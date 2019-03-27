Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd    0489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

(0489)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dongfeng Motor : 2018 Annual Results Annoucement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/27/2019 | 11:00am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

2018 ANNUAL RESULTS ANNOUNCEMENT

The Board of Directors (the "Board") of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (the "Company") is pleased to announce the audited consolidated results of the Company and its subsidiaries (the "Group" or the "Dongfeng Motor Group") for the year ended 31 December 2018 together with the comparative figures in 2017.

In this announcement, unless otherwise specified, all references to business, including manufacture, research and development, outputs and sales volume, market share, investment, sales network, employee, motivation, social responsibility, corporate governance includes all relating to the Dongfeng Motor Group, subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates (including subsidiaries, joint ventures and associates of the Company in which the members of the Group have direct or indirect equity interests).

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes

Revenue

3

Cost of sales

Gross profit

Other income

4

Selling and distribution expenses

Administrative expenses

Net impairment losses on financial assets

7

Other expenses

Finance expenses

6

Share of profits and losses of:

Joint ventures

Associates

PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX

5

Income tax expense

8

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

Profit attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

Non-controlling interests

Earnings per share attributable to ordinary

10

equity holders of the Company: Basic for the year

Diluted for the year

1

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

RMB million

RMB million

(Restated)

(Note 2.2)

104,543

125,980

(91,128)

(109,716)

13,415

16,264

3,164

2,817

(6,342)

(7,460)

(4,506)

(4,610)

(1,006)

-

(5,683)

(6,425)

(265)

(592)

12,280

13,574

3,182

2,207

14,239

15,775

(1,661)

(1,148)

12,578

14,627

12,979

14,061

(401)

566

12,578

14,627

150.64 cents

163.20 cents

150.64 cents

163.20 cents

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2018

Year ended 31 December

2018

2017

RMB million

RMB million

(Restated)

(Note 2.2)

PROFIT FOR THE YEAR

12,578

14,627

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

Items that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the equity

method

234

(70)

Remeasurements of post-employment benefit

obligations

(8)

119

Changes in the fair value of financial assets at fair

value through other comprehensive income

101

-

327

49

Items that may be reclassified to profit or loss

Currency translation differences

80

659

Share of other comprehensive income of

investments accounted for using the equity

method

(144)

(252)

(64)

407

Income tax effect

Item that will not be reclassified subsequently

to profit or loss

(18)

(26)

OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE YEAR, NET OF TAX

245

430

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE YEAR

12,823

15,057

Total comprehensive income attributable to:

Equity holders of the Company

13,222

14,446

Non-controlling interests

(399)

611

12,823

15,057

2

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

31 December

2018

2017

Notes

RMB million

RMB million

(Restated)

(Note 2.2)

ASSETS

Non-current assets

Property, plant and equipment

15,835

15,088

Investment properties

170

-

Lease prepayments

1,476

1,224

Intangible assets

4,809

4,237

Goodwill

1,816

1,763

Investments in joint ventures

44,647

39,858

Investments in associates

17,682

14,614

Available-for-sale financial assets

-

174

Financial assets at fair value through other

comprehensive income

219

-

Other non-current assets

21,726

18,269

Deferred income tax assets

2,376

2,532

Due from joint ventures

538

-

Total non-current assets

111,294

97,759

Current assets

Inventories

10,710

10,657

Trade receivables

11

7,582

6,354

Bills receivable

14,940

14,730

Prepayments, deposits and other receivables

39,602

26,760

Due from joint ventures

9,586

13,590

Financial assets at fair value through profit or loss

1,899

-

Pledged bank balances and time deposits

3,653

10,617

Cash and cash equivalents

27,251

33,441

Total current assets

115,223

116,149

TOTAL ASSETS

226,517

213,908

3

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (CONTINUED) AS AT 31 DECEMBER 2018

Notes

EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

Equity attributable to equity holders

of the Company Issued capital Reserves Retained profits

Non-controlling interests

TOTAL EQUITY

Non-current liabilities

Interest-bearing borrowings

Other long term liabilities

Government grants

Deferred income tax liabilities

Provisions

Total non-current liabilities

Current liabilities

Trade payables12 Bills payable

Other payables and accruals Contract liabilities

Due to joint ventures Interest-bearing borrowings Income tax payable Provisions

Total current liabilities

TOTAL LIABILITIES

TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES

31 December

2018

2017

RMB million

RMB million

(Restated)

(Note 2.2)

8,616

8,616

16,412

14,605

93,328

85,294

118,356

108,515

6,569

6,809

124,925

115,324

10,729

2,398

1,894

1,438

1,767

771

2,086

1,555

659

652

17,135

6,814

17,222

21,571

19,918

22,563

13,312

17,512

2,439

-

14,385

13,630

15,424

14,381

630

828

1,127

1,285

84,457

91,770

101,592

98,584

226,517

213,908

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 14:59:15 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
11:00aDONGFENG MOTOR : 2018 Annual Results Annoucement
PU
03/22Alibaba, Tencent, car makers set up $1.5 billion China ride-hailing venture
RE
03/22Alibaba, Tencent, car makers set up $1.5 billion China ride-hailing venture
RE
03/22DONGFENG MOTOR : Voluntary announcement
PU
03/20Dongfeng-Nissan JV says mid-term China sales plan has not changed
RE
03/10Kia Motors considers suspending its No.1 plant in China
RE
02/15Six firms including JD arm, Dongfeng Motor invest $354 million in China Railw..
RE
01/24SUZUKI MOTOR : First international car show opens in Yangon
AQ
2018DONGFENG MOTOR : 11-month sales volume down 5%
AQ
2018DONGFENG MOTOR : HSBC lowers Dongfeng Motor to HK$9.3
AQ
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 115 B
EBIT 2018 1 382 M
Net income 2018 14 084 M
Finance 2018 22 411 M
Yield 2018 4,42%
P/E ratio 2018 4,22
P/E ratio 2019 4,25
EV / Sales 2018 0,32x
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Capitalization 59 440 M
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 7,72  CNY
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President & Executive Director
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Shu Zhong Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD13.66%8 852
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP9.39%199 469
VOLKSWAGEN-0.22%79 713
DAIMLER AG9.76%60 711
GENERAL MOTORS CORPORATION10.22%51 967
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD9.11%50 043
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.