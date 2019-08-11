PSA, Dongfeng to Drop Two China Auto Plants, Halve Workforce -Reuters

--Peugeot S.A. and partner Dongfeng Motor Group have agreed to cut thousands of jobs in China and drop two of their four shared assembly plants, in an effort to curb mounting losses as China's auto market loses steam, Reuters reports, citing a document it viewed.

--Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, the car makers' joint venture based in Wuhan, central China, will halve its workforce to 4,000 as it closes one plant and sells another under plans agreed last month between PSA and Dongfeng, it reports.

--The agreement may avert a threatened withdrawal by PSA from its partnership with Dongfeng or even leave China, Reuters says, citing two sources at the French car maker.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2TqkIui

