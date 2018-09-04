Slow-Motion Crash Sees Chinese Auto Stocks Skid 40% This Year -- Update

By Mike Bird

Most Asian stock markets were little changed Tuesday, with China's Shanghai Composite climbing 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi rising 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 225 down less than 0.1%.

Tuesday's Big Theme

Chinese auto makers are grappling with falling sales as a broad clampdown on debt limits credit to prospective vehicle buyers.

What's Happening

A plan by Great Wall Motor Co. to offer discounts of between 11% and 27% on its cars has helped trigger a round of selling this week, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. -- among the largest Chinese auto makers listed in Hong Kong -- have each dropped by between 4% and 7% in the last two days of trading.

Combined, the trio have lost nearly 194 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$24.8 billion) in market capitalization this year, Datastream shows, while a Thomson Reuters index of Hong Kong-listed auto and truck manufacturers is down 39%.

Vehicle purchases are on the decline: In July, new car sales were 5.5% lower than in the same month last year. Sales of insurance policies are also falling. Peer-to-peer lending for car purchases had become increasingly popular, but after a series of lending scandals the government has cracked down.

There is one consolation: Unlike U.S. and European peers, Chinese car makers aren't being battered by fears of heightened restrictions on global trade. Many produce cars designed by foreign companies for domestic drivers -- Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., for example, makes BMWs -- insulating the companies from trade-related volatility.

An official at the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, said the government plans to restrain overinvestment and strengthen regulation, in comments reported by Reuters over the weekend.

Market Reaction

Some analysts say the selloff has thrown up bargains.

Brilliance China's stock price has halved in the past year, while earnings have been relatively steady. That leaves the company's valuation at rock bottom, according to Alexious Lee, head of China industrial research at CLSA.

Credit Suisse analysts say they believe Geely can successfully reinvent itself as a high-tech car maker, setting a target price of HK$29--more than 80% above current levels.

Elsewhere

The U.S. dollar fell 0.1% against the Chinese yuan in offshore currency markets, reaching 6.8294.

