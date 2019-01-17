Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 17/01/2019

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

17 January 2019

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 529 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €8.65 per share on 11 January to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

583,374 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and

4,177,433 Ordinary Shares in issue.

