Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 20/03/2020

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

20 March 2020

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €12.10 per share on 20 March to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

1,160,234 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and

3,600,573 Ordinary Shares in issue

Enquiries: