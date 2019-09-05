Log in
Dongfeng Motor : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for August at 2019

09/05/2019 | 05:32am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for August at 2019

The figures of production and sales volume of Dongfeng Motor Group (the "Company") for August 2019 are reported as follows:

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

August .2019

August .2018

month

August.2019

August.2018

last year

last year

Passenger Vehicle

205496

199096

1540391

1734222

-11.18%

198842

196711

1522194

1632009

-6.73%

Sedan

110106

103924

802837

828341

-3.08%

102550

101423

766594

796059

-3.70%

SUV

88600

81269

668995

791088

-15.43%

88894

82962

680025

721452

-5.74%

MPV

6790

13903

68559

114793

-40.28%

7398

12326

75575

114498

-33.99%

Commercial Vehicle

31626

27269

295949

287251

3.03%

34348

30373

306305

291177

5.20%

Truck

29099

25245

279420

270847

3.17%

31850

28280

289948

274850

5.49%

Heavy Duty truck

15815

13209

154233

148082

4.15%

16432

13802

159371

148036

7.66%

Media Duty truck

1201

2170

12859

20926

-38.55%

1558

2336

13373

21784

-38.61%

Light Duty truck

12083

9866

112328

101838

10.30%

13860

12142

117204

105026

11.60%

Mini Duty Truck

0

0

1

-100.00%

0

0

4

-100.00%

Bus

2527

2024

16529

16404

0.76%

2498

2093

16357

16327

0.18%

Total

237122

226365

1836340

2021473

-9.16%

233190

227084

1828499

1923186

-4.92%

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

August.2019

August.2018

month

August.2019

August.2018

last year

last year

DFL

132744

127795

972740

979370

-0.68%

131682

122070

950813

941956

0.94%

Dongfeng Venucia

10094

6658

66434

83685

-20.61%

8152

6043

72158

86802

-16.87%

Dongfeng Nissan

104792

101041

747927

737710

1.38%

102312

95864

711749

702445

1.32%

DFAC

(SH600006)

10533

12376

98500

89694

9.82%

13033

12811

104010

93328

11.45%

Zhengzhou Nissan

4653

5901

39543

47984

-17.59%

4905

5247

43105

43658

-1.27%

PV

586

2956

7863

20831

-62.25%

877

1570

11458

16203

-29.28%

CV

4067

2945

31680

27153

16.67%

4028

3677

31647

27455

15.27%

Dongfeng Infinite

2672

1819

20336

20297

0.19%

3280

2105

19791

15723

25.87%

Dongfeng

Honda

65310

52072

500891

480269

4.29%

60222

54521

498354

424075

17.52%

Dongfeng Renault

356

1594

9994

38438

-74.00%

1050

2928

11311

42319

-73.27%

Dongfeng

PSA

8116

12995

84003

200322

-58.07%

6788

16163

81045

187101

-56.68%

Dongfeng

Liuqi

12575

15434

96673

124450

-22.32%

15037

13339

107660

126545

-14.92%

PV

8637

12005

60213

88498

-31.96%

10528

9508

70430

89320

-21.15%

CV

3938

3429

36460

35952

1.41%

4509

3831

37230

37225

0.01%

Dongfeng Fengshen

4305

4160

37173

58651

-36.62%

4325

5370

40450

63387

-36.19%

Dongfeng CV

12218

11196

117836

116222

1.39%

12509

11322

122408

117537

4.14%

Dongfeng Special CV

1177

1081

15711

22950

-31.54%

1302

1339

15710

19582

-19.77%

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment

and final confirmation.

By order of the Board of Directors

Zhu Yanfeng

Chairman

September 5, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng and Mr. Li Shaozhu are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Ma Zhigeng, Mr. Zhang Xiaotie, Mr. Cao Xinghe and Mr. Chen Yunfei are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 05 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 September 2019 09:31:11 UTC
