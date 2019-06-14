Log in
DONGYUE GROUP LIMITED    0189

DONGYUE GROUP LIMITED

(0189)
News 
News

Dongyue : CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TR...

06/14/2019 | 05:04am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

DONGYUE GROUP LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 189)

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE

REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The board of directors of Dongyue Group Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar and Transfer Office of the Company, Tricor Investors Services Limited (the "Branch Share Registrar"), will change its address from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

By Order of the Board

Dongyue Group Limited

Zhang Jianhong

Chairman

Hong Kong, 14 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Directors of the Company are Mr. Zhang Jianhong, Mr. Fu Kwan, Mr. Liu Chuanqi, Mr. Zhang Zhefeng, Mr. Zhang Bishu and Mr. Zhang Jian as executive Directors, and Mr. Ting Leung Huel, Stephen, Mr. Yang Xiaoyong and Mr. Yue Run Dong as independent non-executive Directors.

Disclaimer

Dongyue Group Limited published this content on 14 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 June 2019 09:03:06 UTC
Income Statement Evolution
