Donaldson : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leader in the global filtration
market, will webcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call at
9:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
WEBCAST:
To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the Events &
Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com
and click on the Listen to Webcast option.
REPLAY:
The webcast replay will be available within the Events &
Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website
beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6,
2019.
As previously announced, Donaldson will also be hosting an Investor Day
at the New York Stock Exchange on April 9, 2019. Tod Carpenter,
chairman, president and chief executive officer; Scott Robinson, senior
vice president and chief financial officer; and other members of
Donaldson’s executive management team will provide an in-depth review of
the company’s strategic priorities, including business segment
performance, technology development, global operations and its capital
allocation framework.
A live webcast of management’s formal presentation will begin at 8:30
a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. To listen to a live
webcast of the meeting, visit the Events & Presentations section of
Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com
and click on the Listen to Webcast option. A replay of the webcast will
be available on the site following the event.
About Donaldson Company
Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration
industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the
world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex
filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For
more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190207005531/en/