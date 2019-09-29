Log in
Dongfang Electric : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publication of the Notices for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

09/29/2019 | 07:03am EDT

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(股份代號：1072) (Stock Code: 1072)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

2 7 S e p t e m b e r 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (Note),

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company")

  • Notice of publication of the Notices for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or through the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please compl ete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by using the mailing label provided (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please aff ix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 -8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Gong Dan

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/ she/ it wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(附註)

東 方 電 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

  • 二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 及 二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 H 股 類 別 股 東 會 議 之 通 告 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ) 之 發 佈 通 知

本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎瀏覽。請 在本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香港交易及結算所有限公司網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經股份過戶登記處

香港證券登記有限公司（「H股股份過戶登記處」）(如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票)H股股份過戶登 記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）或香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公

司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午

9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或電郵至 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk

列位股東台照 謹代表

東方電氣股份有限公司

公司秘書

龔丹

2 0 1 9 9 2 7

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通 訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

2 7 0 9 2019 1 0

CCS6753 DEMH_NRH

Name(s) and Address of Non-registered holder(s): 非登記持有人之姓名及地址:

Request Form 申請表格

To: Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company")

致：

東方電氣股份有限公司（「本公司」）

(Stock Code: 1072)

（股份代號： 1072

c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited

經香港證券登記有限公司

17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East,

香港灣仔皇后大道東 183

Wanchai, Hong Kong

合和中心 17M

I/We would like to receive the Corporate Communication * of the Company in the manner as indicated below: 本人／我們希望以下列方式收取 貴行之公司通訊*

(Please mark ONLY ONEXof the following boxes)

（請從下列選擇中，在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號）

to receive the printed English version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; or

收取公司通訊之英文印刷本；或

to receive the printed Chinese version of all Corporate Communication ONLY; or

收取公司通訊之中文印刷本；或

to receive both printed English and Chinese versions of all Corporate Communication.

同時收取公司通訊之英文及中文各一份印刷本

Contact telephone number

聯絡電話號碼

Signature(s)

Date

簽名

日期

Notes 附註：

  1. IMPORTANT: The above instructions will apply to the Current Corporate Communication as well as all Corporate Communication* o f the Company to be sent to you in the future until you notify to the Company c/o its share registrar, Hong Kong Registrars Limited, to the contrary or unless you have at any time ceased to have holdings in the Company.
    重要提示：上述指示將同時適用於本次公司通訊以及本公司日後發送予 閣下之所有公司通訊*，直至 閣下通知本公司之股份過戶登記處香港證券登記有限公司另外之安排或任何時 候停止持有本公司的股份。
  2. Please complete all your details clearly.
    請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。
  3. This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/she/it wishes to receive Corporate Communication).
    此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人發出（「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，其透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通訊）。
  4. Any form with more than one box marked (X), with no box marked (X), with no signature or otherwise incorrectly completed will be void.

0

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有簽署、或在其他方面填寫不正確，則本表格將會作廢。

5. For the avoidance of doubt, we do not accept any special instruction s written on this Request Form.

  • 為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。

  • Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summary financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, its summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; and (e) a circular.

*公司通訊即本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件, 包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及(如適用)財務摘要報告；(b)年度報告及（如適 用）年度摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；及(e)通函。

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL

27092019 1

閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。

如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。

Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope

to return this Change Request Form to us.

No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong .

v.2 March 2016

香港中央證券登記有限公司

Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited

簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37

香港 Hong Kong

Disclaimer

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited published this content on 29 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 September 2019 11:02:02 UTC
