2014DONEGAL GROUP INC. : quaterly earnings release
Donegal Group Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2018 Webcast

01/09/2019 | 09:16am EST

MARIETTA, Pa., Jan. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) announced that the Company plans to hold a live webcast on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at 11:00AM Eastern Time, to discuss its results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.  You may listen to the webcast by accessing the event link on the Company's investor website at http://investors.donegalgroup.com.  The Company will release its quarterly results on February 19, 2019 after the closing of regular trading on the NASDAQ Stock Market.

About the Company

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company with insurance subsidiaries offering personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 22 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states.  Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.  The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Company's Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on NASDAQ under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively.  As an effective consolidator of small to medium-sized "main street" property and casualty insurers, Donegal Group Inc. has grown profitably over the last three decades.  The Company continues to seek opportunities for growth while striving to achieve its longstanding goal of outperforming the industry in terms of service, profitability and growth in book value.

CONTACT:  Jeffrey D. Miller
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com

 


© GlobeNewswire 2019
