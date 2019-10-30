Donaldson : Filter Minder® to Offer Wireless Air Filter Monitoring System Integrated into Geotab Platform

Integrated Filter Minder app will give truck fleet managers real-time data on filter status.

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) announced today that its wireless Filter Minder® monitoring system for truck air filters will be integrated into Geotab’s fleet management platform. Filter Minder technology monitors the condition of truck engine air filters – and integrating this technology into the MyGeotab platform gives fleet managers enhanced visibility into the status of their engine air filtration system – helping them to save money with optimized filtration maintenance.

Filter Minder is the first wireless remote filter monitoring system for trucks and heavy-duty equipment. Donaldson is field testing the solution today, and the integration with Geotab supports a commercial launch of the Filter Minder solution in 2020. Geotab, a global leader in IoT and connected transportation, is one of the most widely used fleet telematics systems in North America, managing more than 450,000 class 6, 7 and 8 trucks across the continent.

“We set out to offer a really simple solution for fleet managers,” said Nate Zambon, director of the Filter Minder division of Donaldson. “By integrating our Filter Minder solution into the Geotab platform, fleets that use MyGeotab can receive Donaldson’s comprehensive filter analytics along with all other fleet data on their laptop or mobile device. It will be easy to monitor air filters on individual trucks or fleet-wide, and service them at the optimal time.”

“Geotab is proud to have the capability to integrate our open platform technology with incredibly dynamic partners, such as Donaldson,” said Scott Sutarik, vice president of Commercial Vehicle Solutions at Geotab. “We strongly believe that the future of maintenance revolves around connected solutions, such as Filter Minder, which provide value to our customers through improved fuel efficiency, decreased filter costs and increased overall truck uptime.”

The Filter Minder connected solution is an easy to install option that can be retrofitted onto existing filtration systems. The wireless sensor transmits filtration performance information to a compact receiver that is directly connected to Geotab’s GO device. The scalable technology will expand in the future to monitor the condition of additional filters and fluids on trucks, including fuel, lube and hydraulic applications.

For fleets interested in participating in field testing, please contact the Filter Minder sales team at info@filterminder.com or by calling +1 319-234-0231.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

About Geotab

Geotab is advancing security, connecting commercial vehicles to the internet and providing web-based analytics to help customers better manage their fleets. Geotab’s open platform and Marketplace, offering hundreds of third-party solution options, allows both small and large businesses to automate operations by integrating vehicle data with their other data assets. As an IoT hub, the in-vehicle device provides additional functionality through IOX Add-Ons. Processing billions of data points a day, Geotab leverages data analytics and machine learning to help customers improve productivity, optimize fleets through the reduction of fuel consumption, enhance driver safety, and achieve strong compliance to regulatory changes. Geotab’s products are represented and sold worldwide through Authorized Geotab Resellers. To learn more, please visit www.geotab.com and follow us @GEOTAB and on LinkedIn.

