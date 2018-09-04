Log in
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD (0489)
Slow-Motion Crash Sees Chinese Auto Stocks Skid 40% This Year -- Update

09/04/2018

By Mike Bird

Most Asian stock markets were little changed Tuesday, with China's Shanghai Composite climbing 1.1%, South Korea's Kospi rising 0.4% and Japan's Nikkei 225 down less than 0.1%.

Tuesday's Big Theme

Chinese auto makers are grappling with falling sales as a broad clampdown on debt limits credit to prospective vehicle buyers.

What's Happening

A plan by Great Wall Motor Co. to offer discounts of between 11% and 27% on its cars has helped trigger a round of selling this week, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Geely Automobile Holdings Ltd. and Guangzhou Automobile Group Co. -- among the largest Chinese auto makers listed in Hong Kong -- have each dropped by between 4% and 7% in the last two days of trading.

Combined, the trio have lost nearly 194 billion Hong Kong dollars (US$24.8 billion) in market capitalization this year, Datastream shows, while a Thomson Reuters index of Hong Kong-listed auto and truck manufacturers is down 39%.

Vehicle purchases are on the decline: In July, new car sales were 5.5% lower than in the same month last year. Sales of insurance policies are also falling. Peer-to-peer lending for car purchases had become increasingly popular, but after a series of lending scandals the government has cracked down.

There is one consolation: Unlike U.S. and European peers, Chinese car makers aren't being battered by fears of heightened restrictions on global trade. Many produce cars designed by foreign companies for domestic drivers -- Brilliance China Automotive Holdings Ltd., for example, makes BMWs -- insulating the companies from trade-related volatility.

An official at the National Development and Reform Commission, China's top economic planning agency, said the government plans to restrain overinvestment and strengthen regulation, in comments reported by Reuters over the weekend.

Market Reaction

Some analysts say the selloff has thrown up bargains.

Brilliance China's stock price has halved in the past year, while earnings have been relatively steady. That leaves the company's valuation at rock bottom, according to Alexious Lee, head of China industrial research at CLSA.

Credit Suisse analysts say they believe Geely can successfully reinvent itself as a high-tech car maker, setting a target price of HK$29--more than 80% above current levels.

Elsewhere

The U.S. dollar fell 0.1% against the Chinese yuan in offshore currency markets, reaching 6.8294.

Write to Mike Bird at Mike.Bird@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 1.10% 2750.58 End-of-day quote.-17.00%
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD 0.36% 8.4 End-of-day quote.-11.58%
GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD 2.13% 16.28 End-of-day quote.-40.48%
GUANGZHOU AUTOMOBILE GROUP CO LTD -0.12% 7.99 End-of-day quote.-57.18%
KOSPI COMPOSITE INDEX 0.43% 2315.15 Real-time Quote.-5.85%
NIKKEI 225 -0.05% 22696.9 Real-time Quote.-0.25%
Financials (CNY)
Sales 2018 123 B
EBIT 2018 235 M
Net income 2018 14 284 M
Finance 2018 25 972 M
Yield 2018 4,24%
P/E ratio 2018 4,37
P/E ratio 2019 4,28
EV / Sales 2018 0,30x
EV / Sales 2019 0,24x
Capitalization 62 755 M
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. L
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 8,41  CNY
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President & Executive Director
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Shu Zhong Wen Chairman-Supervisory Board
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP CO. LTD-11.58%9 199
TOYOTA MOTOR CORP-6.63%200 054
VOLKSWAGEN-17.13%79 738
DAIMLER-22.32%68 300
BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE-4.65%62 460
HONDA MOTOR CO LTD-17.04%53 053
