Dongfeng Motor : 2018 Annual Results Annoucement

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*
東風汽車集團股份有限公司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 489)
2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT
The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or the "Dongfeng Motor Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures in 2017.
In this announcement, unless otherwise specified, all references to business, including manufacture, research and development, outputs and sales volume, market share, investment, sales network, employee, motivation, social responsibility, corporate governance includes all relating to the Dongfeng Motor Group, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (including subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Company in which the members of the Group have direct or indirect equity interests).
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Notes
Revenue
3
Cost of sales
Gross profit
Other income
4
Selling and distribution expenses
Administrative expenses
Net impairment losses on financial assets
7
Other expenses
Finance expenses
6
Share of profits and losses of:
Joint ventures
Associates
PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX
5
Income tax expense
8
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
Profit attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
Non-controlling interests
Earnings per share attributable to ordinary
10
equity holders of the Company: Basic for the year
Diluted for the year
1
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
RMB million
RMB million
(Restated)
(Note 2.2)
104,543
125,980
(91,128)
(109,716)
13,415
16,264
3,164
2,817
(6,342)
(7,460)
(4,506)
(4,610)
(1,006)
-
(5,683)
(6,425)
(265)
(592)
12,280
13,574
3,182
2,207
14,239
15,775
(1,661)
(1,148)
12,578
14,627
12,979
14,061
(401)
566
12,578
14,627
150.64 cents
163.20 cents
150.64 cents
163.20 cents
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018
Year ended 31 December
2018
2017
RMB million
RMB million
(Restated)
(Note 2.2)
PROFIT FOR THE YEAR
12,578
14,627
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
Share of other comprehensive income of
investments accounted for using the equity
method
234
(70)
Remeasurements of post-employment benefit
obligations
(8)
119
Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair
value through other comprehensive income
101
-
327
49
Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss
Currency translation differences
80
659
Share of other comprehensive income of
investments accounted for using the equity
method
(144)
(252)
(64)
407
Income tax effect
Item that will not be reclassified subsequently
to profit or loss
(18)
(26)
OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR
THE YEAR, NET OF TAX
245
430
TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR
THE YEAR
12,823
15,057
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
13,222
14,446
Non-controlling interests
(399)
611
12,823
15,057
2
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION
AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
31 December
2018
2017
Notes
RMB million
RMB million
(Restated)
(Note 2.2)
ASSETS
Non-current assets
Property, plant and equipment
15,835
15,088
Investment properties
170
-
Lease prepayments
1,476
1,224
Intangible assets
4,809
4,237
Goodwill
1,816
1,763
Investments in joint ventures
44,647
39,858
Investments in associates
17,682
14,614
Available-for-sale financial assets
-
174
Financial assets at fair value through other
comprehensive income
219
-
Other non-current assets
21,726
18,269
Deferred income tax assets
2,376
2,532
Due from joint ventures
538
-
Total non-current assets
111,294
97,759
Current assets
Inventories
10,710
10,657
Trade receivables
11
7,582
6,354
Bills receivable
14,940
14,730
Prepayments, deposits and other receivables
39,602
26,760
Due from joint ventures
9,586
13,590
Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
1,899
-
Pledged bank balances and time deposits
3,653
10,617
Cash and cash equivalents
27,251
33,441
Total current assets
115,223
116,149
TOTAL ASSETS
226,517
213,908
3
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018
Notes
EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
Equity attributable to equity holders
of the Company Issued capital Reserves Retained profits
Non-controlling interests
TOTAL EQUITY
Non-current liabilities
Interest-bearing borrowings
Other long term liabilities
Government grants
Deferred income tax liabilities
Provisions
Total non-current liabilities
Current liabilities
Trade payables12 Bills payable
Other payables and accruals Contract liabilities
Due to joint ventures Interest-bearing borrowings Income tax payable Provisions
Total current liabilities
TOTAL LIABILITIES
TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES
31 December
2018
2017
RMB million
RMB million
(Restated)
(Note 2.2)
8,616
8,616
16,412
14,605
93,328
85,294
118,356
108,515
6,569
6,809
124,925
115,324
10,729
2,398
1,894
1,438
1,767
771
2,086
1,555
659
652
17,135
6,814
17,222
21,571
19,918
22,563
13,312
17,512
2,439
-
14,385
13,630
15,424
14,381
630
828
1,127
1,285
84,457
91,770
101,592
98,584
226,517
213,908
4
