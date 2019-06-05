Log in
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

(0489)
Dongfeng Motor : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for May 2019

06/05/2019 | 09:13pm EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group for May at 2019

The figures of production and sales volume of Dongfeng Motor Group (the "Company") for May 2019 are reported as follows:

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

May.2019

May.2018

month

May.2019

May.2018

last year

last year

Passenger Vehicle

195857

219341

938361

1103758

-14.98%

184491

211541

923762

1068853

-13.57%

Sedan

107632

104514

486456

505539

-3.77%

94027

103539

462987

496451

-6.74%

SUV

79259

96434

403697

520942

-22.51%

81895

91546

407795

494038

-17.46%

MPV

8966

18393

48208

77277

-37.62%

8569

16456

52980

78364

-32.39%

Commercial Vehicle

40162

40120

200517

198254

1.14%

40463

41584

202703

192799

5.14%

Truck

37997

37096

192506

187572

2.63%

38225

38865

194593

182150

6.83%

Heavy Duty truck

23053

19437

107142

105140

1.90%

22372

21660

105270

99845

5.43%

Media Duty truck

1432

2502

8655

14331

-39.61%

1322

2829

8846

14900

-40.63%

Light Duty truck

13512

15157

76709

68100

12.64%

14531

14376

80477

67401

19.40%

Mini Duty Truck

0

0

1

-100.00%

0

0

4

-100.00%

Bus

3024

8011

10682

-25.00%

2238

2719

8110

10649

-23.84%

Total

236019

259461

1138878

1302012

-12.53%

224954

253125

1126465

1261652

-10.72%

Production Volume(Units)

Sales Volume(Units)

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

Current

Same

Year-to-date

Year-to-date

period

YOY

period

YOY

month

May.2019

May.2018

month

May.2019

May.2018

last year

last year

DFL

129444

133119

605947

597354

1.44%

119213

126352

586218

594366

-1.37%

Dongfeng Venucia

9544

8364

43481

62193

-30.09%

8055

9911

46875

66278

-29.28%

Dongfeng Nissan

99375

102818

460455

441644

4.26%

89466

95005

431310

434949

-0.84%

DFAC

(SH600006)

11547

12516

63429

56320

12.62%

13549

13123

67911

58144

16.80%

Zhengzhou Nissan

5873

7146

27312

28195

-3.13%

5505

6493

29340

26940

8.91%

PV

1506

3077

6006

10763

-44.20%

1204

2761

8239

10057

-18.08%

CV

4367

4069

21306

17432

22.22%

4301

3732

21101

16883

24.98%

Dongfeng Infinite

3105

2275

11270

9002

25.19%

2638

1820

10782

8055

33.85%

Dongfeng

Honda

62524

58316

290372

295138

-1.61%

63045

55766

297928

266275

11.89%

Dongfeng Renault

212

6367

6852

30195

-77.31%

1008

5065

7398

32452

-77.20%

Dongfeng

PSA

9957

23718

59333

143605

-58.68%

8698

26167

52899

135589

-60.99%

Dongfeng

Liuqi

10736

13122

59018

91222

-35.30%

11103

15613

63496

92308

-31.21%

PV

5669

9322

34512

66099

-47.79%

5666

10008

40543

67777

-40.18%

CV

5067

3800

24506

25123

-2.46%

5437

5605

22953

24531

-6.43%

Dongfeng Fengshen

2947

5062

23313

44912

-48.09%

3390

4792

25403

47157

-46.13%

Dongfeng CV

17663

15869

81539

81697

-0.19%

16524

17195

81441

80131

1.63%

Dongfeng Special CV

2307

3794

11927

17286

-31.00%

1924

2137

11474

12999

-11.73%

Please note that the sales volumes above are unaudited figures and have not been confirmed by the Company's auditors and may be subject to adjustment

and final confirmation.

By order of the Board of Directors

Zhu Yanfeng

Chairman

Wuhan, PRC, 5 June, 2019

As at the date of this announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng and Mr. Li Shaozhu are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Ma Zhigeng, Mr. Zhang Xiaotie, Mr. Cao Xinghe and Mr. Chen Yunfei are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 06 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 June 2019 01:12:09 UTC
