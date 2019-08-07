Dongfeng Automobile : PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake

The report, which was cited by traders as the reason for the brief jump in PSA's shares, said a full or partial sale was being considered.

PSA "does not comment on rumors", the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The French carmaker's board has not received any notification or signal that Dongfeng planned to reduce its stake, a source close to the company said.

The surge in PSA's shares was short-lived.

By 1205 GMT, the stock was up just 0.6 % at 20.08 euros, lagging the benchmark Paris CAC-40 <.FCHI> equity index which was up by around 1%.

