Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SHANGHAI STOCK EXCHANGE  >  Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd    600006   CNE000000ZT3

DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD

(600006)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Dongfeng Automobile : PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 08:16am EDT
A PSA Group logo is seen behind a car displayed during French carmaker's news conference as they announce the company's 2018 results at their headquarters in Rueil-Malmaison

MILAN/PARIS (Reuters) - PSA's shares briefly rose as much as 6.6% on Wednesday and trading volumes spiked after a Bloomberg report said Dongfeng Motor Corp is exploring options for its 2.2 billion-euro ($2.5 billion) stake in the French carmaker.

The report, which was cited by traders as the reason for the brief jump in PSA's shares, said a full or partial sale was being considered.

PSA "does not comment on rumors", the company said in a statement sent to Reuters.

The French carmaker's board has not received any notification or signal that Dongfeng planned to reduce its stake, a source close to the company said.

The surge in PSA's shares was short-lived.

By 1205 GMT, the stock was up just 0.6 % at 20.08 euros, lagging the benchmark Paris CAC-40 <.FCHI> equity index which was up by around 1%.

(Reporting by Danilo Masoni in Milan, Sudip Kar-Gupta and Laurence Frost in Paris; Editing by Josephine Mason)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD -0.45% 4.45 End-of-day quote.24.17%
PEUGEOT 0.15% 19.955 Real-time Quote.7.03%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., L
08:16aDONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for ..
RE
08:11aPSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake
RE
07/25Toyota to invest $600 million in China's Didi, new joint venture
RE
07/03DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : Autokid forges partnership with Dongfeng
AQ
06/21DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : Motor Unit Plans CNY1.2 Billion Fund for New-Energy Vehicl..
DJ
03/22Alibaba, Tencent, car makers set up $1.5 billion China ride-hailing venture
RE
03/22Alibaba, Tencent, car makers set up $1.5 billion China ride-hailing venture
RE
03/20Dongfeng-Nissan JV says mid-term China sales plan has not changed
RE
2018China auto firms to set up ride-sharing platform
RE
2017DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : China's Dongfeng Makes Joint Initiative with Global Partne..
BU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 -
EBIT 2018 -
Net income 2018 -
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 -
Capi. / Sales2018 -
Capi. / Sales2019 -
Capitalization 8 940 M
Chart DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Automobile Co., Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 4,47  CNY
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Bin Ding General Manager
Ping Lei Chairman
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Wei Chief Financial Officer
Jie Ou Yang Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE CO., LTD24.17%1 272
SAIC MOTOR CORPORATION-10.69%39 612
FERRARI59.08%29 231
MARUTI SUZUKI INDIA-21.86%24 805
FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES-7.24%20 643
BYD COMPANY LIMITED--.--%18 521
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group