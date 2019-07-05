Log in
Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 05/07/2019

07/05/2019 | 02:58pm EDT

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

5 July 2019

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 3,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €10.53 per share on 4 July to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

  • 591,576 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
  • 4,169,231 Ordinary Shares in issue.

Enquiries:

Donegal Investment Group
Ian Ireland, Managing Director Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
Investec
Jonathan Simmons, Director Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000

Disclaimer

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 05 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 July 2019 18:57:02 UTC
