The Xiangyang plant is in Hubei province, the epicentre of the coronavirus epidemic which has killed more than 3,100 people in China. The Zhengzhou plant is in Henan province.

"The recovery of production will be based on the situations of supply chain and workers," the spokeswoman said.

