Dongyue : Monthly Return of Equity Issuers on Movements in Securities ...

Monthly Return for Hong Kong Depositary Receipts listed under Chapter 19B of the Exchange Listing Rules on Movements in Securities

For the month ended (dd/mm/yyyy) :

31/12/2018

To : Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing LimitedName of Issuer Date Submitted

Dongyue Group Limited 02/01/2019

I. Movements in Authorised Share Capital

1. Ordinary Shares

(1) Stock code :

No. of ordinary shares Balance at close of preceding month 4,000,000,000 Increase/(decrease) -- Balance at close of the month 4,000,000,000 (2) Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

189

N/A

Description :

Par value capital (HK$) (HK$) 0.10 400,000,000 -- 0.10 400,000,000 Description : Par value Authorised share No. of ordinary (State capital shares currency) (State currency)

Ordinary Shares

Authorised share

2. Preference Shares

N/A

Balance at close of preceding month Increase/(decrease) Balance at close of the month 3. Other Classes of Shares Stock code :

Balance at close of preceding month

Increase/(decrease)

Balance at close of the month

N/A

Description : No. of preference shares

Par value Authorised share (State capital currency) (State currency) Description : Par value Authorised share No. of other (State capital classes of shares currency) (State currency)

Total authorised share capital at the end of the month (HK$) :

400,000,000

II. Movements in Issued Share Capital No of preference No. of other classes shares of shares Balance at close of N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

preceding month

Increase/ (decrease) during the month

Balance at close of the month

No. of ordinary shares (1) (2)

2,111,689,455

---2,111,689,455

N/A

N/A

III. Details of Movements in Issued Share Capital

Share Options (under Share Option Schemes of the Issuer)

Particulars of share option scheme including EGM

approval date (dd/mm/yyyy) and class of shares issuable

1.Share Option Scheme adopted on 16/11/2007 approved by written resolutions of shareholders Exercise price: HK$8.13 Ordinary shares

(Note 1)

2. N/A

Total funds raised during the month from exercise of options (HK$)

Granted --

Movement during the month No. of new shares No. of new of issuer issued shares of issuer during the month which may be pursuant thereto issued pursuant thereto as at close of the month 0 Total A. (Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A (Other class) N/A

Exercised --Cancelled --

Lapsed --

N/A

Warrants to Issue Shares of the Issuer which are to be ListedDescription of warrantsCurrency of Nominal value at

(Date of expiry - dd/mm/yyyy) 1. N/A

nominal close of value preceding month

Exercised during the monthNominal value at close of the month

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as at close of the month

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

2. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

3. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)

4. N/A

(

/ / ) Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

)Total B.

(Ordinary shares) N/A (Preference shares) N/A

(Other class) N/A

Convertibles (i.e. Convertible into Shares of the Issuer which are to be Listed)

No. of new No. of new shares of shares of issuer issued issuer during the which may month be issued pursuant pursuant thereto thereto as

Class and description 1. N/A

Currency of Amount at close Converted Amount at at close of amount of preceding during the close of the the month outstanding month month month

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)) 2. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 3. N/A

(

/

/

)Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy) 4. N/A

Stock code (if listed) Class of shares issuable (Note 1) Subscription price EGM approval date (if applicable) (dd/mm/yyyy)

(

/

/

(

/

/

)

)

Total C. (Ordinary shares) N/A

(Preference shares)

(Other class)N/A N/A