DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP PLC    DQ7A   IE00BD97C178

DONEGAL INVESTMENT GROUP PLC

(DQ7A)
  Report
03/23 06:00:23 am
12 EUR   -0.83%
08:10aDONEGAL INVESTMENT : Share Dealing 20/03/2020
PU
03/18DONEGAL INVESTMENT : Share Dealing 16/03/2020
PU
03/18DONEGAL INVESTMENT : Share Dealing 18/03/2020
PU
Donegal Investment : Share Dealing 20/03/2020

03/23/2020 | 08:10am EDT

Donegal Investment Group plc ('Donegal Investment Group' or the 'Company')

20 March 2020

Donegal Investment Group announces that it purchased a total of 5,000 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each at an average price of €12.10 per share on 20 March to be held as treasury shares.

Following the purchase of these shares, the Company has a total of:

  • 1,160,234 Ordinary Shares of nominal value €0.13 each held as treasury shares; and
  • 3,600,573 Ordinary Shares in issue

Enquiries:

Donegal Investment Group
Ian Ireland, Managing Director Telephone: + 353 74 91 21766
Investec
Jonathan Simmons, Director Telephone: + 353 1 421 0000

Disclaimer

Donegal Investment Group plc published this content on 23 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 March 2020 12:09:00 UTC
