Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.0 cents per share, payable February 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2019. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 63 years and increased the dividend annually for more than 20 years.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190125005422/en/