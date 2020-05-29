Log in
Donaldson : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

05/29/2020 | 01:01pm EDT

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a regular cash dividend of 21.0 cents per share, payable June 30, 2020, to shareholders of record on June 15, 2020. The Company has paid a cash dividend every quarter for 64 years, and Donaldson was added to the S&P High-Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index in January 2016 after 20 consecutive years of annual dividend increases.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 2 546 M - -
Net income 2020 226 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 27,0x
Yield 2020 1,79%
Capitalization 6 024 M 6 024 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,37x
Nbr of Employees 14 100
Free-Float 83,3%
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 44,80 $
Last Close Price 47,52 $
Spread / Highest target 1,01%
Spread / Average Target -5,72%
Spread / Lowest Target -11,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-17.53%6 024
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.0.05%2 218
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.-9.85%1 315
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-3.78%725
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-28.07%187
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL, INC.-1.20%119
