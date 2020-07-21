Media Advisory: Domtar Corporation Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Log in
07/21/2020 | 09:40am EDT

Domtar Corporation (NYSE: UFS) (TSX: UFS) will release its second quarter 2020 financial results before markets open on Friday, August 7, 2020. A conference call will be held to discuss the results at 10:00 a.m. (ET). Financial analysts are invited to participate in the call by dialing 1-800-367-2403. Media and other interested individuals are invited to listen to the live webcast at www.domtar.com.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200721005601/en/

About Domtar

Domtar is a leading provider of a wide variety of fiber-based products including communication, specialty and packaging papers, market pulp and absorbent hygiene products. With approximately 9,700 employees serving more than 50 countries around the world, Domtar is driven by a commitment to turn sustainable wood fiber into useful products that people rely on every day. Domtar’s annual sales are approximately $5.2 billion and its common stock is traded on the New York and Toronto Stock Exchanges. Domtar’s principal executive office is in Fort Mill, South Carolina. To learn more, visit www.domtar.com.


