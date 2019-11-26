Log in
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED    0489

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(0489)
End-of-day quote Stock Exchange of Hong Kong - 11/25
7.87 HKD   +0.25%
03:38aDONGFENG MOTOR : Clarification announcement - extraordinary general meeting
PU
11/07DONGFENG MOTOR : Monthly Returns
PU
11/02Senior Nissan Executive Departs -- WSJ
DJ
Dongfeng Motor : CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT - EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

0
11/26/2019 | 03:38am EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*

東風汽車集團股份有限公司

(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 489)

CLARIFICATION ANNOUNCEMENT

EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

References are made to the Notices of the Extraordinary General Meeting (the "EGM"), Circulars of the EGM and Forms of Proxys of the Company dated 14, 17 and 28 October 2019 (the "EGM Documents"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalised terms used in this announcement have the same meanings as those defined in the EGM Documents.

The Company wishes to clarify that there is an inadvertent error in the name of the candidate of Non-executive Director in Chinese version of the EGM documents and should correct Chinese name of the candidate of Non-executive Director as "程道然先生" instead of "程導然先生". Accordingly, ordinary resolutions No. 5 in Chinese version of the EGM Documents should be amended and the English version remains unchanged.

The Company also confirms that, except as clarified above, all other contents of the EGM Documents are correct and remain unchanged. This clarification announcement is supplemental to the EGM Documents and should be read in conjunction with the abovementioned documents. In this connection, the existing English and Chinese versions of the EGM Documents (except as clarified above) as they are now in will continue to be valid. The Forms of Proxys which have been despatched for the purpose of the EGM will remain valid for use for the EGM.

By Order of the Board

Zhu Yanfeng

Chairman

Wuhan, PRC, 26 November 2019

As at the date of the announcement, Mr. Zhu Yanfeng and Mr. Li Shaozhu are the executive directors of the Company, and Mr. Ma Zhigeng, Mr. Zhang Xiaotie and Mr.Chen Yunfei are the independent non-executive directors of the Company.

* For identification purposes only

Disclaimer

DFM - Dongfeng Motor Group Co. Ltd. published this content on 26 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2019 08:37:00 UTC
