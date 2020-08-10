Log in
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.

(DCI)
Donaldson : to Present at the Intellisight 2020 Conference

08/10/2020 | 12:01pm EDT

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leading worldwide provider of innovative filtration products and solutions, today announced that members of its management team will be presenting at the Intellisight 2020 Virtual Conference on August 12, 2020, beginning at approximately 3:15 p.m. CDT.

WEBCAST:

To listen to a live webcast of the presentation, visit the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the “listen to webcast” option.

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replays will be available within the “Events & Presentations” section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website for approximately 90 days following the events.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2020
