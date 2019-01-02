Dongyue : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities ...

Monthly Return for Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities
For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :
31/12/2018
To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted
Dongyue Group Limited 02/01/2019
I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital
1. Ordinary Shares
(1) Stock code :
No. of ordinary
shares
Balance at close of preceding month
4,000,000,000
Increase/(decrease)
--
Balance at close of the month
4,000,000,000
(2) Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
189
N/A
Description :
Par value
capital
(HK$)
(HK$)
0.10
400,000,000
--
0.10
400,000,000
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of ordinary
(State
capital
shares
currency)
(State currency)
Ordinary Shares
Authorised share
2. Preference Shares
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
3. Other Classes of Shares
Stock code :
Balance at close of preceding month
Increase/(decrease)
Balance at close of the month
N/A
Description :
No. of preference
shares
Par value
Authorised share
(State
capital
currency)
(State currency)
Description :
Par value
Authorised share
No. of other
(State
capital
classes of shares
currency)
(State currency)
Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :
400,000,000
II. Movements in Issued Share Capital
No of preference
No. of other classes
shares
of shares
Balance at close of
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
N/A
preceding month
Increase/ (decrease) during the month
Balance at close of the month
No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)
2,111,689,455
---2,111,689,455
N/A
N/A
III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital
Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)
Particulars of share option scheme including EGM
approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable
1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/11/2007 approved by written resolutions of shareholders Exercise price: HK$8.13 Ordinary shares
(Note 1)
2. N/A
Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)
Granted --
Movement during the month
No. of new shares
No. of new
of issuer issued
shares of issuer
during the month
which may be
pursuant thereto
issued pursuant
thereto as at
close of the
month
0
Total A. (Ordinary shares)
N/A
(Preference shares)
N/A
(Other class)
N/A
Exercised --Cancelled --
N/A
Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at
(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A
nominal close of value preceding month
Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer
during the
which may
month
be issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as
at close of the month
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
2. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
3. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)
4. N/A
(
/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
)Total B.
(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A
(Other class) N/A
Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)
No. of new
No. of new
shares of
shares of
issuer issued
issuer
during the
which may
month
be issued
pursuant
pursuant
thereto
thereto as
Class and description 1. N/A
Currency of
Amount at close
Converted
Amount at
at close of
amount
of preceding
during the
close of the
the month
outstanding
month
month
month
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A
(
/
/
)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A
Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)
(
/
/
(
/
/
)
)
Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A
(Preference shares)
(Other class)N/A N/A