, additional tax credits on energy projects and revenue mix

6

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

CASH FLOW STATEMENT

4Q'19 vs. 4Q'18 (in millions of dollars)

4Q'18

4Q'19

Net earnings (loss)

87

(34)

Depreciation and amortization

75

74

Deferred income taxes and tax uncertainties

10

(17)

Impairment of long-lived assets

7

-

Changes in assets and liabilities

Changes in working capital

44

98

Pension contribution over expense

-

32

Other

(6)

7

Cash flows from operating activities

217

160

Additions to PP&E

(84)

(98)

Proceeds from disposal of PP&E

1

-

Cash flows used for investing activities

(83)

(98)

Dividend payments and stock repurchases

(27)

(107)

Changes in borrowings

(251)

7

Other

1

-

Cash flows used for financing activities

(277)

(100)

7

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

EBITDA BEFORE ITEMS*

4Q'19 vs. 3Q'19 (in millions of dollars)

1

(30)

(18)

Paper: (20)

(12)

(4)

147

Pulp (10)

(3)

(3)

Fiber: 1

Energy: (4)

78

3Q'19

Volume/mix

Selling prices

SG&A

Productivity

Maintenance

Freight

Raw materials

4Q'19

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

8

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT

(in millions of dollars)

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Sales

$1,018

5%

12%

EBITDA before items *

$64

$62

$147

  • 92,000 tons of market-related downtime and 36,000 ton inventory reduction in Paper
  • Paper system expected to return to a balanced level in early 2020 given recent capacity closures and lower inventories
  • Continued price pressure in global pulp markets but supply and demand fundamentals improving

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

9

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT

PAPER (in millions of dollars)

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Sales

$755

5%

8%

EBITDA before items *

$95

$44

$34

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Shipments

656

2%

9%

(manufactured, in thousands of short tons)

Transaction prices

$30

$19

(US$ / ton - net, all regions)

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

10

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT

PULP (in millions of dollars)

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Sales

$263

5%

22%

(incl. intersegment sales)

EBITDA before items *

($31)

$18

$113

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Shipments

404

3%

2%

(in thousands of ADMT)

Transaction prices

$24

$201

(US$ / ADMT - net, all regions)

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

11

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

PULP AND PAPER SEGMENT

INVENTORIES

PAPER

PULP

(Sequential variations in thousands of tons)

(Sequential variations in thousands of metric tons)

34

22

17

15

(15)

(19)

(28)

(36)

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

24

17

17

(7)

(2)

(9)

(15)

(26)

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

12

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT

(in millions of dollars)

4Q'19

vs. 3Q'19

vs. 4Q'18

Sales

$242

7%

5%

EBITDA before items*

$28

$3

$8

Same Currency Sales (@3Q'19 FX rate)

$242

7%

-

Same Currency Sales (@4Q'18 FX rate)

$245

-

4%

  • Best EBITDA before items* and margin performance since 2017
  • Strong operating performance in Europe coupled with solid progress in our asset repositioning and start-up activities in North America
  • Strongest margin performance of the year in Europe
  • Continued savings from the margin improvement plan

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

13

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

MAINTENANCE COSTS

(in millions of dollars)

150

133

129

128

124

117

112

106

1Q

2Q

3Q

4Q

2019 Actual

2020 Estimate

Total maintenance costs includes planned maintenance, maintenance over $100k outside of planned shutdown period, and day-to-day maintenance expenses in Pulp and Paper

14

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

MANAGEMENT'S FINANCIAL ASSUMPTIONS

2019 ACTUAL/ 2020 ESTIMATE

(in millions of dollars)

2019A

2020E

Variation

Maintenance costs

$508

$485-495

CAPEX

$255

$230-260

Depreciation and amortization

$293

$290-300

Interest expense

$52

$57-60

Income tax rate

2%

20-22%

15

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

SENSITIVITY ANALYSIS

(in millions of dollars)

Papers (Each $10/ton change in the selling price of the following products)

Annualized impact on

EBITDA

Business Papers

$14

Commercial Print & Publishing Papers

$9

Specialty & Packaging Papers

$5

Pulp - net position (Each $10/tonne change in the selling price of the following products)

Softwood

$11

Fluff

$7

Hardwood

$1

Foreign exchange

US $0.01 change in relative value to the Canadian dollar before hedging

$9

US $0.01 change in relative value to the Euro before hedging

$2

Energy

Natural gas: $0.25/MMBtu change in price before hedging

$6

16

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | February 7th, 2020

2020 OUTLOOK

  • Paper volumes are expected to trend with market demand
  • Pulp volumes will increase due to higher pulp productivity at the Espanola and Ashdown mills
  • The Pulp and Paper businesses will benefit from lower planned maintenance costs
  • Personal Care is expected to benefit from their margin improvement plan and higher sales following new customer wins
  • Overall costs, including freight, labor and raw materials, expected to marginally increase

17

Appendix

Q4 2019 EARNINGS CALL | FEBRUARY 7th, 2020

SUPPLEMENTAL SEGMENTED INFORMATION

PULP & PAPER SEGMENT

(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

Paper

805

815

820

818

854

805

794

755

Pulp

295

308

326

336

293

291

277

263

SALES

1,100

1,123

1,146

1,154

1,147

1,096

1,071

1,018

Paper

103

106

134

129

156

115

139

95

Pulp

37

37

63

82

48

8

(13)

(31)

EBITDA before items*

140

143

197

211

204

123

126

64

Paper Shipments - Manufactured

769

754

727

721

736

681

672

656

Paper Shipments - Sourced from 3rd parties

28

26

30

25

23

21

25

24

Paper Shipments

797

780

757

746

759

702

697

680

Pulp Shipments

374

377

390

395

349

370

416

404

PERSONAL CARE SEGMENT

(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

SALES

262

247

237

254

247

237

227

242

EBITDA before items*

26

20

14

20

22

21

25

28

CORPORATE

(IN MILLIONS OF DOLLARS)

1Q'18

2Q'18

3Q'18

4Q'18

1Q'19

2Q'19

3Q'19

4Q'19

EBITDA before items*

(5)

(20)

(18)

(3)

(21)

(11)

(4)

(14)

EBITDA between the Pulp and Paper businesses has been restated to reflect the intrasegment pulp transfer at cost within the segment

* Non-GAAP financial measure. Refer to reconciliation available at www.domtar.com (refer to Earnings in the Investor Relations section of the website)

19

Disclaimer

Domtar Corporation published this content on 07 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2020 12:17:11 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 5 213 M
EBIT 2019 247 M
Net income 2019 111 M
Debt 2019 766 M
Yield 2019 4,90%
P/E ratio 2019 19,6x
P/E ratio 2020 18,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,55x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 2 080 M
