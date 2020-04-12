Dongfeng Motor : Sales Sharply Lower in March

By Yi Wei Wong



Dongfeng Motor Group said its vehicle sales fell sharply in March on lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company sold 110,814 vehicles in March compared with 293,123 units in the same period last year, it said late Thursday.

It produced 101,650 vehicles last month, compared with 273,829 vehicles in March, 2019.

Vehicle sales in the first three months until March was 46% lower at 362,596 units, it said.

The Chinese auto maker, which is headquartered in Wuhan, is gradually ramping up its production after its facilities were temporarily shut down due to the pandemic.

