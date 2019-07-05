Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 05/07/2019

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

5 July 2019

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 3,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €10.53 per share on 4 July to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

591,576 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and

4,169,231 Ordinary Shares in issue.

