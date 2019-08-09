Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd    0489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

(0489)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Exclusive: PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - document

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 01:32pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: An employee installs car doors at a production line of Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobile factory in Wuhan

BEIJING/PARIS (Reuters) - Peugeot maker PSA Group and partner Dongfeng Group have agreed to cut thousands of jobs in China and drop two of their four shared assembly plants, according to a document seen by Reuters, in a last-ditch bid to curb mounting losses as the world's largest auto market loses steam.

Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles (DPCA), the carmakers' joint venture based in Wuhan, central China, will halve its workforce to 4,000 as it closes one plant and sells another under plans agreed last month between PSA boss Carlos Tavares and Dongfeng Chairman Zhu Yanfeng, the document showed.

Both carmakers declined to comment on details of their restructuring plans. "We are working with our partners to improve the overall performance of our business in China in all its dimensions," a PSA spokesman said.

The agreement may avert a threatened withdrawal by PSA, according to two sources at the French carmaker who said their chief executive had signaled that PSA might otherwise exit the 27-year-old partnership with its 12.2% shareholder Dongfeng, or even leave China altogether.

"We're just a whisker away from having to withdraw from China," said one person close to the PSA board. "It really is that serious."

PSA is attempting a reboot in adverse conditions. Once an auto industry cash cow, the Chinese market contracted last year for the first time since the 1990s and is expected to decline another 5% in 2019, squeezed by a worsening U.S.-China trade war.

Many Western carmakers were already struggling before the downturn, as Chinese consumers abandoned their mid-market brands for increasingly assertive domestic rivals https://www.reuters.com/article/us-autoshow-shanghai-saicgeely/chinese-automakers-saic-geely-turn-up-heat-on-global-rivals-idUSKBN17J128 including the global manufacturers' own local partners.

PSA's deep China problems go back even further, spanning four years of plunging sales and 400 million euros ($450 million) written off its DPCA stake, which is now valued at 500 million euros.

Its sales in the country shrunk almost threefold to 251,700 vehicles last year from a 2014 peak of 731,000.

"We're not giving up," a PSA spokesman said. "We are still pursuing our action plan to cut fixed costs."

DPCA will now close its original assembly plant, Wuhan 1, and redevelop the site in a commercial partnership with the local government, according to the plans. The factory's tooling and production will be transferred to the Wuhan 3 facility.

Headcount across DPCA will fall from 8,000 to 5,500 by the end of 2019 and to 4,000 within another three years, as it also sells off its idling Wuhan 2 facility, according to the document - which noted ongoing discussions with unidentified potential buyers.

Underperforming vehicles will be dropped as the Peugeot and Citroen lineups are streamlined around more profitable models, mirroring the European turnaround strategy now powering record margins in PSA's home markets.

HURDLES

The carmakers' dealings have often been fraught, and PSA executives including Tavares have voiced frustration with DPCA's management. The French group's shares briefly spiked on an Aug. 7 report that Dongfeng was preparing to divest its PSA stake, acquired in a 2014 bailout.

Questioned by analysts about China operations, Tavares pledged during PSA's July 24 earnings call to "accelerate variable cost reduction, reduce fixed cost" and boost pricing.

"Our partner is in the same mindset," he said of Dongfeng. "They also want to accelerate."

The restructuring faces hurdles, not least the challenge of finding a Wuhan 2 buyer amid mounting uncertainty - although Chinese government restrictions on greenfield sites may help.

Over the past 18 months, Dongfeng's Chairman Zhu tried repeatedly to persuade Honda or Nissan to take over one of the DPCA plants, Reuters reported on Aug 1.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Laurence Frost; Additional reporting by Norihiko Shirouzu in Beijing; Editing by Paul Simao)

By Yilei Sun and Laurence Frost
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD 7.21% 6.69 End-of-day quote.-5.77%
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD -0.06% 2535 End-of-day quote.-9.46%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD -1.02% 672 End-of-day quote.-21.50%
PEUGEOT -1.93% 19.83 Real-time Quote.8.45%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
01:32pEXCLUSIVE : PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
RE
08/07PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake
RE
07/24PSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
07/17Renault forms China electric vehicle venture with JMCG
RE
07/15China's Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals' services
RE
07/07DONGFENG MOTOR : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group f..
PU
06/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lego, Blackstone, Apple, Boeing
06/21DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : Motor Unit Plans CNY1.2 Billion Fund for New-Energy Vehicl..
DJ
06/21DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
06/14DONGFENG MOTOR : Voting Results of AGM
PU
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 -503 M
Net income 2019 12 920 M
Finance 2019 14 752 M
Yield 2019 4,43%
P/E ratio 2019 4,60x
P/E ratio 2020 4,49x
EV / Sales2019 0,42x
EV / Sales2020 0,37x
Capitalization 58 245 M
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,27  CNY
Last Close Price 6,76  CNY
Spread / Highest target 39,6%
Spread / Average Target 7,51%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President & Executive Director
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Shu Zhong Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD-5.77%7 353
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.19%180 401
VOLKSWAGEN AG3.86%82 952
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY19.88%57 252
DAIMLER AG-4.49%52 598
BMW AG ST-11.56%45 466
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group