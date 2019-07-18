Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Donegal Group Inc.    DGICA

DONEGAL GROUP INC.

(DGICA)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 07/18 03:39:06 pm
14.535 USD   +0.24%
03:15pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/01Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast
GL
04/30DONEGAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Donegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/18/2019 | 03:15pm EDT

MARIETTA, Pa., July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DGICA) and (NASDAQ:DGICB) today reported that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $.145 per share of the Company’s Class A common stock and $.1275 per share of the Company’s Class B common stock.  The dividends are payable on August 15, 2019 to stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 1, 2019.

Donegal Group Inc. is an insurance holding company whose insurance subsidiaries offer personal and commercial property and casualty lines of insurance in 20 Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England and Southern states.  Donegal Mutual Insurance Company and the insurance subsidiaries of Donegal Group Inc. conduct business together as the Donegal Insurance Group.  The Donegal Insurance Group has an A.M. Best rating of A (Excellent).

The Company’s Class A common stock and Class B common stock trade on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbols DGICA and DGICB, respectively. Donegal Group Inc. is focused on several primary strategies, including improving its financial performance, utilizing technology to improve its operational efficiency, strategically modernizing its business in order to achieve operational excellence and enhancing its market position to compete effectively.

For Further Information:
Jeffrey D. Miller
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
Phone: (717) 426-1931
E-mail: investors@donegalgroup.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONEGAL GROUP INC.
03:20pDONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
03:15pDonegal Group Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend
GL
07/01Donegal Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Webcast
GL
05/07DONEGAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Result..
AQ
04/30DONEGAL GROUP INC. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
04/29DONEGAL : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04/29DONEGAL GROUP INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition (form 8-K)
AQ
04/29Donegal Group Inc. Announces First Quarter 2019 Results
GL
04/23DONEGAL GROUP INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Amendments to Ar..
AQ
04/18DONEGAL GROUP INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 808 M
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 35,4 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,98%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 13,2x
Capi. / Sales2019 0,51x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,50x
Capitalization 413 M
Chart DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Donegal Group Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONEGAL GROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 17,00  $
Last Close Price 14,50  $
Spread / Highest target 17,2%
Spread / Average Target 17,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin G. Burke President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Donald H. Nikolaus Chairman
Jeffrey D. Miller CFO & Principal Accounting Officer
Sanjay Pandey Chief Information Officer & Senior Vice President
Robert S. Bolinger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONEGAL GROUP INC.7.81%413
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES29.09%39 812
TOKIO MARINE HOLDINGS INC9.46%37 060
THE ALLSTATE CORPORATION24.58%34 290
SAMPO9.61%26 243
MS&AD INSURANCE GROUP HOLDING INC15.51%19 158
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About