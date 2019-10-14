Dongfeng Motor : Circular of EGM

THIS CIRCULAR IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED*
東 風 汽 車 集 團 股 份 有 限 公 司
(a joint stock company incorporated in the People's Republic of China with limited liability)
(Stock Code: 489)
RESOLUTIONS ON APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF
DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Executive Directors:
Registered Office:
Zhu Yanfeng (Chairman)
Special No. 1 Dongfeng Road
Li Shaozhu
Wuhan Economic and Technology
Development Zone
Independent Non-Executive Directors:
Wuhan, Hubei 430056
Ma Zhigeng
PRC
Zhang Xiaotie
Chen Yunfei
Principal place of business in Hong Kong:
Level 54, Hopewell Centre
183 Queen's Road East
Hong Kong
RESOLUTIONS ON APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF
DIRECTORS AND SUPERVISORS
AND
NOTICE OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
INTRODUCTION
The purposes of the Circular are:
to approve the appointment and resignation of directors and supervisors and biographical details of the candidates; and
to give you the Notice of the EGM to consider and, if thought fit, to approve the proposed resolutions.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
APPROVAL OF APPOINTMENT AND RESIGNATION OF SUPERVISOR AND BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE CANDIDATE FOR SUPERVISOR
ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS
To consider and approve the resignation of Mr. Wen Shuzhong as a supervisor.
To consider and approve the appointment of Mr. He Wei as a supervisor.
Biographical Details of the Candidate for Supervisor
Mr. He Wei, aged 56, an employee supervisor of the Company. Mr. He started his career in 1982. During 2002 and 2004, he participated in the on-the-job learning course in Business Administration of the School of Management, Huazhong University of Science and Technology and obtained a master's degree in Business Administration for Senior Management. He successively served as a committee member and the deputy secretary of Second Automotive Works, the secretary to the secretariat, the deputy section-level secretary and the section-level secretary of the party committee of Second Automotive Works, the head of the production department, deputy secretary and the secretary of the Communist Youth League of Dongfeng Motor. He was the party committee secretary, disciplinary committee secretary, and the general manager of Dongfeng Motor Fastener Co., Ltd., and the deputy general manager, deputy party committee secretary, disciplinary committee secretary, and the chairman of the labour union of the business department of Dongfeng Motor Parts and Components. Mr. He was the party committee secretary, deputy general manager, disciplinary committee secretary, and the chairman of the labour union of the parts and components department of Dongfeng Motor Co., Ltd., the office director (party committee) of DONGFENG MOTOR CORPORATION ("DMC"), the director of the work platform for the military business department of Dongfeng Motor, and the director (cadre) of human resources department of Dongfeng Motor. Mr. He has served as the deputy secretary of the party committee of DMC since August 2016 and the chairman of the labour union of DMC since October 2018.
A P P R O V A L O F A P P O I N T M E N T A N D R E S I G N A T I O N O F D I R E C T O R A N D BIOGRAPHICAL DETAILS OF THE CANDIDATES FOR DIRECTORS
Appointment and Resignation of Director
Mr. Cao Xinghe, an independent non-executive director of the Company, tendered his resignation as an independent non-executive director of the Company on 9 October 2019 due to health condition.
LETTER FROM THE BOARD
Meanwhile, the Company also received a letter from DMC, the Controlling Shareholder, recommending Mr. You Zheng and Mr. Cheng Daoran to serve as the executive director and non-executive director of the Company, respectively, and advising the Company to elect them as executive director and non-executive director of the Company in accordance with related procedures.
Biographical Details of the Candidates for Directors
Executive Director:
Mr. You Zheng, aged 51, is a senior engineer. Mr. You graduated from Jilin Institute of Technology, majoring in metal materials and welding, and obtained the bachelor of engineering in 1990. Mr. You served in FAW-Volkswagen Automotive Co., Ltd. from 1990 to 2009. Mr. You served as vice head of planning department of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. from April 2009 to July 2015; head of product planning department and project department of China FAW Group Co., Ltd. and assistant to general manager of China FAW Company Limited from July 2015 to May 2018. Mr. You has worked in Dongfeng Motor Corporation (the Controlling Shareholder of the Company) since May 2018, serving as committee member of the communist party and deputy general manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation.
Non-executive Director:
Mr. Cheng Daoran, aged 59, is a professor-level senior engineer. Mr. Cheng graduated from Zhejiang University, majoring in power engineering of internal combustion engine of the department of thermophysical engineering, and successfully obtained a bachelor's degree in engineering in 1982. Mr. Cheng worked in Liuzhou Automobile Factory from 1982 to 1993; served as head of development department of Liuzhou Automobile Factory from August 1993 to March 1996; assistant director of Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile Factory from March 1996 to December 1997; deputy general manager and general manager of Dongfeng Liuzhou Automobile Factory from December 1997 to August 2016; vice president of Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited and deputy secretary of party committee and deputy general manager of Dongfeng Motor Corporation from August 2016 to February 2019. Mr. Cheng has served as director and deputy secretary of party committee of Dongfeng Motor Corporation since February 2019.
In addition, there is no discloseable information of Mr. You Zheng and Mr. Cheng Daoran under Rules 13.51(2)(h) to 13.51(2)(v) of the Hong Kong Listing Rules, and there are no matters that shall be disclosed therefrom. Save as mentioned above, there are no other matters that shall be informed to the Shareholders of the Company.
