DONACO INTERNATIONAL LTD
Donaco International Ltd Notice of FY18 Full Year Results

08/16/2018
Notice of FY18 Full Year Results

Sydney, Australia (ABN Newswire) - Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) announces that it will release its statutory results and preliminary accounts for the financial year ending 30 June 2018 before the market opens on Wednesday, 30 August 2018.

A results briefing hosted by the Managing Director, Mr Joey Lim, will commence at 11:00am (Australian Eastern Standard Time) on 30 August 2018.

To access the live audio webcast of the results briefing, investors may go to
http://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/3031L846



About Donaco International Ltd:

Donaco International Limited (ASX:DNA) operates leisure, entertainment and associated technology businesses across the Asia Pacific region.

Donaco's largest business is the Star Vegas Resort & Club, a successful casino and hotel complex in Poipet, Cambodia, on the border with Thailand. Star Vegas was established in 1999, and is the largest and highest quality of the Poipet casino hotels. The property has more than 100 gaming tables, more than 1400 slot machines, and 385 hotel rooms.

Donaco's flagship business is the Aristo International Hotel, a successful boutique casino in northern Vietnam, located on the border with Yunnan Province, China. Established in 2002, the property has recently been expanded to a brand new five star resort complex with 400 hotel rooms. Donaco is a pioneer casino operator in Vietnam, and owns a 95% interest in the business, in a joint venture with the Government of Vietnam.



Source:

Donaco International Ltd



Contact:

Donaco International Ltd
Ben Reichel 
Executive Director
T: +61-412-060-281
WWW: www.donacointernational.com

© ABN Newswire 2018
