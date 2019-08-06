Log in
DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP

(DQ7A)
08/01 11:24:50 am
10.9 EUR   --.--%
Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 02/08/2019

08/06/2019 | 09:35am EDT

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

02 August 2019

Donegal Investment Group announces that it has been informed that Alan Cunningham, Managing Director of Nomadic Dairy, a person discharging managerial responsibilities within the Company, purchased 593 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €10.90 per share on 01 August 2019.

Following this purchase of shares, Alan Cunningham is the beneficial owner of 5,536 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 0.13% of the Company's current issued share capital.

Enquiries:

Donegal Investment Group
Ian Ireland, Managing Director Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
Investec
Jonathan Simmons, Director Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000

Disclaimer

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 06 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 August 2019 13:34:04 UTC
