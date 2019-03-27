Dongfeng Motor : 2018 Annual Results Annoucement

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or the "Dongfeng Motor Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures in 2017.

In this announcement, unless otherwise specified, all references to business, including manufacture, research and development, outputs and sales volume, market share, investment, sales network, employee, motivation, social responsibility, corporate governance includes all relating to the Dongfeng Motor Group, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (including subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Company in which the members of the Group have direct or indirect equity interests).