Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 20/03/2020

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')
20 March 2020
Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €12.10 per share on 20 March to be held as treasury shares.
Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:
-
1,160,234 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
-
3,600,573 Ordinary Shares in issue
Enquiries:
|
Donegal Investment Group
|
|
Ian Ireland, Managing Director
|
Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
|
Investec
|
|
Jonathan Simmons, Director
|
Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000
Disclaimer
Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 12:09:00 UTC