Donaldson : to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that the company will participate in the 8th Annual Intellisight Conference. Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 14.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option. REPLAY: The webcast replay will be available within the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

