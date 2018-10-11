Don Quijote : FamilyMart Uny, Don Quijote deepen ties in tough Japan retail market

Log in
10/11/2018 | 02:29am CEST

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese retailers FamilyMart Uny Holdings Co and Don Quijote Holdings Co said on Thursday they would join hands through a capital alliance to weather tough competition in a shrinking domestic market.

FamilyMart Uny would sell all of its remaining 60 percent stake in its Uny general merchandise store unit to discount retailer Don Quijote, which is looking for locations to open more stores, popularly known as "Donki". Don Quijote will pay 28.2 billion yen ($251.67 million) for the additional stake, after taking a 40 percent stake last year. .

FamilyMart Uny would also buy 20.17 percent of Don Quijote for 6,600 yen a share, for a total 211.9 billion yen ($1.89 billion), the convenience store operator said in a statement.

($1 = 112.0500 yen)

(Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim)
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 1 027 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 39 645 M
Debt 2019 190 B
Yield 2019 0,59%
P/E ratio 2019 22,24
P/E ratio 2020 20,29
EV / Sales 2019 1,04x
EV / Sales 2020 0,95x
Capitalization 875 B
Managers
NameTitle
Kouji Ohara President, CEO & Representative Director
Mitsuo Takahashi Chief Financial Officer, Senior Managing Director
Naoki Yoshida Representative Senior Managing Director
Yukihiko Inoue Independent Outside Director
Yasunori Yoshimura Independent Outside Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DON QUIJOTE HOLDINGS CO LTD3.24%7 740
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION20.44%98 229
WAL-MART DE MEXICO S A B DE C V14.36%50 669
TARGET CORPORATION30.88%45 087
DOLLAR GENERAL CORPORATION13.00%27 908
BURLINGTON STORES INC24.20%10 322
