Dongfang Electric : Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders - Notice of publication of the Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication") 0 10/31/2019 | 10:02am EDT Send by mail :

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields （於中華人民共和國註冊成立的股份有限公司） (A joint stock limited company incorporated in the People's Republic of China) (股份代號：1072) (Stock Code: 1072) N O T I F I C AT I O N L E T T E R 通 知 信 函 1 N o v e m b e r 2019 Dear Shareholders, Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company") - Notice of publication of the Circular (the "Current Corporate Communication") The English and Chinese versions of the Current Corporate Communication are available on the website of the Company at dfem.wsfg.hkand the website of Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited ("HKEx") at www.hkexnews.hk. You may access the Current Corporate Communication on the Company's website or through the HKEx's website. Shareholders may at any time choose to receive free of charge Corporate Communication (Note) either in printed form, or read the website version, and either in English language version only, Chinese language version only or both language versions, notwithstanding any wish to the contrary they have previously conveyed to the Company. If you wish to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication, please complete the Request Form on the reverse side and send it to the Company c/o its share registrar (the "H Share Registrar"), Hong Kong Registrars Limited, by using the mailing label provided (no need to affix a stamp if posted in Hong Kong; otherwise, please affix an appropriate stamp). The address of the H Share Registrar is 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong. The Request Form may also be downloaded from the Company's website at dfem.wsfg.hkor the HKEx's website at www.hkexnews.hk. If you would like to change your choice of language and/or means of receipt of the Company's Corporate Communication in future, please write or send an email at dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkto the Company c/o the H Share Registrar. Even if you have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to receive all future Corporate Communication using electronic means but for any reason have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the website version of Corporate Communication, the Company will promptly upon your request in writing to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar or by sending an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hkin order to promptly send Corporate Communication to you in printed form free of charge. Should you have any queries relating to any of the above matters, please call the Company's telephone hotline at (852) 2862 -8688 during business hours from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. from Monday to Friday, excluding public holidays or send an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk. Yours faithfully, For and on behalf of Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited Gong Dan Company Secretary Note: Corporate Communication means any document(s) issued or to be issued by the Company for the information or action of holders of any of its securities, including but not limited to (a) the directors' report, its annual financial statements together with a copy of the auditors' report and, where applicable, it s summary financial report; (b) the annual report and, where applicable, its summary annual report; (c) a notice of meeting; (d) a listing document; (e) a circular; (f) a proxy form; and (g) a reply slip. 各位股東： 東 方 電 氣 股 份 有 限 公 司 （ 「 本 公 司 」 ） 通 函 ( 「 本 次 公 司 通 訊 」 ) 之 發 佈 通 知 本次公司通訊的中、英文版本已上載於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）及香港交易及結算所有限公司網站（www.hkexnews.hk），歡迎瀏覽。請 在 本 公 司 網 站 或 在 香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網 站 瀏 覽 有 關 文 件 。 （ 附 註 ） 如 閣 下 早 前 曾 向 本 公 司 作 出 公 司 通 訊 收 取 方 式 或 語 言 版 本 的 選 擇 ， 但 仍 可 以 隨 時 更 改 有 關 選 擇 ， 轉 為 以 印 刷 本 或 網 上 方 式 收 取 及 只 收 取 英 文 印 刷 本 、 或 只 收 取 中 文 印 刷 本 ； 或 同 時 收 取 中 、 英 文 印 刷 本 ， 費 用 全 免 。 如 閣下欲收取本次公司通訊之另一語言印 刷本，請填妥在本函背面的申請表格，並使用隨附之郵寄標籤寄回本公司經股份過戶登記處―香港證券登記有限公司（「H 股股份過戶登記 處」）（如在香港投寄，毋須貼上郵票；否則，請貼上適當的郵票） 。H 股股份過戶登記處地址為香港灣仔皇后大道東 183 號合和中心 17M 樓。申請表格亦可於本公司網站（dfem.wsfg.hk）或香 港 交 易 及 結 算 所 有 限 公 司 網站（www.hkexnews.hk）內下載。 如 閣 下 欲 更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及/ 或收取途徑之選擇， 閣下可以通過本公司H股股份過戶登記處給予書面通知或以電郵方式到 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。選擇以電子途徑收取日後所有公司通訊（或被視為已同意以網上方式收取）的股東，如因任何理由以 致 收 取 或 接 收 公 司 通 訊 文 件 之 網 上 版 本 出 現 困 難 ， 只 要 提 出 要 求 ， 本 公 司 將 給 予 書 面 通 知 予 H 股 股 份 過 戶 登 記 處 ， 或 以 電 郵 方 式 到 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk，以使 閣下可立即獲免費發送公司通訊的印刷本。 如 對 本 函 內 容 有 任 何 疑 問 ， 請 致 電 本 公 司 電 話 熱 線 ( 8 5 2 ) 2 8 6 2 - 8 6 8 8 ， 辦 公 時 間 為 星 期 一 至 星 期 五 （ 公 眾 假 期 除 外 ） 上 午 9 時 正 至 下 午 6 時 正 或 電 郵 至 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk。 列位股東台照 謹代表 東方電氣股份有限公司 公司秘書 龔丹 2 0 1 9 年 1 1 月 1 日 附註：公司通訊即本公司刊發或將予刊發以供其證券持有人參照或採取行動之任何文件, 包括但不限於：(a)董事會報告、年度財務報表連同核數師報告及（如適用）財務摘要報告；(b)年度報告及(如 適用)年度摘要報告；(c)會議通告；(d)上市文件；(e)通函；(f) 委任代表表格；及(g) 回執。 Shareholder Name and Address: 股東之姓名及地址: Request Form 申請表格 To: Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited (the "Company") 致： 東方電氣股份有限公司（「本公司」） (Stock Code: 1072) （股份代號： 1072） c/o Hong Kong Registrars Limited 經香港證券登記有限公司 17M Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, 香港灣仔皇后大道東183號 Wanchai, Hong Kong 合和中心17M樓 I/We have already received a printed copy of the Current Corporate Communication in Chinese / English or have chosen (or are deemed to have chosen) to read the Current Corporate Communication posted on the Company's website, but I/We would like to receive another printed version of the Current Corporate Communication as indicated below: 本人／我們已收取本次公司通訊之英文/中文印刷本或已選擇（或被視為已同意）瀏覽本公司網站所登載之本次公司通訊，但現在希 望以下列方式收取本次公司通訊之另一語言印刷本： (Please mark ONLY ONE（X）of the following boxes) （請從下列選擇中，僅在其中一個空格內劃上「X」號） □ □ □ I/We would like to receive a printed copy in English ONLY. 本人／我們希望僅收取一份英文印刷本。 I/We would like to receive a printed copy in Chinese ONLY. 本人／我們希望僅收取一份中文印刷本。 I/We would like to receive both the printed English and Chinese copies. 本人／我們希望收取英文和中文各一份印刷本。 Contact telephone number 聯絡電話號碼 Signature(s) Date 簽名 日期 Notes 附註： 1. P lease co mplet e all your det ails clear ly. 請 閣下清楚填妥所有資料。 2. I f your shares are held in jo int names, t he shareho lder whose name st ands first on the regist er of member s of t he Co mpany in respect of t he jo int ho lding should sign on t his Request For m in order to be valid. 如屬聯名股東，則本申請表格須由該名於本公司股東名冊上 就聯名持有股份其姓名位列首位的股東簽 署，方為有效。 Any for m wit h more t han one box mar ked (X), wit h no box marked (X), wit h no signat ure or ot herwise incorrect ly co mp let ed will be vo id.

