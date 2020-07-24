Log in
Don't Nod Entertainment : THE 3 CHAPTERS OF TELL ME WHY(TM) TO BE RELEASED FROM AUGUST 27, 2020 AND ALREADY AVAILABLE FOR PRE-ORDERS

07/24/2020 | 01:35am EDT

Paris, July 24, 2020. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, and Xbox Game Studios, a division of Microsoft, unveiled a brand-new trailer for their episodic narrative adventure Tell Me WhyTM at yesterday's Xbox Games Showcase. The partners took the opportunity to share a release date for Tell Me Why's first chapter – August 27 – and announces the availability of pre-orders and pre-installs. The second chapter will launch September 3, and the final chapter will be available September 10.

Tell Me WhyTM is the story of two twins, Alyson and Tyler Ronan, who reunite for the first time in ten years after their mother's passing. Upon returning to their childhood home in rural Alaska, the Ronans realize, as they seek closure for the death of their mother, Mary-Ann, that their shared past may not be as they remember it.

Watch the trailer here: https://youtu.be/DRN2VgTB-J8

In Tell Me WhyTM, memories are not only a key part of Tyler and Alyson's journey – they're also a major gameplay mechanic. Players will use the twins' supernatural bond as one of many ways to find out the truth of the events surrounding their mother's death. The choices the player makes with the bond will influence Tyler and Alyson's relationship for better or for worse, as well as alter the course of the game through branching dialogue and dramatic actions.

The three chapters of this new original creation by DONTNOD Entertainment will be released a week apart beginning August 27, giving players a predictable timeline for experiencing the whole story. The week-long gap ensures that fans have the means to discuss their experiences, share theories and possibly explore new story paths in between chapters.

The outcome of the first collaboration between DONTNOD Entertainment and Microsoft's video game publishing division, Xbox Game Studios, Tell Me WhyTM will be available on Xbox One, and on PC for Windows 10 and Steam®. It will also be available day one on Xbox Game Pass for console and PC.

Before the game is released, fans can read more about the Ronan twins on the following pages:

Official website: www.tellmewhygame.com

Visit DONTNOD's official website: http://dont-nod.com

DONTNOD's official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer
 
Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
 		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: mWmaZ8pul2bHnGtylsaZapKVaWuVmmGXaZKexZRwYpzGb2xomZpkaZbGZm9lmWht
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/64437-communique_dontnod_tme_vdef-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2020 ActusNews
