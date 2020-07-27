Dongfeng Motor : Plans A-Share Issuance

By P.R. Venkat



Dongfeng Motor Corp. is planning a listing on the ChiNext Market of the Shenzhen Stock Exchange by selling A-shares to develop its domestic and overseas financing platforms.

The company, which is already listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, is planning to offer up to 957.35 million shares, Donfeng Motor said late Monday.

The offer price is yet to be determined, the company said adding proceeds from the share sale will be used to fund its high-end new energy passenger vehicles project and meet working capital needs.

