By Martin Mou

Dongfeng Automobile Co, a unit of Dongfeng Motor Group Co, plans to establish a CNY1.2 billion ($175 million) fund that will be used to finance new-energy vehicles.

Dongfeng Automobile will set up the fund in partnership with Beijing Realm Investment Co., an asset-management company, and Hanjiang Investment Holding, a state-owned company.

