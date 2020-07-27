Dongfeng Motor : Plans A-Share Issuance

Log in
07/27/2020

By P.R. Venkat

Dongfeng Motor Corp. is planning a listing on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by selling A-shares to develop its domestic and overseas financing platforms.

The company, which is already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is planning to offer up to 957.35 million shares, Donfeng Motor said late Monday.

The offer price is yet to be determined, the company said adding proceeds from the share sale will be used to fund its high-end new energy passenger vehicles project and meet working capital needs.

Write to P.R. Venkat at venkat.pr@wsj.com

DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED 0.79% 5.11 -30.29%
SHENZHEN STOCK EXCHANGE A SHARE INDEX 0.28% 2244.3301 24.18%
Financials
Sales 2020 92 059 M 13 161 M 13 161 M
Net income 2020 11 400 M 1 630 M 1 630 M
Net Debt 2020 18 784 M 2 685 M 2 685 M
P/E ratio 2020 3,87x
Yield 2020 5,49%
Capitalization 44 028 M 5 680 M 6 294 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Nbr of Employees 136 549
Free-Float 31,0%
Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 6,54 CNY
Last Close Price 5,11 CNY
Spread / Highest target 79,2%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,01%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED-30.29%5 635
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-12.67%175 851
VOLKSWAGEN AG-19.42%85 542
DAIMLER AG-19.08%49 709
BMW AG-17.66%45 257
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.-11.00%45 234
