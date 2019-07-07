Log in
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

(0489)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Dongfeng Motor : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for June 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/07/2019

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for June at 2019

The figures of production and sales volume of Dongfeng Motor Group (the "Company") for June 2019 are reported as follows:

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

June.2019

June.2018

month

June.2019

June.2018

last year

last year

Passenger Vehicle

197195

228340

1135556

1332098

-14.75%

210217

209867

1133979

1278720

-11.32%

Sedan

104063

114455

590519

619994

-4.75%

105965

110268

568952

606719

-6.22%

SUV

84530

101831

488227

622773

-21.60%

94491

87372

502286

581410

-13.61%

MPV

8602

12054

56810

89331

-36.41%

9761

12227

62741

90591

-30.74%

Commercial Vehicle

32967

32263

233484

230517

1.29%

37758

38617

240461

231416

3.91%

Truck

30106

30252

222612

217824

2.20%

34899

36713

229492

218863

4.86%

Heavy Duty truck

17009

14550

124151

119690

3.73%

21388

20552

126658

120397

5.20%

Media Duty truck

1524

2413

10179

16744

-39.21%

1519

2823

10365

17723

-41.52%

Light Duty truck

11573

13289

88282

81389

8.47%

11992

13338

92469

80739

14.53%

Mini Duty Truck

0

0

1

-100.00%

0

0

4

-100.00%

Bus

2861

2011

10872

12693

-14.35%

2859

1904

10969

12553

-12.62%

Total

230162

260603

1369040

1562615

-12.39%

247975

248484

1374440

1510136

-8.99%

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

June.2019

June.2018

month

June.2019

June.2018

last year

last year

DFL

115863

139434

721810

736788

-2.03%

127072

131076

713290

725442

-1.68%

Dongfeng Venucia

5277

10246

48758

72439

-32.69%

8986

9023

55861

75301

-25.82%

Dongfeng Nissan

91162

105012

551617

546656

0.91%

97496

100558

528806

535507

-1.25%

DFAC

(SH600006)

12261

11566

75690

67886

11.50%

12108

11657

80019

69801

14.64%

Zhengzhou Nissan

4160

6673

31472

34868

-9.74%

5235

6346

34575

33286

3.87%

PV

1037

3360

7043

14123

-50.13%

1647

2607

9886

12664

-21.94%

CV

3123

3313

24429

20745

17.76%

3588

3739

24689

20622

19.72%

Dongfeng Infinite

3003

5937

14273

14939

-4.46%

3247

3492

14029

11547

21.49%

Dongfeng

Honda

70618

66493

360990

361631

-0.18%

66203

55009

364131

321284

13.34%

Dongfeng Renault

1051

3244

7903

33439

-76.37%

1503

4584

8901

37036

-75.97%

Dongfeng

PSA

7705

22239

67038

165844

-59.58%

10128

22160

63027

157749

-60.05%

Dongfeng

Liuqi

15213

9750

74231

100972

-26.48%

18059

10692

81555

103000

-20.82%

PV

10498

6248

45010

72347

-37.79%

12485

6005

53028

73782

-28.13%

CV

4715

3502

29221

28625

2.08%

5574

4687

28527

29218

-2.36%

Dongfeng Fengshen

5360

5166

28673

50078

-42.74%

7153

5182

32556

52339

-37.80%

Dongfeng CV

12462

11120

94001

92817

1.28%

15876

15585

97317

95716

1.67%

Dongfeng Special CV

1642

3045

13569

20331

-33.26%

1838

3966

13312

16965

-21.53%

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment

and final confirmation.

By order of the Board of Directors

Zhu Yanfeng

Chairman

Wuhan, PRC, 5 July, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng and Mr. Li Shaozhu are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Ma Zhigeng, Mr. Zhang Xiaotie, Mr. Cao Xinghe and Mr. Chen Yunfei are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 08 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 July 2019 01:57:07 UTC
