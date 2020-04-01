Log in
Donaco International Ltd Temporary Closure of Aristo Hotel Casino Operations

04/01/2020 | 12:15am EDT
Temporary Closure of Aristo Hotel Casino Operations

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) (FRA:UGS) today announces the temporary closure of the casino operations of the Aristo International Hotel in Lao Cai, Vietnam. This follows the Vietnam Government's announcement mandating the temporary closure of all casinos for a period of 15 days from 1 April 2020.

Further to the 30 March 2020 ASX release, noting the temporary closure of the DNA Star Vegas Casino operations in Poipet Cambodia, the closure of both casino operations will have a material impact on Donaco's business. The Board and Management will continue to monitor developments in the COVID-19 situation and will provide further updates in due course.



About Donaco International Ltd:

Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) operates leisure, entertainment and associated technology businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

Donaco's largest business is the Star Vegas Resort & Club, a successful casino and hotel complex in Poipet, Cambodia, on the border with Thailand. Star Vegas was established in 1999, and is the largest and highest quality of the Poipet casino hotels. The property has more than 100 gaming tables, more than 1400 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms.

Donaco's flagship business is the Aristo International Hotel, a successful boutique casino in northern Vietnam, located on the border with Yunnan Province, China. Established in 2002, the property has recently been expanded to a brand new five star resort complex with 400 hotel rooms. Donaco is a pioneer casino operator in Vietnam, and owns a 95% interest in the business, in a joint venture with the Government of Vietnam.



Source:

Donaco International Ltd



Contact:

Investors 
Leo Chan / Kurkye Wong 
Donaco International Limited
E: Leo.chan@donacointernational.com
E: Kurkye.wong@donacointernational.com

Media
Shane Murphy
FTI Consulting
M: +61 420 945 291
E: shane.murphy@fticonsulting.com

© ABN Newswire 2020
