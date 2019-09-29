Dongfang Electric : Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders - Notice of publication of the Notices, Proxy Forms and Reply Slips for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

（於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司）

(A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China)

(股份代號：1072) (Stock Code: 1072)

N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函

2 7 S e p t e m b e r 2019

Dear Shareholders,

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company")

Notice of publication of the Notices, Proxy Forms and Reply Slips for the 2019 First Extraordinary General Meeting and the 2019 First H Shares

Class Meeting (the "Current Corporate Communication")

The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the website of the Company at dfem.wsfg.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or through the HKEx's website.

Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version, and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by using the mailing label provided (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk.

If you would like to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write or send an email at dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive all future Corporate Communication using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar or by sending an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkin order to promptly send Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge.

Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 -8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited

Gong Dan

Company Secretary

Note: Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, its summar y financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, its summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip.

各位股東：

東 方 電 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ）

二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 臨 時 股 東 大 會 及 二 零 一 九 年 第 一 次 H 股 類 別 股 東 會 議 之 通 告 、 股 東 代 理 人 委 任 表 格 及 回 執 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 )

之 發 佈 通 知

本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。請

在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。

（ 附 註 ）

如 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之另一語言印 刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經股份過戶登記處―香港證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記

處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票） 。H 股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）或香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。

如 閣 下 欲 更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及/ 或收取途徑之選擇， 閣下可以通過本公司H股股份過戶登記處給予書面通知或以電郵方式到 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。選擇以電子途徑收取日後所有公司通訊（或被視為已同意以網上方式收取）的股東，如因任何理由以

致 收 取 或 接 收 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 網 上 版 本 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 給 予 書 面 通 知 予 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ， 或 以 電 郵 方 式 到 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以使 閣下可立即獲免費發送公司通訊的印刷本。

如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵 至 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。

列位股東台照 謹代表

東方電氣股份有限公司

公司秘書

龔丹

2 0 1 9 年 9 月 2 7 日

附註：公司通訊即本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件, 包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)年度報告及(如 適用)年度摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f) 委任代表表格；及(g) 回執。

2 7 0 9 2019 1 0