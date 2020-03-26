Log in
Don't Nod Entertainment : LIFE IS STRANGE 2 FREE DEMO AND FULL SEASON FOR JAPAN MARKET AVAILABLE

03/26/2020

March 26, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and SQUARE ENIX®, are pleased to announce that a free demo of Life is Strange 2, the critically-acclaimed adventure game from the Life is Strange team at DONTNOD Entertainment and Square Enix External Studios, is available now on PlayStation®4, the Xbox One® family of devices, and PC. Today also marks the official release date of the full season in Japan.

The complete dubbed season of Life is Strange 2 is available now in Japan market on Windows PC/Steam and XBOX ONE® (digital only) as well as on PlayStation®4 (digital & boxed edition).

Visit the japan official website: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/lis2/
Voice actors list: https://www.jp.square-enix.com/lis2/character/
Watch the Japanese trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9UcWDr9oxb0

Experience the start of the Diaz brothers' life changing journey across America now.

The five stunning Episodes of this BAFTA award-nominated adventure tell the story of two brothers, 16-year old Sean and 9-year old Daniel Diaz, who have to flee their home in suburban Seattle after a tragic event that changes their lives forever. Further complicating matters is the manifestation of an exciting new telekinetic power that has far-reaching implications for Sean and Daniel and puts pressure on the relationship between them. Life will never be the same again.

As Daniel's power grows, it is up to Sean to decide the rules by which they live. Daniel watches his older brother closely, and makes his own decisions based on what he learns. Just like Daniel, the demo will remember all of your choices, so when you purchase the full game, you can carry on playing from where you left off.

Life is Strange 2 is a narrative experience we are extremely proud of. We love Sean and Daniel, our new protagonists, and the socially relevant story of prejudice, loss, brotherhood and hope that this game brings to life” said Jon Brooke, Co-Head of Studio at Square Enix External Studios. “We're excited for everyone to have the opportunity to try it for themselves.

"We are very pleased to share this new season of Life is Strange which illustrates a beautiful fraternal and educational relationship with Japanese players," said Oskar Guilbert, President and CEO of DONTNOD Entertainment. “We hope that our fans will be happy to live this new adventure and will adopt our two heroes with the same passion as that shown by players from other countries. "

Play the free demo now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The Complete Season of Life is Strange 2 is available now in boxed and digital editions on PC/Steam, PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One family of devices.

Buy the full season of Life is Strange 2: www.BuyLiS2.com
Visit the LIFE IS STRANGE official website: https://lifeisstrange.square-enix-games.com
LIFE IS STRANGE official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LifeIsStrangeGame/
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeIsStrange
Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeisstrangegame/
Join our Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/lifeisstrange



 

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer
 
Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
 		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr


About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix, Inc.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 149 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 80 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 75 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: lJxyZMpmZmzHy52dYphrb2ZmapmXkmDKa2OYnGNta5rFa5+Tm2dpm8nJZm9jm25r
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/62695-communique_dontnod_lis2-demo-and-japan-release-vdef-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
