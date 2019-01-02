Log in
Dongyue : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities ...

01/02/2019 | 10:49am CET

Monthly Return for Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Dongyue Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary

shares

Balance at close of preceding month

4,000,000,000

Increase/(decrease)

--

Balance at close of the month

4,000,000,000

(2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

189

N/A

Description :

Par value

capital

(HK$)

(HK$)

0.10

400,000,000

--

0.10

400,000,000

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of ordinary

(State

capital

shares

currency)

(State currency)

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

3. Other Classes of Shares

Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description :

No. of preference

shares

Par value

Authorised share

(State

capital

currency)

(State currency)

Description :

Par value

Authorised share

No. of other

(State

capital

classes of shares

currency)

(State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

400,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital

No of preference

No. of other classes

shares

of shares

Balance at close of

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

2,111,689,455

---2,111,689,455

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/11/2007 approved by written resolutions of shareholders Exercise price: HK$8.13 Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted --

Movement during the month

No. of new shares

No. of new

of issuer issued

shares of issuer

during the month

which may be

pursuant thereto

issued pursuant

thereto as at

close of the

month

0

Total A. (Ordinary shares)

N/A

(Preference shares)

N/A

(Other class)

N/A

Exercised --Cancelled --

Lapsed --

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new

No. of new

shares of

shares of

issuer issued

issuer

during the

which may

month

be issued

pursuant

pursuant

thereto

thereto as

Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of

Amount at close

Converted

Amount at

at close of

amount

of preceding

during the

close of the

the month

outstanding

month

month

month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A

Disclaimer

Dongyue Group Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 09:48:09 UTC
