DON'T NOD ENTERTAINMENT

(RFV)
Don't Nod Entertainment : VAMPYR(TM) IS INVITED IN AND ARRIVES ON NINTENDO SWITCH(TM), OCTOBER 29

09/05/2019 | 02:35am EDT

September 5, 2019. As previously announced by DONTNOD Entertainment, an independent French studio that creates and develops video games, VAMPYRTM, an original creation, already available on XBOX ONE®, PlayStation®4 and Windows PC, will benefit from a Nintendo SwitchTM version. The narrative-driven action-RPG, already sold over one million copies, expands its audience and arrives on the popular Nintendo SwitchTM on October 29.

Hailed as “an ambitious masterpiece” by the well-known VG247, experience this vampire story on the go on the SwitchTM with the latest Switch Release Date Trailer:

https://youtu.be/M1wP4HycuxM

Awaken in 1918 London as Dr. Jonathan Reid, a newly-turned vampire. Plunged into a hidden world of ungodly creatures and vampire hunters, you must find a cure for the deadly disease spreading through the city.

As a doctor, you made an oath, but as a vampire, you must feed. Use your burgeoning powers to uncover conspiracies festering in the darkest corners of London. The citizens make up an intricate social web, where the consequences of each life taken will ripple through the city. How far into the darkness will you go?

Pre-orders are available now: http://www.vampyr-game.com/en/shop

Visit DONTNOD official website: http://dont-nod.com

DONTNOD official Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/DONTNOD.Entertainment/

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/DONTNOD_Ent

About DONTNOD Entertainment

Founded in 2008, DONTNOD is an independent French studio that develops "AA" budget video games in popular genres, such as adventure (LIFE is STRANGETM, TWIN MIRRORTM), action (REMEMBER METM) and RPG (VAMPYRTM). Every new game is an original, natively multi-screen creation with a unique narrative experience and gameplay (consoles, PC, smartphones, tablets, Mac and TV) and is aimed at a wide audience, whether released in episodes by adopting the successful TV series format, or in "one shot” format. The studio has built an international reputation amongst leading publishers such as Square Enix, Focus Home Interactive, Bandai Namco Entertainment and Capcom.

DONTNOD (ISIN code: FR0013331212 - ALDNE) is listed on Euronext Growth Paris.

Step into the studio's immersive and innovative universe at dont-nod.com

DONTNOD Entertainment
Oskar GUILBERT
Chief Executive Officer
 
Benoît GISBERT-MORA
Chief Financial Officer
invest@dont-nod.com
 		 ACTUS finance & communication
Corinne PUISSANT
Analyst/Investor relations
Tel.: 33 (0)1 53 67 36 77 - cpuissant@actus.fr
 
Anne-Catherine BONJOUR
Press relations
Tel.: 33 (0) 53 67 36 93 - acbonjour@actus.fr

About Focus Home Interactive

Focus Home Interactive is a French publisher based in Paris, France. Known for the quality, diversity and originality of its catalogue, Focus has published and distributed original titles (A Plague Tale: Innocence, Vampyr, Farming Simulator, Call of Cthulhu, Insurgency: Sandstorm, MudRunner…) that have become benchmark titles worldwide, available both in store and for download across the world. Focus publishes games on all major platforms, consoles and PC. The publisher's catalogue will get even richer the coming months and years with eagerly awaited games such as The Surge 2, GreedFall, SnowRunner and many more.

More information on the website: www.focus-home.com


Regulated information:
Inside Information:
- other releases
Full and original press release in PDF:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-59951-communique_dontnod_vampyr_switch_vdef-uk.pdf
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it′s free


© 2019 ActusNews
