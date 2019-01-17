Log in
DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP PLC
05/17
9 EUR   +1.69%
Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 17/01/2019

01/17/2019

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

17 January 2019

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 529 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €8.65 per share on 11 January to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

  • 583,374 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
  • 4,177,433 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Enquiries:

Donegal Investment Group
Ian Ireland, Managing Director Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
Investec
Jonathan Simmons, Director Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000

Disclaimer

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 17 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 January 2019 18:23:15 UTC
