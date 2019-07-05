Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 05/07/2019

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')
5 July 2019
Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 3,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €10.53 per share on 4 July to be held as treasury shares.
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:
-
591,576 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
-
4,169,231 Ordinary Shares in issue.
Enquiries:
|
Donegal Investment Group
|
|
Ian Ireland, Managing Director
|
Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
|
Investec
|
|
Jonathan Simmons, Director
|
Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000
