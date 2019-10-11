Dongfang Electric : CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR 0 10/11/2019 | 07:36am EDT Send by mail :

CHANGE OF SUPERVISOR The board of directors (the "Board") of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the supervisory committee of the Company (the "Supervisory Committee") received a written resignation from Mr. Zeng Yi ("Mr. Zeng"), a staff representative supervisor of the Company. Mr. Zeng applied to resign from his position as a staff representative supervisor of the Company due to job reallocation. According to the regulations, the resignation of a staff representative supervisor will take effect upon delivery of the resignation report to the Supervisory Committee. Mr. Zeng has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board and the Supervisory Committee, and there is no any other matter that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. The Supervisory Committee would like to express its sincere appreciation to Mr. Zeng for his due diligence and contributions during his tenure. The Board announces that a staff representative meeting of the Company was held on 11 October 2019 and elected Mr. Feng Yong ("Mr. Feng") as a staff representative supervisor of the ninth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. His term of office will commence on 11 October 2019 and end on the expiry date of the term of the ninth session of the Supervisory Committee of the Company. The remuneration of Mr. Feng shall be calculated according to the relevant requirements on staff remuneration management of the functional departments in the head office of the Company. - 1 - Biographical details of Mr. Feng are as follows: Mr. Feng Yong, born in March 1967, holding master's degree and the title of senior accountant, is currently the head of the Audit Department of both Dongfang Electric Corporation and Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited. Since his admission to Dongfang Electrical Machinery ( 東 方 電 機 廠 ) in 1987, he had been the deputy section head of the finance division, the deputy head and Party branch secretary of Finance Department and the head and Party branch secretary of Finance Department of Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd. and the deputy chief accountant of Dongfang Electric Machinery Co., Ltd; the deputy head of Asset and Finance Department of Dongfang Electric Corporation, the head of Finance Department of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited., and the head of Asset and Finance Department of Dongfang Electric Corporation; and the director, general manager and secretary of Party committee of DEC Finance Co., Ltd. As at the date of the announcement, save as disclosed above, Mr. Feng has confirmed that he: (i) does not have any relationship with any of the directors, supervisors, senior management, substantial shareholder or controlling shareholder of the Company; (ii) does not have any interest in any shares of the Company within the meaning of Part XV of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Chapter 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong); is not in possession of any information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Rule 13.51(2)(h) to Rule 13.51(2)(v) of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited; (iv) did not hold any directorships in any other listed company or hold any positions in any members of the group in the last three years; and (v) has no other issue that shall be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company. By Order of the Board Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited Gong Dan Company Secretary Chengdu, Sichuan, the PRC 11 October 2019 As at the date of this announcement, the directors of the Company are as follows: Directors: Zou Lei, Yu Peigen, Huang Wei, Xu Peng and Bai Yong Independent Non-executive Gu Dake, Xu Haihe and Liu Dengqing Directors:

