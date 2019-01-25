Log in
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. (DCI)

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. (DCI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/25 02:16:42 pm
47.84 USD   +2.00%
02:01pDONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DONALDSON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

0
01/25/2019 | 02:01pm EST

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 19.0 cents per share, payable February 28, 2019, to shareholders of record on February 11, 2019. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 63 years and increased the dividend annually for more than 20 years.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 970 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 312 M
Debt 2019 413 M
Yield 2019 1,62%
P/E ratio 2019 19,53
P/E ratio 2020 17,93
EV / Sales 2019 2,16x
EV / Sales 2020 2,01x
Capitalization 5 998 M
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 51,4 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.7.42%5 998
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD9.36%1 752
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP6.98%1 170
PORVAIR PLC9.29%271
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.2.37%242
H2O INNOVATION-5.32%37
