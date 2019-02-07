Donaldson : to Webcast Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE: DCI), a leader in the global filtration market, will webcast its second quarter 2019 earnings conference call at 9:00 a.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

WEBCAST: To listen to a live webcast of the call, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the Listen to Webcast option. REPLAY: The webcast replay will be available within the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website beginning at approximately 12:00 p.m. CST on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.

As previously announced, Donaldson will also be hosting an Investor Day at the New York Stock Exchange on April 9, 2019. Tod Carpenter, chairman, president and chief executive officer; Scott Robinson, senior vice president and chief financial officer; and other members of Donaldson’s executive management team will provide an in-depth review of the company’s strategic priorities, including business segment performance, technology development, global operations and its capital allocation framework.

A live webcast of management’s formal presentation will begin at 8:30 a.m. EDT and conclude at approximately 12:30 p.m. To listen to a live webcast of the meeting, visit the Events & Presentations section of Donaldson’s Investor Relations website at IR.Donaldson.com and click on the Listen to Webcast option. A replay of the webcast will be available on the site following the event.

About Donaldson Company

Founded in 1915, Donaldson Company is a global leader in the filtration industry with sales, manufacturing and distribution locations around the world. Donaldson’s innovative technologies are designed to solve complex filtration challenges and enhance customers’ equipment performance. For more information, visit www.Donaldson.com.

