Donaldson : to Present at Two Upcoming Investor Conferences

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide manufacturer of
filtration products and solutions, today announced that members of its
management team will participate in two upcoming investor conferences.
On Thursday, June 6, Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief
executive officer, will present at the William Blair 39th
Annual Growth Stock Conference, beginning at 10:20 a.m. EDT. On Monday,
June 10, Scott Robinson, senior vice president and chief financial
officer, will present at the Stifel 2019 Cross Sector Insight
Conference, beginning at 10:55 a.m. EDT.
WEBCAST:
To listen to a live webcast of these presentations, visit the
“Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations
website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast”
option.
REPLAY:
The webcast replays will be available within the “Events &
Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for
approximately 90 days following the events.
About Donaldson Company
Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration
industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the
world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex
filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For
more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190530005465/en/