Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Donaldson Company, Inc.    DCI

DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. (DCI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 02/07 10:26:37 am
47.81 USD   -0.71%
10:02aDONALDSON : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/30DONALDSON : to Host Investor Day on April 9, 2019
BU
01/25DONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Donaldson : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 10:02am EST

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leader in the global filtration market, will webcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

WEBCAST:

 

To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the Listen to Webcast option.

 

REPLAY:

The webcast replay will be available within the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

 

As previously announced, Donaldson will also be hosting an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on April 9, 2019. Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Scott Robinson, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and other members of Donaldson’s executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategic priorities, including business segment performance, technology development, global operations and its capital allocation framework.

A live webcast of management’s formal presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. To listen to a live webcast of the meeting, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the Listen to Webcast option. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
10:02aDONALDSON : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
BU
01/30DONALDSON : to Host Investor Day on April 9, 2019
BU
01/25DONALDSON : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend
BU
2018DONALDSON COMPANY, INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
2018DONALDSON : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
2018DONALDSON : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
2018DONALDSON CO INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Stat..
AQ
2018DONALDSON : Reports First Quarter 2019 Earnings
BU
2018DONALDSON : Introduces Innovative System, Making Gas Turbine Filter Selection Ea..
BU
2018DONALDSON CO INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders (form 8-K..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 2 970 M
EBIT 2019 425 M
Net income 2019 312 M
Debt 2019 413 M
Yield 2019 1,58%
P/E ratio 2019 20,05
P/E ratio 2020 18,41
EV / Sales 2019 2,21x
EV / Sales 2020 2,06x
Capitalization 6 158 M
Chart DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Duration : Period :
Donaldson Company, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 50,6 $
Spread / Average Target 5,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tod E. Carpenter Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Richard B. Lewis Senior Vice President-Global Operations
Scott James Robinson Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Kathryn Freytag Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Michael Wynblatt Chief Technology Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONALDSON COMPANY, INC.12.01%6 158
FUJIAN LONGKING CO., LTD11.33%1 792
EVOQUA WATER TECHNOLOGIES CORP25.10%1 368
PORVAIR PLC16.77%286
CECO ENVIRONMENTAL CORP.5.33%248
H2O INNOVATION-8.51%36
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.