Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd    0489   CNE100000312

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD

(0489)
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

PSA, Dongfeng to Drop Two China Auto Plants, Halve Workforce -Reuters

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

--Peugeot S.A. and partner Dongfeng Motor Group have agreed to cut thousands of jobs in China and drop two of their four shared assembly plants, in an effort to curb mounting losses as China's auto market loses steam, Reuters reports, citing a document it viewed.

--Dongfeng Peugeot Citroen Automobiles, the car makers' joint venture based in Wuhan, central China, will halve its workforce to 4,000 as it closes one plant and sells another under plans agreed last month between PSA and Dongfeng, it reports.

--The agreement may avert a threatened withdrawal by PSA from its partnership with Dongfeng or even leave China, Reuters says, citing two sources at the French car maker.

Full story: https://reut.rs/2TqkIui

Write to Singapore editors at singaporeeditors@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD 1.05% 6.76 End-of-day quote.-4.79%
PEUGEOT -1.93% 19.83 Real-time Quote.6.36%
PEUGEOT SA (ADR) End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
11:39pPSA, Dongfeng to Drop Two China Auto Plants, Halve Workforce -Reuters
DJ
08/09EXCLUSIVE : PSA, Dongfeng to drop two China auto plants, halve workforce - docum..
RE
08/07PSA shares spike on report Dongfeng exploring options for stake
RE
07/24PSA-Opel savings drive new profit record, defying slump
RE
07/17Renault forms China electric vehicle venture with JMCG
RE
07/15China's Didi Chuxing to allow app users to access rivals' services
RE
07/07DONGFENG MOTOR : Report on Production and Sales Volume of Dongfeng Motor Group f..
PU
06/28GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Lego, Blackstone, Apple, Boeing
06/21DONGFENG AUTOMOBILE : Motor Unit Plans CNY1.2 Billion Fund for New-Energy Vehicl..
DJ
06/21DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 103 B
EBIT 2019 -503 M
Net income 2019 12 920 M
Finance 2019 14 752 M
Yield 2019 4,91%
P/E ratio 2019 4,14x
P/E ratio 2020 4,05x
EV / Sales2019 0,37x
EV / Sales2020 0,32x
Capitalization 52 448 M
Chart DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD
Duration : Period :
Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 7,27  CNY
Last Close Price 6,09  CNY
Spread / Highest target 55,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President & Executive Director
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Shu Zhong Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD-4.79%7 427
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP10.63%182 294
VOLKSWAGEN AG1.74%80 919
GENERAL MOTORS COMPANY18.42%56 552
DAIMLER AG-7.25%51 098
BMW AG ST-13.68%44 400
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group