Donaldson : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of filtration products and solutions, today announced that members of its management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences. On Thursday, June 6, Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer, will present at the William Blair 39th Annual Growth Stock Conference, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. On Monday, June 10, Scott Robinson, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight Conference, beginning at 10:55 a.m. EDT.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of these presentations, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option. REPLAY: The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

