DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
08/06 03:56:05 pm
47.57 USD   +1.65%
Donaldson : to Participate in 8th Annual Intellisight Investor Conference

08/06/2019 | 03:31pm EDT

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI) today announced that the company will participate in the 8th Annual Intellisight Conference. Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present a company overview beginning at approximately 2:30 p.m. CDT on Wednesday, August 14.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for 90 days following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 2 846 M
EBIT 2019 395 M
Net income 2019 288 M
Debt 2019 431 M
Yield 2019 1,66%
P/E ratio 2019 21,1x
P/E ratio 2020 19,3x
EV / Sales2019 2,25x
EV / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 5 968 M
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 52,33  $
Last Close Price 46,80  $
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 11,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.12.10%5 968
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD16.26%1 723
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP34.38%1 473
PORVAIR PLC35.10%311
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.33.63%302
LIQTECH INTERNATIONAL INC45.99%164
