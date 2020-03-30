Dongfeng Motor : 2019 Net Profit Edged Lower

Log in
03/30/2020 | 10:29pm EDT

By Martin Mou

Dongfeng Motor Group Co. said Tuesday its net profit for 2019 fell 0.9% on lower car sales in a weak China auto market.

Net profit was 12.86 billion yuan ($1.81 billion), while revenue declined to CNY101.09 billion from CNY104.54 billion the year before, the Chinese car maker said.

Dongfeng, whose sales volume for last year slipped 3.9% to 2.9 million vehicles, said China's already subdued auto market will take a further hit from the coronavirus pandemic. It expects a 10% drop in auto sales in China this year.

The company headquartered in Wuhan, where the virus originated, said it has started to resume production at its car plants.

Write to Martin Mou at martin.mou@wsj.com

