DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED

(489)
End-of-day quote Hong Kong Stock Exchange - 04/09
5.02 HKD   +5.91%
09:00pDONGFENG MOTOR : Sales Sharply Lower in March
DJ
04/09Car Makers Get a Boost as Chinese Plants Slowly Return to Life -- Update
DJ
04/07Nissan's China sales drop 44.9% in March due to virus
RE
Dongfeng Motor : Sales Sharply Lower in March

04/12/2020 | 09:00pm EDT

By Yi Wei Wong

Dongfeng Motor Group said its vehicle sales fell sharply in March on lower demand due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The company sold 110,814 vehicles in March compared with 293,123 units in the same period last year, it said late Thursday.

It produced 101,650 vehicles last month, compared with 273,829 vehicles in March, 2019.

Vehicle sales in the first three months until March was 46% lower at 362,596 units, it said.

The Chinese auto maker, which is headquartered in Wuhan, is gradually ramping up its production after its facilities were temporarily shut down due to the pandemic.

Write to Yi Wei Wong at yiwei.wong@wsj.com

Financials (CNY)
Sales 2019 95 248 M
EBIT 2019 1 091 M
Net income 2019 13 516 M
Finance 2019 5 379 M
Yield 2019 6,77%
P/E ratio 2019 2,90x
P/E ratio 2020 3,26x
EV / Sales2019 0,36x
EV / Sales2020 0,29x
Capitalization 39 292 M
Technical analysis trends DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 6,58  CNY
Last Close Price 4,56  CNY
Spread / Highest target 101%
Spread / Average Target 44,2%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,39%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Shao Zhu Li President, CEO & Executive Director
Wei He Chairman-Supervisory Board
Yan Feng Zhu Chairman
Wen Qing Wei Head-Operation Management Department
Jun Yu Head-Organization & Information Department
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
DONGFENG MOTOR GROUP COMPANY LIMITED4.58%5 579
TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION-0.58%170 175
VOLKSWAGEN AG-30.47%70 624
HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD.0.10%38 444
BMW AG-30.52%36 118
DAIMLER AG-39.56%34 947
