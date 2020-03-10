Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donaldson Company, Inc.    DCI

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Donaldson : Expands iCue™ Connected Filtration Service to Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/10/2020 | 08:06am EDT

Real-time monitoring of industrial dust collectors can help save time and reduce ownership costs

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration systems and solutions, today announced the expansion of the Donaldson iCue™ connected filtration service to Europe. The service monitors industrial dust collectors in real time to help facility teams improve dust collection management.

Early adopters of the iCue service, which was launched in September 2019 in North America, have reported benefits in three main categories:

  • Reduced downtime for dust collection equipment and associated production lines,
  • Lower maintenance costs for labor and parts, including longer filter replacement intervals, and
  • Better management of dust collector tasks and compliance reporting data.

Based on research Donaldson has performed, 65 percent of surveyed facilities reported they would experience production downtime if their collector failed due to maintenance oversights. “Dust collection systems play an important role in helping manage airborne contaminants and emissions,” said Bart Robbeets, Sales Director of Industrial Air Filtration – After Market of Donaldson Europe & Middle East. “The iCue service provides real-time insights that can help facility teams troubleshoot issues earlier and keep a collector up and running. This added intelligence helps our customers drive efficiency, reduce costs, and improve their production uptime.”

The iCue connected filtration service monitors key operating metrics on a dust collector, with additional sensors available to meet specific needs. Users have access to service features that include:

  • Real-time alerts e-mailed directly to facility teams for assessment and action,
  • Easy-to-use dashboard detailing all dust collectors on the service,
  • Automated historic performance reports on each dust collector, and
  • Live customer success team for assistance.

“Facility managers tell us that actively monitoring their dust collectors’ performance is a challenge, in terms of both time and technical knowledge,” said Wade Wessels, Global Director of Connected Solutions with Donaldson. “Our iCue service automates monitoring and provides simple, actionable data that helps our customers manage their equipment with confidence and ease.”

The compact iCue device and wireless connection is simple to install, requires no IT integration with an internal automation network, and is compatible with major dust collector brands. An annual subscription includes hardware, automated reports, real-time maintenance alerts, and an online interface for more detailed analysis.

Learn more about the Donaldson iCue connected filtration service at Donaldson.com/ConnectedSolutions, email connectedsolutions-emea@donaldson.com, or phone at +1 833-898-5996.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative filtration technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
08:06aDONALDSON : Expands iCue™ Connected Filtration Service to Europe
BU
03/06DONALDSON : SEC Filing (10-Q)
PU
03/06DONALDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/05DONALDSON : Fiscal 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/05DONALDSON CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
03/05DONALDSON : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings
BU
03/02DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. : half-yearly earnings release
02/24DONALDSON : Receives Binding Offer to Purchase Its Exhaust and Emissions Busines..
BU
02/13DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
02/10DONALDSON : to Webcast Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 1,86%
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 -
Capitalization 5 806 M
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 51,60  $
Last Close Price 45,80  $
Spread / Highest target 31,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.-20.51%5 806
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP.-13.35%1 915
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD.14.15%1 713
WELLE ENVIRONMENTAL GROUP CO.,LTD-0.94%912
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.-21.28%213
NEPHROS, INC.-16.08%74
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group