Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Deutsche Boerse AG  >  Don't Nod Entertainment    RFV   FR0013331212

DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT

(RFV)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Don't Nod Entertainment : THE COMPLETE SEASON OF LIFE IS STRANGE 2 IS AVAILABLE NOW

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/03/2019 | 12:25pm EST

The Explosive Season Finale is Entitled ‘Wolves'

December 3rd, 2019. DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games and Square Enix External Studios are delighted to announce the explosive finale of Life is Strange™ 2. Sean and Daniel's life-changing journey reaches its dramatic conclusion in ‘Wolves', last episode of the cinematic narrative adventure from the studio.

Watch the Life is StrangeTM 2 Complete Season trailer here:

https://youtu.be/ZYy9lRYmIbg

Experience a story of two brothers, 16-year old Sean and 9-year old Daniel Diaz, who have to flee their home in suburban Seattle after a tragic event that changes their lives forever. Further complicating matters is the manifestation of an exciting new telekinetic power that has far-reaching implications for Sean and Daniel and puts pressure on the relationship between them. Life will never be the same again.

In the thrilling season finale, Sean and Daniel are on the home stretch. However, to reach their goal of Puerto Lobos, Mexico, they will need to evade the police, the FBI, and the vigilantes patrolling the border.

Can the Wolf Brothers endure and succeed – or will their journey end, so close to their goal? How their story depends on the choices you make in Life is StrangeTM 2.

The Complete Season of Life is StrangeTM 2 is available now for XBOX ONE®, the all-in-one games and entertainment system from Microsoft, PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system and Windows PC/Steam.

Read more on the Life is Strange blog: http://lifeisstrange-blog.tumblr.com/

Buy the full season of Life is Strange 2: www.BuyLiS2.com

Visit the Life is Strange official website: https://lifeisstrange.square-enix-games.com

Life is Strange official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/LifeIsStrangeGame/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeIsStrange

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/lifeisstrangegame/

Join our Discord: https://discordapp.com/invite/lifeisstrange

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Microsoft, Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com



 

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer
 
Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
 		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr


About Square Enix External Studios

Square Enix External Studios is a London based development and publishing group that works with top development studios across the world, establishing new intellectual properties and developing new franchises within the umbrella of Square Enix Holdings. Square Enix External Studios have been responsible for multiple games including the Just Cause® and Life is Strange® series, as well as titles such as Batman: Arkham Asylum® and Sleeping Dogs®.

About Square Enix Ltd.

Square Enix Ltd. develops, publishes, distributes and licenses SQUARE ENIX®, EIDOS® and TAITO® branded entertainment content in Europe and other PAL territories as part of the Square Enix group of companies. Square Enix Ltd. also has a global network of leading development studios such as Crystal Dynamics® and Eidos Montréal®. The Square Enix group of companies boasts a valuable portfolio of intellectual property including: FINAL FANTASY®, which has sold over 144 million units worldwide; DRAGON QUEST®, which has sold over 78 million units worldwide; TOMB RAIDER®, which has sold over 74 million units worldwide; and the legendary SPACE INVADERS®. Square Enix Ltd. is a London-based, wholly owned subsidiary of Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd.

More information on Square Enix Ltd. can be found at https://square-enix-games.com


This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: ypycZpRuk2fJmG9ylMhuaWhrl2qVxJKcbGSVlmhpZ8rHZ3GSl5qXnJiZZm9il2Zr
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/61215-communique_dontnod_lis2-ep5-out-vdef-uk.pdf

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free


© 2019 ActusNews
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
12:25pDON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : The complete season of life is strange 2 is available ..
AN
11/15DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Dontnod unveils collaboration with microsoft for its n..
AN
10/29DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Vampyr - the dark adventure is out now on nintendo swi..
AN
10/14DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Life is strange 2 boxed editions coming to europe and ..
AN
10/14DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : 2019 half-year results
AN
10/14DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Half-year results
CO
09/05DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Vampyr(tm) is invited in and arrives on nintendo switc..
AN
08/20DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Life is strange 2 episode 4 revealed during the gamesc..
AN
07/16DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Oskar guilbert, ceo and founder of dontnod, looks back..
AN
07/10DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT : Dontnod awarded 2019 futur40 which recognizes the grow..
AN
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 17,6 M
EBIT 2019 2,38 M
Net income 2019 2,03 M
Finance 2019 17,9 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 34,3x
P/E ratio 2020 25,9x
EV / Sales2019 2,85x
EV / Sales2020 2,41x
Capitalization 68,2 M
Chart DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT
Duration : Period :
Don't Nod Entertainment Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 22,00  €
Last Close Price 14,60  €
Spread / Highest target 71,2%
Spread / Average Target 50,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 30,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Oskar Guilbert Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Benoit Gisbert Mora Director-Administrative & Finance
Nicolas Serouart Technical Director
Francois Karr Technical Director
Kostadin Yanev Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT0.00%76
MICROSOFT CORPORATION47.24%1 140 888
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC35.81%29 505
SPLUNK INC.41.19%22 848
SYNOPSYS60.84%20 362
CADENCE DESIGN SYSTEMS, INC.61.57%18 934
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group