如在本表格作出超過一項選擇、或未有作出選擇、或未有 簽署、或在其他方面填寫 不正確，則本表格 將會作廢。 For t he avo idance o f doubt , we do not accept any specia l inst ruct ions wr it t en on t his Re quest Form.

為免存疑，任何在本申請表格上 的額外手寫指示，本公司將不予處理。 You have the right at any time by reasonable notice in writing to the Company c/o the H Share Registrar or by sending an email to dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk to change the choice of language and/or means of receipt of Corporate Communication.

閣下可以隨時通過本公司 H 股股份過戶登記處給予本公司合理時間的書面通知， 或以電郵方式到 dongfangelectric.ecom@computershare.com.hk ， 以更改收取公司通訊之語言版本及/或收 取途徑之選擇。 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 閣下寄回此更改指示回條時，請將郵寄標籤剪貼於信封上。 如在本港投寄毋須貼上郵票。 Please cut the m ailing l abel and stick this on the envel ope to return this Change Request Form to us. No postage stamp necessary if posted in Hong Kong . 郵寄標籤 MAILING LABEL 香港中央證券登記有限公司 Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited 簡便回郵號碼 Freepost No. 37 香港 Hong Kong  v.2 March 2016 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Dongfang Electric Corporation Limited published this content on 31 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 October 2019 14:01:05 UTC 0 Latest news on DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORAT 10:12a DONGFANG ELECTRIC : Notification Letter and Request Form to Non-Registered Holde.. PU 10:02a DONGFANG ELECTRIC : Notification Letter and Request Form to Shareholders - Notic.. PU 09:12a DONGFANG ELECTRIC : (1) proposed adoption of the restricted a share incentive sc.. PU 10/11 DONGFANG ELECTRIC : Change of supervisor PU

Financials (CNY) Sales 2019 31 248 M EBIT 2019 1 844 M Net income 2019 1 507 M Finance 2019 29 883 M Yield 2019 3,36% P/E ratio 2019 8,86x P/E ratio 2020 8,25x EV / Sales2019 -0,13x EV / Sales2020 -0,19x Capitalization 25 666 M Chart DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LIMITED Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORAT Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 6 Average target price 6,25 CNY Last Close Price 3,98 CNY Spread / Highest target 115% Spread / Average Target 57,1% Spread / Lowest Target -8,03% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) DONGFANG ELECTRIC CORPORATION LIMITED -4.74% 3 677 ABB LTD 11.90% 45 036 KONE 38.38% 33 187 SCHINDLER HOLDING 23.19% 25 707 SHANGHAI ELECTRIC GROUP COMPANY LIMITED -3.98% 9 389 DAIFUKU CO., LTD. 20.63% 6 691