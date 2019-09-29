Dongfang Electric : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holders - Notice of publication of the Notices for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(股份代號：1072) (Stock Code: 1072)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

2 7 S e p t e m b e r 2019

Dear Non-registered holders (Note),

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of the Notices for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or through the HKEx's website.

If you wish to receive a printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please compl ete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by using the mailing label provided (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please aff ix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 -8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Gong Dan

Company Secretary

Note: This letter is addressed to Non-registered holders ("Non-registered holder" means such person or company whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System (CCASS) and who has notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that he/ she/ it wishes to receive Corporate Communication). If you have sold or transferred your shares in the Company, please disregard this letter and the Request Form on the reverse side.

各位非登記持有人(附註)：

東 方 電 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 及 二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 H 股 類 別 股 東 會 議 之 通 告 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ) 之 發 佈 通 知

本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk），歡 迎瀏覽。請 在本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香港交易及結算所有限公司網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之印刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經股份過戶登記處 ―

香港證券登記有限公司（「H股股份過戶登記處」）(如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票) 。H股股份過戶登 記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東183號合和中心17M樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）或香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公

司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午

9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或電郵至 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

列位股東台照 謹代表

東方電氣股份有限公司

公司秘書

龔丹

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 7 日

附註：(1) 此函件乃向本公司之非登記持有人(「非登記持有人」指股份存放於中央結算及交收系統的人士或公司，透過香港中央結算有限公司不時向本公司發出通知，希望收到公司通 訊)發出。如果 閣下已經出售或轉讓所持有之本公司股份，則無需理會本函件及所附申請表格。

2 7 0 9 2019 1 0